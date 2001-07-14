Redwire in Compliance With Both NYSE and SEC Reporting Requirements

Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW; “Redwire” or “the Company”) today announced that it filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, with Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). With this filing of the Form 10-K and the filing on April 1, 2022, of the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2021, Redwire is now current in its SEC filings.

In addition, Redwire has received written notification from the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) that it is in full compliance with the NYSE continued listing standards and was removed from the late filers’ list on the Listed Standards Filing Status page on www.nyse.com.

About Redwire

