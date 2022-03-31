Stewardship Advisors, LLC Buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, American Century Quality Diversified International, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, Sells iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, Avantis

New Purchases: VBK, IWY, RYF, MTGP, FALN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, American Century Quality Diversified International, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, sells iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF, Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF, Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stewardship Advisors, LLC. As of 2022Q1, Stewardship Advisors, LLC owns 48 stocks with a total value of $271 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Stewardship Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stewardship+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 70,355 shares, 11.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.64% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 376,776 shares, 10.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.94% American Century Quality Diversified International (QINT) - 567,576 shares, 9.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 68.44% WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE) - 455,040 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 259.54% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 36,423 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.36%

Stewardship Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $224.28 and $282.83, with an estimated average price of $246.23. The stock is now traded at around $237.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 34,154 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Stewardship Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $140.8 and $174.84, with an estimated average price of $155.68. The stock is now traded at around $150.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 10,608 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Stewardship Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.98 and $67.62, with an estimated average price of $64.26. The stock is now traded at around $62.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 10,806 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Stewardship Advisors, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $47.58 and $50, with an estimated average price of $49.03. The stock is now traded at around $47.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 11,092 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Stewardship Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.97 and $29.59, with an estimated average price of $28.14. The stock is now traded at around $26.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 15,362 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Stewardship Advisors, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr by 259.54%. The purchase prices were between $30.06 and $37.98, with an estimated average price of $34.64. The stock is now traded at around $31.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.96%. The holding were 455,040 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Stewardship Advisors, LLC added to a holding in American Century Quality Diversified International by 68.44%. The purchase prices were between $42.48 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $47.48. The stock is now traded at around $44.709900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.9%. The holding were 567,576 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Stewardship Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 52.36%. The purchase prices were between $317.78 and $401.18, with an estimated average price of $354.77. The stock is now traded at around $340.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 36,423 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Stewardship Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 239.59%. The purchase prices were between $52.98 and $62.64, with an estimated average price of $58.59. The stock is now traded at around $55.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 104,605 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Stewardship Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 605.05%. The purchase prices were between $166.99 and $191.51, with an estimated average price of $175.44. The stock is now traded at around $182.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 26,947 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Stewardship Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund by 31.17%. The purchase prices were between $51.9 and $54.31, with an estimated average price of $53.21. The stock is now traded at around $51.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 245,768 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Stewardship Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $39.39 and $48.67, with an estimated average price of $43.13.

Stewardship Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The sale prices were between $55.33 and $64.59, with an estimated average price of $60.8.

Stewardship Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $44.68 and $46.87, with an estimated average price of $45.96.

Stewardship Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $33.72 and $39.59, with an estimated average price of $37.01.

Stewardship Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in InvenTrust Properties Corp. The sale prices were between $24.75 and $31.06, with an estimated average price of $27.16.

Stewardship Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Fulton Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $16.62 and $18.88, with an estimated average price of $17.9.