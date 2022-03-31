GPM Growth Investors, Inc. Buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Stanley Black & Decker Inc

New Purchases: EW,

EW, Added Positions: SCHG, AMZN, MCHP, ADI, WD, SCHD, GOOGL, IJS, SYK, MSFT, NKE,

SCHG, AMZN, MCHP, ADI, WD, SCHD, GOOGL, IJS, SYK, MSFT, NKE, Reduced Positions: BSCO, VGT,

BSCO, VGT, Sold Out: APD, VCIT, SWK, SCHJ, CHKP, SCHA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Microchip Technology Inc, Analog Devices Inc, sells Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF, Check Point Software Technologies during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GPM Growth Investors, Inc.. As of 2022Q1, GPM Growth Investors, Inc. owns 32 stocks with a total value of $182 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 46,575 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.29% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 81,942 shares, 7.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12% Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) - 623,910 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.65% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,483 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.41% Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 109,432 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61%

GPM Growth Investors, Inc. initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $101.96 and $128.34, with an estimated average price of $112.17. The stock is now traded at around $121.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 26,082 shares as of 2022-03-31.

GPM Growth Investors, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 96.22%. The purchase prices were between $65.57 and $82.55, with an estimated average price of $72.89. The stock is now traded at around $70.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 109,762 shares as of 2022-03-31.

GPM Growth Investors, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 92.54%. The purchase prices were between $2720.29 and $3408.09, with an estimated average price of $3092.09. The stock is now traded at around $3022.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 1,883 shares as of 2022-03-31.

GPM Growth Investors, Inc. added to a holding in Microchip Technology Inc by 37.98%. The purchase prices were between $65.14 and $88, with an estimated average price of $75.38. The stock is now traded at around $65.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 77,638 shares as of 2022-03-31.

GPM Growth Investors, Inc. added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 35.15%. The purchase prices were between $145.63 and $177.15, with an estimated average price of $162.14. The stock is now traded at around $154.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 34,953 shares as of 2022-03-31.

GPM Growth Investors, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.46%. The purchase prices were between $74.65 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $78.1. The stock is now traded at around $78.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 48,923 shares as of 2022-03-31.

GPM Growth Investors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 34.49%. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $106.92, with an estimated average price of $101.67. The stock is now traded at around $98.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 15,886 shares as of 2022-03-31.

GPM Growth Investors, Inc. sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $218.27 and $304.24, with an estimated average price of $257.27.

GPM Growth Investors, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $84.87 and $91.7, with an estimated average price of $88.41.

GPM Growth Investors, Inc. sold out a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The sale prices were between $138.32 and $195.42, with an estimated average price of $165.54.

GPM Growth Investors, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $48.3 and $50.34, with an estimated average price of $49.35.

GPM Growth Investors, Inc. sold out a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $113.24 and $148.98, with an estimated average price of $130.49.

GPM Growth Investors, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $44.36 and $51.66, with an estimated average price of $47.15.