Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Acutus, Pulse, SunPower, and Butterfly and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Acutus Medical, Inc. ( AFIB), Pulse Biosciences, Inc. ( PLSE), SunPower Corporation ( SPWR), and Butterfly Network, Inc. (: BFLY). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff.



Acutus Medical, Inc. ( AFIB)

Class Period: May 13, 2021 – November 11, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 18, 2022

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) their ability to grow and scale Acutus’ business; (2) Acutus’ strategy regarding AcQMap system placements; and (3) the ability of Acutus to improve commercial execution in the United States, including through the expansion and training of sales staff to “ensure” adequate customer account support, which defendants claimed would be a major growth driver. Specifically, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (a) a material percentage of the AcQMap systems under evaluation had been randomly installed at sites with little, if any, consideration given to whether the healthcare providers at the selected locations were likely to adopt, or desire, Acutus Medical's products; (b) a material percentage of the AcQMap systems under evaluation had been installed in locations where Acutus Medical did not possess the infrastructure necessary to appropriately educate, train, and support medical service providers on the system's operations; (c) as a result, defendants were in the process of designing a strategic plan to terminate and relocate approximately 20% of then-existing AcQMap systems evaluation arrangements; (d) the Company’s management discussion and analysis was materially false and misleading and failed to disclose that the termination and relocation of approximately 20% of existing AcQMap systems evaluation arrangements was reasonably likely to have a material adverse effect on Acutus Medical's 2021 financial results; and (e) Acutus Medical’s risk factor discussions were materially false and misleading and made reference to potential risks without disclosing that such risks were then-existing or adequately describing the specific nature of the risks then facing the Company.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. ( PLSE)

Class Period: January 12, 2021 – February 7, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 18, 2022

In October 2020, Pulse initiated its investigational device exemption (“IDE”) study to evaluate the treatment of sebaceous hyperplasia lesions using the CellFX System.

On February 8, 2022, before the market opened, Pulse announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) concluded there was insufficient clinical evidence to support the Company’s 510(k) submission to expand the label for the CellFX System to treat sebaceous hyperplasia. Among other things, the FDA found “that the Company had not met the primary endpoints of the sebaceous hyperplasia FDA-approved IDE study.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $3.74, or over 34%, to close at $7.12 per share on February 8, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the IDE study evaluating the use of the CellFX System to treat sebaceous hyperplasia lesions failed to meet its primary endpoints; (2) that, as a result, there was a substantial risk that the FDA would reject Pulse’s 510(k) submission seeking to expand the label for the CellFX System to treat sebaceous hyperplasia lesions; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

SunPower Corporation ( SPWR)

Class Period: August 3, 2021 – January 20, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 18, 2022

On January 20, 2022, SunPower announced that it had “identified a cracking issue that developed over time in certain factory-installed connectors.” The Company “expects approximately $27 million of supplier-quality related charges in fourth quarter 2021 and approximately $4 million in the first quarter of 2022” to replace the faulty connectors.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $3.22, or 16.9%, to close at $15.80 per share on January 21, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that certain connectors used by SunPower suffered from cracking issues; (2) that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur costs to remediate the faulty connectors; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, SunPower’s financial results would be adversely impacted; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Butterfly Network, Inc. (: BFLY)

Class Period: February 12, 2021 merger; February 16, 2021 – November 15, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 18, 2022

According to the complaint, on February 12, 2021, Longview shareholders voted to approve the merger with Butterfly. On February 16, 2021, Longview changed its name to Butterfly Network, Inc. and began trading on the .

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Additionally, the Proxy and defendants failed to disclose that: (i) Butterfly had overstated its post-merger business and financial prospects; (ii) Butterfly’s financial projections failed to take into account the COVID-19 pandemic's broad consequences, which included healthcare logistical challenges, and medical personnel fatigue; and (iii) Butterfly's gross margin levels and revenue projections were less sustainable than the Company had represented.

On November 15, 2021, Butterfly announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2021. In a press release, Butterfly advised, among other things, that the Company’s total gross margin for the quarter was negative 35% and that the Company expected its revenue for 2021 to be $60-$62 million, significantly below the guidance it gave out in Q1 of $76-80 million. On an earnings call the same day, Butterfly’s CEO stated that the Company's results were impacted by “healthcare logistical challenges, and doctor, nurse, and medical technician fatigue concurrent with COVID conditions and its broad consequences.”

On this news, Butterfly’s stock price fell $1.08, or 12.55%, to close at $7.52 per share on November 15, 2021.

