Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF, Sells Black Knight Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR

New Purchases: DFAU, JNJ, NVDA,

DFAU, JNJ, NVDA, Added Positions: BSV, VFVA, BIV, VOO, AVUV, VXF, AVEM, VEA, CSM, AVDV, DFAS, VB, VTI, VBR, VCSH, VT, VNQ, VIG, VUG, SYBX, VXUS,

BSV, VFVA, BIV, VOO, AVUV, VXF, AVEM, VEA, CSM, AVDV, DFAS, VB, VTI, VBR, VCSH, VT, VNQ, VIG, VUG, SYBX, VXUS, Reduced Positions: MSFT, IJR, DFIV, SBUX, TSLA,

MSFT, IJR, DFIV, SBUX, TSLA, Sold Out: BKI, IWF, XLI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF, Johnson & Johnson, NVIDIA Corp, sells Black Knight Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2022Q1, Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc owns 59 stocks with a total value of $143 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 739,863 shares, 14.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 36,747 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.41% Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) - 427,313 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 166,639 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.72% iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 43,407 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%

Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.11 and $33.16, with an estimated average price of $31. The stock is now traded at around $30.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 8,975 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $158.14 and $179.59, with an estimated average price of $170.01. The stock is now traded at around $179.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,288 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $213.3 and $301.21, with an estimated average price of $251.13. The stock is now traded at around $219.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 743 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 52.62%. The purchase prices were between $77.56 and $80.49, with an estimated average price of $79.21. The stock is now traded at around $77.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 35,351 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 38.79%. The purchase prices were between $80.87 and $86.61, with an estimated average price of $84.14. The stock is now traded at around $79.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 16,954 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $49.57 and $55.78, with an estimated average price of $52.81. The stock is now traded at around $52.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,396 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Synlogic Inc by 21.63%. The purchase prices were between $1.63 and $2.55, with an estimated average price of $2.08. The stock is now traded at around $2.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 12,163 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Black Knight Inc. The sale prices were between $53.12 and $81.51, with an estimated average price of $65.9.

Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $246.25 and $307.32, with an estimated average price of $272.69.

Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $95.28 and $106.7, with an estimated average price of $101.28.