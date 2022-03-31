Asset Allocation & Management Company, LLC Buys iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

New Purchases: LQD, BKLN, FTSL, GOOG, F, GM, BBY, IJR, AMZN, MPC,

LQD, BKLN, FTSL, GOOG, F, GM, BBY, IJR, AMZN, MPC, Added Positions: SRLN, VOO, MSFT, IVV, AAPL, JAAA, IJH, IWM, VZ,

SRLN, VOO, MSFT, IVV, AAPL, JAAA, IJH, IWM, VZ, Reduced Positions: IGSB, VTI, ESGV, SPY, BLK, MMM, VYM, VWO,

IGSB, VTI, ESGV, SPY, BLK, MMM, VYM, VWO, Sold Out: GRMN, VEEV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, BlackRock Inc, 3M Co during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Asset Allocation & Management Company, LLC. As of 2022Q1, Asset Allocation & Management Company, LLC owns 120 stocks with a total value of $257 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 158,820 shares, 14.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.52% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 238,135 shares, 10.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 510,000 shares, 10.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 43.96% SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 258,014 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 159.69% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 27,824 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.71%

Asset Allocation & Management Company, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $118.19 and $130.43, with an estimated average price of $124.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 63,000 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Asset Allocation & Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.25 and $22.02, with an estimated average price of $21.75. The stock is now traded at around $21.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 285,450 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Asset Allocation & Management Company, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The purchase prices were between $46.39 and $47.67, with an estimated average price of $47.23. The stock is now traded at around $47.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 126,610 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Asset Allocation & Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2529.29 and $2960.73, with an estimated average price of $2718.53. The stock is now traded at around $2595.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 350 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Asset Allocation & Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $15.74 and $25.19, with an estimated average price of $19.1. The stock is now traded at around $15.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Asset Allocation & Management Company, LLC initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $39.83 and $65.74, with an estimated average price of $50.08. The stock is now traded at around $40.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 18,384 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Asset Allocation & Management Company, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 159.69%. The purchase prices were between $43.8 and $45.32, with an estimated average price of $44.84. The stock is now traded at around $44.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.77%. The holding were 258,014 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Asset Allocation & Management Company, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.71%. The purchase prices were between $381.42 and $437.78, with an estimated average price of $408.14. The stock is now traded at around $404.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 27,824 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Asset Allocation & Management Company, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $275.85 and $334.75, with an estimated average price of $300.8. The stock is now traded at around $285.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Asset Allocation & Management Company, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 81.25%. The purchase prices were between $150.62 and $182.01, with an estimated average price of $168.23. The stock is now traded at around $165.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 7,250 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Asset Allocation & Management Company, LLC added to a holding in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 40.38%. The purchase prices were between $49.91 and $50.4, with an estimated average price of $50.22. The stock is now traded at around $50.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 36,500 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Asset Allocation & Management Company, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.25%. The purchase prices were between $191.14 and $224.88, with an estimated average price of $203.63. The stock is now traded at around $196.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,653 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Asset Allocation & Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $170.79 and $256.31, with an estimated average price of $217.05.

Asset Allocation & Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in Garmin Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.64 and $133.57, with an estimated average price of $120.43.