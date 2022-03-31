Strategy Asset Managers Llc Buys BHP Group, ISHARES TRUST, Apple Inc, Sells BHP Group PLC, Chubb, Danaher Corp

- New Purchases: BHP, FTSM, FUMB, SHV, COP, AGG, EFV, ADM, NKE, SDY, MPC, AES, USMV, JBHT, JNPR, TECH, FLOT, AZO, CVS, COO, EQR, TSCO, HLT, IEFA, IUSB, TIP, APH, ZTS, IQV, AVY, BRO, DVN, MS, STIP, GOVT, SHYG, XOM, HOPE, UPS, RTM, AEM, LPX, XELB, ODFL, FEP, VOO, ACN, AFL, ADP, PAYX, RTX, AADR, IJH, VGT, AIG, ABC, OLN, OKE, PSX, DVY, IWF, AMP, CHD, CCI, FDS, FRT, FITB, LHX, IBM, SJM, SPGI, NJR, LIN, SBUX, UNP, VRTX, GWW, MA, LQD, NEAR, PDP, VO, AFG, AMT, ADI, ATO, CMS, CL, CBSH, NEE, ITW, JKHY, MKC, ES, O, VFC, WRB, WEC, XEL, AWK, FV, IEMG, NOBL, RDVY, VTV, MMM, APD, BF.B, CLX, EXPE, KLAC, PPG, TROW, XYL, QS, ARVL, VNQ, VTI, XLI, XLY, CASY, ECL, KEY,
- Added Positions: SHY, AAPL, SPY, IGSB, QQQ, IVV, FB, BRK.B, COST, AVGO, MSFT, WM, IJR, ANTM, MCHP, BP, JPM, EFG, FVD, MLM, RSP, XLV, EL, VZ, CSCO, IYW, JNJ, ESGE, WMT, TXN, EFA, CVX, LMT, EMR, IXN, XLE, HD, NEM, GOOG, PG, GOOGL, GD, DUK, AMZN, IAU, IEF, IHI, MBB, PFE, EXR, AMGN, ICE, LOW, FTNT, CTSH, ETN, ABB, ESGU, MDLZ, MCD, BLK, AJG, PEP, VGK, NGG, DIS, VCSH, MRK, TLT, BDX, LLY, DLR, GLW, PWB, MDT, SHW, PXI, FTC, MUB, XLK, HON, CTAS, CRL, INTU, LRCX, PM, ULTA, AMAT, NDAQ, ORCL, TRMB, SYK, ABT, MSCI, ZBRA, VT,
- Reduced Positions: CB, DHR, AXP, ISRG, MRO, WST, EBAY, UNH, BR, NVDA, TGT, LITE, CMCSA, V, ADBE, CRM, KEYS, TMO,
- Sold Out: BBL, HWM, CMG, IYC, DRE, FCX, TMUS, FANG, ROK, AAP, LEN, TER, NWS, A, EXPD, BBWI, HUM, FDN, PYPL, MNST, XBI, TDG, CHTR, PTC, GNRC, IDXX, KL, BSX, KRBN, TY,
For the details of STRATEGY ASSET MANAGERS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/strategy+asset+managers+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of STRATEGY ASSET MANAGERS LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 55,835 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.71%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,246 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.32%
- Newmont Corp (NEM) - 161,121 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.91%
- Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) - 26,561 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.98%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 62,060 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 91.22%
Strategy Asset Managers Llc initiated holding in BHP Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $60.34 and $78.12, with an estimated average price of $68.11. The stock is now traded at around $75.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 136,691 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)
Strategy Asset Managers Llc initiated holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.46 and $59.74, with an estimated average price of $59.64. The stock is now traded at around $59.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 84,919 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB)
Strategy Asset Managers Llc initiated holding in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.96 and $20.13, with an estimated average price of $20.05. The stock is now traded at around $19.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 188,376 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (SHV)
Strategy Asset Managers Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $110.2 and $110.38, with an estimated average price of $110.29. The stock is now traded at around $110.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 17,835 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Strategy Asset Managers Llc initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $73.77 and $107.5, with an estimated average price of $91.85. The stock is now traded at around $97.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 12,535 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Strategy Asset Managers Llc initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $105.94 and $112.8, with an estimated average price of $109.73. The stock is now traded at around $104.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 11,067 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (SHY)
Strategy Asset Managers Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 1462.83%. The purchase prices were between $83.21 and $85.4, with an estimated average price of $84.45. The stock is now traded at around $83.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 69,749 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Strategy Asset Managers Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 91.22%. The purchase prices were between $150.62 and $182.01, with an estimated average price of $168.23. The stock is now traded at around $165.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 62,060 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Strategy Asset Managers Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 72.80%. The purchase prices were between $414.96 and $476.23, with an estimated average price of $444.05. The stock is now traded at around $439.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 15,860 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Strategy Asset Managers Llc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 186.12%. The purchase prices were between $51.42 and $53.65, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $51.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 67,196 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Strategy Asset Managers Llc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 183.51%. The purchase prices were between $317.78 and $401.18, with an estimated average price of $354.77. The stock is now traded at around $340.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 9,750 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Strategy Asset Managers Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 223.40%. The purchase prices were between $416.68 and $478.25, with an estimated average price of $445.9. The stock is now traded at around $441.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 6,937 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: BHP Group PLC (BBL)
Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold out a holding in BHP Group PLC. The sale prices were between $59.74 and $67.99, with an estimated average price of $64.31.Sold Out: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)
Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold out a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The sale prices were between $1313.6 and $1690.67, with an estimated average price of $1505.88.Sold Out: Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM)
Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold out a holding in Howmet Aerospace Inc. The sale prices were between $30.64 and $37.32, with an estimated average price of $34.15.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC)
Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF. The sale prices were between $67.8 and $85.19, with an estimated average price of $75.12.Sold Out: Duke Realty Corp (DRE)
Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold out a holding in Duke Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $52.19 and $64.56, with an estimated average price of $56.62.Sold Out: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $36.04 and $51.93, with an estimated average price of $44.27.
Here is the complete portfolio of STRATEGY ASSET MANAGERS LLC. Also check out:
1. STRATEGY ASSET MANAGERS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. STRATEGY ASSET MANAGERS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. STRATEGY ASSET MANAGERS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that STRATEGY ASSET MANAGERS LLC keeps buying