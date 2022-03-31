Orser Capital Management, Llc Buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Zebra Technologies Corp

- New Purchases: MINT, GSY, NEAR, COWZ, SHV, CFR, SIVB, HERD, IJJ, V, IJS, CRM,
- Added Positions: XOUT, VIG, VOOG, VOO, IJK, SCHX, VOOV, VIS, ADBE, SHW, IJT, IJR, VBK, SCHM, MGC, ABT, XBI, JNJ, ORCL, UNP, KO,
- Reduced Positions: BSV, TIP, HON, WMT, VUG, VOT, IVV, TRMB, GOOGL, NVDA, IQLT, XLI, COST, MA, WK, AAPL, TMO, DHR, MSFT, PKI, ULTA, PEP, ISRG, BRK.B, HD, ZTS, IWF, XLP, LHX, VTV, WM, SNPS, XLY, FDMO, RSP, VO,
- Sold Out: PYPL, ZBRA, LH, LRCX, ROK, LQD, ZS, QQQJ, JCI, U, WDAY, VTEB, TFI, MUNI, BKN, TBLD, WTS, LKQ, F, BR, NDAQ,
For the details of ORSER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/orser+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of ORSER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 30,747 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.25%
- Workiva Inc (WK) - 68,417 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.91%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 41,381 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.11%
- PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 51,975 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 8,565 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4%
Orser Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The purchase prices were between $100 and $101.37, with an estimated average price of $100.86. The stock is now traded at around $99.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.18%. The holding were 51,975 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY)
Orser Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.8 and $50.22, with an estimated average price of $50.03. The stock is now traded at around $49.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 74,455 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)
Orser Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.48 and $49.87, with an estimated average price of $49.7. The stock is now traded at around $49.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 70,555 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ)
Orser Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.62 and $51.02, with an estimated average price of $48.09. The stock is now traded at around $49.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 63,510 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (SHV)
Orser Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $110.2 and $110.38, with an estimated average price of $110.29. The stock is now traded at around $110.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 15,450 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc (CFR)
Orser Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.94 and $145.89, with an estimated average price of $139.25. The stock is now traded at around $140.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 6,730 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (XOUT)
Orser Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 27.85%. The purchase prices were between $36.69 and $45.59, with an estimated average price of $40.71. The stock is now traded at around $39.682300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 95,168 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Orser Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 59.06%. The purchase prices were between $151.94 and $171.47, with an estimated average price of $160.75. The stock is now traded at around $160.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 12,160 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Orser Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 147.30%. The purchase prices were between $381.42 and $437.78, with an estimated average price of $408.14. The stock is now traded at around $404.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,830 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)
Orser Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 85.02%. The purchase prices were between $72.2 and $85.02, with an estimated average price of $77.15. The stock is now traded at around $74.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 9,945 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
Orser Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $49.37 and $57.11, with an estimated average price of $52.98. The stock is now traded at around $52.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,454 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS)
Orser Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 26.94%. The purchase prices were between $179.97 and $204.7, with an estimated average price of $191.77. The stock is now traded at around $186.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,315 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Orser Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $93.61 and $194.94, with an estimated average price of $133.33.Sold Out: Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)
Orser Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $380.09 and $587.6, with an estimated average price of $459.88.Sold Out: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)
Orser Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The sale prices were between $259.82 and $298.18, with an estimated average price of $273.64.Sold Out: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
Orser Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $469 and $729.82, with an estimated average price of $584.25.Sold Out: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)
Orser Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $256.35 and $343.1, with an estimated average price of $287.53.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Orser Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $118.19 and $130.43, with an estimated average price of $124.24.
Here is the complete portfolio of ORSER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:
1. ORSER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ORSER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ORSER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ORSER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying