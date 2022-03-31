Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, CNA Financial Corp, PagSeguro Digital, Sells iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF, Bank of America Corp

- New Purchases: IEMG, CNA, PAGS, IP, TCPC, VALE, CHKP, AQN, SCHC, GS, PHG, IEFA, MCHP, IJS, IJT, IWN, WMT,
- Added Positions: TSM, ARKG, BABA, ARKK, T, ARKW, SQ, MGV, DIS, LEG, MRNA, APAM, FNDF, JBL, GT, GOOG, VBR, DGRO, MGK, PDN, SCHB, BLK, WBA, MC, CMI, SPMD, VSS, C, NVS, SPDW, JPST, NCR, PPL, MTH, PKX, WRK, VZ, SNY, SAFT, PETS, JPM, HMC, AL, WPC, ORI, INTC, HD, RY, AEP, MSFT, BGS, BCE,
- Reduced Positions: QUAL, GSSC, SPY, EEM, JEPI, VWO, PEP, JPME, GSIE, EMB, FDX, PXD, SHEL, SHEL, VOE, GSEW, VOT, VBK, USMV, VTI, BRK.B, CVX, ABC, IQLT, ICSH, AAPL, TTE, SWN, XOM, PHDG, IJH, BP, SPTM, VO, IVV, VLUE, VEU, CFG, LMT, AMZN, IRM, CNHI,
- Sold Out: VFMO, BAC, ANGL, ABBV, L, PGR, LH, SO, FPEI, BIIB, MUNI, MMM, ADBE, IBMO, IBMP, ET,
For the details of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/richard+p+slaughter+associates+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc
- iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) - 486,770 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04%
- Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) - 272,676 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.16%
- JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) - 171,659 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.95%
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 159,148 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) - 261,237 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.57%
Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.27 and $62.07, with an estimated average price of $57.78. The stock is now traded at around $54.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 159,148 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: CNA Financial Corp (CNA)
Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc initiated holding in CNA Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.53 and $49.22, with an estimated average price of $46.52. The stock is now traded at around $48.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 55,912 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)
Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc initiated holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The purchase prices were between $11.9 and $28.6, with an estimated average price of $18.63. The stock is now traded at around $17.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 125,701 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: International Paper Co (IP)
Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc initiated holding in International Paper Co. The purchase prices were between $40.98 and $49.5, with an estimated average price of $46.11. The stock is now traded at around $46.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 52,272 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (TCPC)
Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc initiated holding in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.1 and $14.3, with an estimated average price of $13.74. The stock is now traded at around $14.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 157,293 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Vale SA (VALE)
Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc initiated holding in Vale SA. The purchase prices were between $13.55 and $20.6, with an estimated average price of $17.27. The stock is now traded at around $20.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 106,989 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 142.81%. The purchase prices were between $99.29 and $140.66, with an estimated average price of $117.35. The stock is now traded at around $97.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 26,029 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)
Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc added to a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 89.72%. The purchase prices were between $38.15 and $63.26, with an estimated average price of $47.68. The stock is now traded at around $42.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 68,689 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 99.90%. The purchase prices were between $76.76 and $137.41, with an estimated average price of $115.52. The stock is now traded at around $101.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 18,733 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 76.65%. The purchase prices were between $22.89 and $27.31, with an estimated average price of $24.53. The stock is now traded at around $19.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 96,333 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 33.79%. The purchase prices were between $52.29 and $96.99, with an estimated average price of $70.56. The stock is now traded at around $59.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 58,257 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)
Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc added to a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 33.45%. The purchase prices were between $68.48 and $120.67, with an estimated average price of $90.46. The stock is now traded at around $79.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 42,349 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO)
Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $115.32 and $133.77, with an estimated average price of $123.4.Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $38.34 and $49.38, with an estimated average price of $45.18.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)
Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $29.53 and $32.56, with an estimated average price of $30.9.Sold Out: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $131.98 and $163.75, with an estimated average price of $145.09.Sold Out: Loews Corp (L)
Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc sold out a holding in Loews Corp. The sale prices were between $58.1 and $65.62, with an estimated average price of $61.31.Sold Out: Progressive Corp (PGR)
Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc sold out a holding in Progressive Corp. The sale prices were between $102 and $117.17, with an estimated average price of $108.15.
