Strategy Asset Managers Llc Buys BHP Group, ISHARES TRUST, Apple Inc, Sells BHP Group PLC, Chubb, Danaher Corp

New Purchases: BHP, FTSM, FUMB, SHV, COP, AGG, EFV, ADM, NKE, SDY, MPC, AES, USMV, JBHT, JNPR, TECH, FLOT, AZO, CVS, COO, EQR, TSCO, HLT, IEFA, IUSB, TIP, APH, ZTS, IQV, AVY, BRO, DVN, MS, STIP, GOVT, SHYG, XOM, HOPE, UPS, RTM, AEM, LPX, XELB, ODFL, FEP, VOO, ACN, AFL, ADP, PAYX, RTX, AADR, IJH, VGT, AIG, ABC, OLN, OKE, PSX, DVY, IWF, AMP, CHD, CCI, FDS, FRT, FITB, LHX, IBM, SJM, SPGI, NJR, LIN, SBUX, UNP, VRTX, GWW, MA, LQD, NEAR, PDP, VO, AFG, AMT, ADI, ATO, CMS, CL, CBSH, NEE, ITW, JKHY, MKC, ES, O, VFC, WRB, WEC, XEL, AWK, FV, IEMG, NOBL, RDVY, VTV, MMM, APD, BF.B, CLX, EXPE, KLAC, PPG, TROW, XYL, QS, ARVL, VNQ, VTI, XLI, XLY, CASY, ECL, KEY,

SHY, AAPL, SPY, IGSB, QQQ, IVV, FB, BRK.B, COST, AVGO, MSFT, WM, IJR, ANTM, MCHP, BP, JPM, EFG, FVD, MLM, RSP, XLV, EL, VZ, CSCO, IYW, JNJ, ESGE, WMT, TXN, EFA, CVX, LMT, EMR, IXN, XLE, HD, NEM, GOOG, PG, GOOGL, GD, DUK, AMZN, IAU, IEF, IHI, MBB, PFE, EXR, AMGN, ICE, LOW, FTNT, CTSH, ETN, ABB, ESGU, MDLZ, MCD, BLK, AJG, PEP, VGK, NGG, DIS, VCSH, MRK, TLT, BDX, LLY, DLR, GLW, PWB, MDT, SHW, PXI, FTC, MUB, XLK, HON, CTAS, CRL, INTU, LRCX, PM, ULTA, AMAT, NDAQ, ORCL, TRMB, SYK, ABT, MSCI, ZBRA, VT, Reduced Positions: CB, DHR, AXP, ISRG, MRO, WST, EBAY, UNH, BR, NVDA, TGT, LITE, CMCSA, V, ADBE, CRM, KEYS, TMO,

Woodcliff Lake, NJ, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BHP Group, ISHARES TRUST, Apple Inc, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF, sells BHP Group PLC, Chubb, Danaher Corp, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Howmet Aerospace Inc during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strategy Asset Managers Llc. As of 2022Q1, Strategy Asset Managers Llc owns 253 stocks with a total value of $462 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of STRATEGY ASSET MANAGERS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/strategy+asset+managers+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 55,835 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.71% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,246 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.32% Newmont Corp (NEM) - 161,121 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.91% Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) - 26,561 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.98% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 62,060 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 91.22%

Strategy Asset Managers Llc initiated holding in BHP Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $60.34 and $78.12, with an estimated average price of $68.11. The stock is now traded at around $75.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 136,691 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc initiated holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.46 and $59.74, with an estimated average price of $59.64. The stock is now traded at around $59.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 84,919 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc initiated holding in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.96 and $20.13, with an estimated average price of $20.05. The stock is now traded at around $19.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 188,376 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $110.2 and $110.38, with an estimated average price of $110.29. The stock is now traded at around $110.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 17,835 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $73.77 and $107.5, with an estimated average price of $91.85. The stock is now traded at around $97.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 12,535 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $105.94 and $112.8, with an estimated average price of $109.73. The stock is now traded at around $104.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 11,067 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 1462.83%. The purchase prices were between $83.21 and $85.4, with an estimated average price of $84.45. The stock is now traded at around $83.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 69,749 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 91.22%. The purchase prices were between $150.62 and $182.01, with an estimated average price of $168.23. The stock is now traded at around $165.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 62,060 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 72.80%. The purchase prices were between $414.96 and $476.23, with an estimated average price of $444.05. The stock is now traded at around $439.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 15,860 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 186.12%. The purchase prices were between $51.42 and $53.65, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $51.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 67,196 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 183.51%. The purchase prices were between $317.78 and $401.18, with an estimated average price of $354.77. The stock is now traded at around $340.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 9,750 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 223.40%. The purchase prices were between $416.68 and $478.25, with an estimated average price of $445.9. The stock is now traded at around $441.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 6,937 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold out a holding in BHP Group PLC. The sale prices were between $59.74 and $67.99, with an estimated average price of $64.31.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold out a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The sale prices were between $1313.6 and $1690.67, with an estimated average price of $1505.88.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold out a holding in Howmet Aerospace Inc. The sale prices were between $30.64 and $37.32, with an estimated average price of $34.15.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF. The sale prices were between $67.8 and $85.19, with an estimated average price of $75.12.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold out a holding in Duke Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $52.19 and $64.56, with an estimated average price of $56.62.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $36.04 and $51.93, with an estimated average price of $44.27.