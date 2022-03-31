Orser Capital Management, Llc Buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Zebra Technologies Corp

New Purchases: MINT, GSY, NEAR, COWZ, SHV, CFR, SIVB, HERD, IJJ, V, IJS, CRM,

Added Positions: XOUT, VIG, VOOG, VOO, IJK, SCHX, VOOV, VIS, ADBE, SHW, IJT, IJR, VBK, SCHM, MGC, ABT, XBI, JNJ, ORCL, UNP, KO,

Reduced Positions: BSV, TIP, HON, WMT, VUG, VOT, IVV, TRMB, GOOGL, NVDA, IQLT, XLI, COST, MA, WK, AAPL, TMO, DHR, MSFT, PKI, ULTA, PEP, ISRG, BRK.B, HD, ZTS, IWF, XLP, LHX, VTV, WM, SNPS, XLY, FDMO, RSP, VO,

Sold Out: PYPL, ZBRA, LH, LRCX, ROK, LQD, ZS, QQQJ, JCI, U, WDAY, VTEB, TFI, MUNI, BKN, TBLD, WTS, LKQ, F, BR, NDAQ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF, ISHARES TRUST, sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Zebra Technologies Corp, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Lam Research Corp during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Orser Capital Management, Llc. As of 2022Q1, Orser Capital Management, Llc owns 84 stocks with a total value of $164 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ORSER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/orser+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 30,747 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.25% Workiva Inc (WK) - 68,417 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.91% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 41,381 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.11% PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 51,975 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. New Position Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 8,565 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4%

Orser Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The purchase prices were between $100 and $101.37, with an estimated average price of $100.86. The stock is now traded at around $99.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.18%. The holding were 51,975 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Orser Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.8 and $50.22, with an estimated average price of $50.03. The stock is now traded at around $49.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 74,455 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Orser Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.48 and $49.87, with an estimated average price of $49.7. The stock is now traded at around $49.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 70,555 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Orser Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.62 and $51.02, with an estimated average price of $48.09. The stock is now traded at around $49.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 63,510 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Orser Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $110.2 and $110.38, with an estimated average price of $110.29. The stock is now traded at around $110.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 15,450 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Orser Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.94 and $145.89, with an estimated average price of $139.25. The stock is now traded at around $140.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 6,730 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Orser Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 27.85%. The purchase prices were between $36.69 and $45.59, with an estimated average price of $40.71. The stock is now traded at around $39.682300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 95,168 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Orser Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 59.06%. The purchase prices were between $151.94 and $171.47, with an estimated average price of $160.75. The stock is now traded at around $160.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 12,160 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Orser Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 147.30%. The purchase prices were between $381.42 and $437.78, with an estimated average price of $408.14. The stock is now traded at around $404.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,830 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Orser Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 85.02%. The purchase prices were between $72.2 and $85.02, with an estimated average price of $77.15. The stock is now traded at around $74.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 9,945 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Orser Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $49.37 and $57.11, with an estimated average price of $52.98. The stock is now traded at around $52.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,454 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Orser Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 26.94%. The purchase prices were between $179.97 and $204.7, with an estimated average price of $191.77. The stock is now traded at around $186.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,315 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Orser Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $93.61 and $194.94, with an estimated average price of $133.33.

Orser Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $380.09 and $587.6, with an estimated average price of $459.88.

Orser Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The sale prices were between $259.82 and $298.18, with an estimated average price of $273.64.

Orser Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $469 and $729.82, with an estimated average price of $584.25.

Orser Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $256.35 and $343.1, with an estimated average price of $287.53.

Orser Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $118.19 and $130.43, with an estimated average price of $124.24.