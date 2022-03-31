H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Buys iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI China A ETF, Sells ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF, Invesco Senior Loan ETF

Added Positions: BND, EFV, VGIT, USHY, VMBS, EWG, SCHA, BLV, EMLC, CNYA, SPSM, BSV, EMB, EWW, VWO, BBJP, VFH, CORR, IRM, ABR,

BND, EFV, VGIT, USHY, VMBS, EWG, SCHA, BLV, EMLC, CNYA, SPSM, BSV, EMB, EWW, VWO, BBJP, VFH, CORR, IRM, ABR, Reduced Positions: DTEC, CWB, VTI, XT, DGRO, EPRT, HOMZ, IWD, IEFA, VB, IXC, SCHP, RC, MOAT, VTV, DBEF, SCHM,

DTEC, CWB, VTI, XT, DGRO, EPRT, HOMZ, IWD, IEFA, VB, IXC, SCHP, RC, MOAT, VTV, DBEF, SCHM, Sold Out: BKLN, VTIP, STPZ, AGZ, HYG, BIV, PGX, PFF, LQD, AAXJ, VGSH, STAG, ICF,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI China A ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, sells ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC. As of 2022Q1, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC owns 54 stocks with a total value of $147 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/h%26h+retirement+design+%26+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 322,984 shares, 17.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.93% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 100,994 shares, 15.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.54% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 103,596 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) - 106,740 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.83% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 25,456 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44%

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.43%. The purchase prices were between $45.64 and $53.35, with an estimated average price of $50.84. The stock is now traded at around $49.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 98,911 shares as of 2022-03-31.

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $44.36 and $51.66, with an estimated average price of $47.15. The stock is now traded at around $45.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,640 shares as of 2022-03-31.

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC added to a holding in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 23.39%. The purchase prices were between $34.55 and $43.54, with an estimated average price of $39.87. The stock is now traded at around $35.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 20,553 shares as of 2022-03-31.

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 20.98%. The purchase prices were between $39.85 and $45.43, with an estimated average price of $42.04. The stock is now traded at around $40.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 19,576 shares as of 2022-03-31.

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC sold out a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The sale prices were between $21.25 and $22.02, with an estimated average price of $21.75.

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The sale prices were between $50.12 and $51.61, with an estimated average price of $50.8.

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC sold out a holding in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun. The sale prices were between $53.48 and $55.25, with an estimated average price of $54.31.

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $79.65 and $85.99, with an estimated average price of $82.97.

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC sold out a holding in iShares Agency Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.07 and $116.61, with an estimated average price of $114.69.

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $80.87 and $86.61, with an estimated average price of $84.14.

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC reduced to a holding in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 88.1%. The sale prices were between $38.15 and $48.63, with an estimated average price of $42.36. The stock is now traded at around $40.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.22%. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC still held 6,360 shares as of 2022-03-31.

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC reduced to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 59.71%. The sale prices were between $71.43 and $82.36, with an estimated average price of $76.31. The stock is now traded at around $74.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.7%. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC still held 10,075 shares as of 2022-03-31.

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 36.58%. The sale prices were between $53.33 and $66.42, with an estimated average price of $58.79. The stock is now traded at around $56.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC still held 16,679 shares as of 2022-03-31.

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC reduced to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 23.86%. The sale prices were between $50.41 and $55.78, with an estimated average price of $53.16. The stock is now traded at around $52.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC still held 29,633 shares as of 2022-03-31.

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC reduced to a holding in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc by 32.2%. The sale prices were between $24.26 and $29.3, with an estimated average price of $25.77. The stock is now traded at around $25.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC still held 29,710 shares as of 2022-03-31.

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC reduced to a holding in Hoya Capital Housing ETF by 28.16%. The sale prices were between $38.07 and $44.92, with an estimated average price of $40.62. The stock is now traded at around $38.083400. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC still held 19,694 shares as of 2022-03-31.