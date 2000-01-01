3 High-Growth Dividend Stocks to Consider

One of the main problems investors are grappling with right now is inflation. When inflation numbers are running hot, future earnings are discounted, and companies and consumers alike begin to question what they should and shouldn’t be spending money on.

This can be a make-or-break moment for many companies, especially high-growth names. Are customers willing to pay higher prices for your goods, will they move on to competitors that they believe offer better value, or will they change their habits to buy less of certain products that you sell?

Investors focused on the long-term still have the opportunity to research and identify growth opportunities, but in these times of financial uncertainty, it can be beneficial to look at solid dividend-paying stocks as well. Dividend growth stocks can often serve as a hedge against inflation, though investors should still be wary about companies with lackluster long-term prospects.

To identify potential dividend growth opportunities, I used the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, to search for stocks trading below GF Value that have a dividend yield over 3% and have grown both their revenue and earnings per share by at least 10% per year over the past three years.

Three of the stocks that meet these criteria are Best Buy Co Inc. ( BBY, Financial), Industrial Logistics Properties Trust ( ILPT, Financial) and Fidelity National Financial Inc. ( FNF, Financial). Let’s take a closer look at these companies, their dividends and their business prospects.

Best Buy Co Inc.

Best Buy Co Inc. ( BBY, Financial) is a consumer electronics retail chain headquartered in Richfield, Minnesota. It serves as a hub for the latest in general market electronics, computers, appliances, cell phones, video games, audio equipment and other new tech.

On April 11, shares of Best Buy traded around $94.16 for a market cap of $21.21 billion. The GF Value chart rates the stock as modestly undervalued:

Best Buy boasts a three-year revenue per share growth rate of 10.9% and a three-year earnings per share without non-recurring items growth rate of 23.7%. The chart below shows the trailing 12-month revenue and earnings per share history:

The dividend yield is 3.16%, which is higher than the industry median as well as the company’s own historical median. The three-year dividend growth rate is 15.9% and the three-year share buyback ratio is 5.1%. The dividend payout ratio is sustainable at 28%.

Best Buy’s valuation has been trending significantly below its historical average due in part to the retail sector’s shift away from brick-and-mortar towards e-commerce. However, the company has two factors going in its favor here: its strong e-commerce strategy and its status as the go-to brick-and-mortar experience store for consumer electronics.

In 2021, Best Buy’s e-commerce segment rose to account for approximately 40% of sales, up from 19% in 2019, showing that its e-commerce platform is conductive to growth. While e-commerce is indeed still growing in popularity, many customers still go to brick-and-mortar locations for the experience of looking at new tech, and Best Buy’s edge here often brings in sales. The more online sales grow, the more store space Best Buy can pivot for online order fulfillment center purposes.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust ( ILPT, Financial) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout most of the states of the U.S.

On April 11, shares of Industrial Logistics traded around $20.60 for a market cap of $1.35 billion. The GF Value chart rates the stock as modestly undervalued:

Industrial Logistics has a three-year revenue per share growth rate of 10%, while its three-year earnings per share without non-recurring items growth rate is 16.4%. The chart below shows the trailing 12-month revenue and earnings per share history:

The dividend yield is 6.41%, which is higher than the industry median as well as the company’s own historical median. The three-year dividend growth rate is 12.4%, though the company has been issuing more new shares than buying them back with a three-year share buyback ratio of -0.2%. The dividend payout ratio of 0.72% is pretty standard for an REIT.

REITs are popular inflation hedges because they pay out hefty dividends, but the downside is that they have little control over their own performance, being mostly at the mercy of the market for the value of their assets. Real estate value does tend to hold up very well during periods of inflation in the long-term, even if there is short-term volatility.

Industrial Logistics is focused on the subset of industrial properties that are primarily used for warehouse and distribution purposes. The company believes that, since the U.S. is shifting away from in-store retail and more towards e-commerce, the value of these properties has long-term upside potential.

Fidelity National Financial Inc.

Fidelity National Financial Inc. ( FNF, Financial) is a provider of title insurance and settlement services for the real estate and mortgage industries. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Fidelity is the leading title insurance company in the United States.

On April 11, shares of Fidelity traded around $43.49 for a market cap of $12.33 billion. The GF Value chart rates the stock as modestly undervalued:

Fidelity has achieved an incredible three-year revenue per share growth rate of 24.3% and a three-year earnings per share without non-recurring items growth rate of 55%. The chart below shows the trailing 12-month revenue and earnings per share history:

The dividend yield is 3.78%, which is higher than the industry median as well as the company’s own historical median. The three-year dividend growth rate is 10.1%, though the company has been issuing more new shares than buying them back with a three-year share buyback ratio of -1%. The dividend payout ratio is low at 0.19%, leaving room for growth.

As the leading provider of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries in the U.S., Fidelity has benefitted massively from the hot housing market and low mortgage rates in recent years. To maintain and expand its market leadership, Fidelity has been investing in real estate technology, which is a wise move considering the real estate industry often lags in technological advancements.

The danger with this stock is that it is tied very closely to the cyclical housing market. As the Federal Reserve plans to hike interest rates to curb inflation, the housing market is beginning to cool down somewhat, since the combination of higher mortgage rates and higher housing prices is setting homes firmly outside the budgets of more buyers. The best-case scenario in this environment would be a housing market slowdown with price growth returning to normal, but a housing bust is also a possibility if inflation doesn’t come under control, or if a recession hits.