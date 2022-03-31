Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Buys AeroVironment Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, DocGo Inc, Sells SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Netflix Inc, Lennar Corp

- New Purchases: AVAV, PXD, DCGO,
- Added Positions: LLY, ABBV, ADSK, ABT, MCD, CVX, JNJ, XOM, PSA, MRK, MSFT, DUK, VB, BBH, PG, MDT, PFE, WBA, USB, WEC, TGT, RTX, NEE, MMM, KMB, INTU, GSK, T, KR, UL, IWM, DIS, DLR,
- Reduced Positions: BIL, IBM, HD, JPM,
- Sold Out: NFLX, LEN, SAP, AVLR,
For the details of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hummer+financial+advisory+services+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 50,900 shares, 15.48% of the total portfolio.
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 33,731 shares, 13.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48%
- S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 17,173 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,909 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 11,198 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.39%
Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in AeroVironment Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.78 and $99.47, with an estimated average price of $68.9. The stock is now traded at around $107.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,700 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)
Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $186.89 and $257.93, with an estimated average price of $225.99. The stock is now traded at around $246.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: DocGo Inc (DCGO)
Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in DocGo Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.87 and $9.53, with an estimated average price of $7.53. The stock is now traded at around $8.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 11,600 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 27.74%. The purchase prices were between $234.69 and $291.66, with an estimated average price of $256.89. The stock is now traded at around $308.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,699 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $331.01 and $597.37, with an estimated average price of $417.64.Sold Out: SAP SE (SAP)
Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in SAP SE. The sale prices were between $104.97 and $141.4, with an estimated average price of $121.76.Sold Out: Lennar Corp (LEN)
Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in Lennar Corp. The sale prices were between $81.17 and $112.54, with an estimated average price of $93.25.Sold Out: Avalara Inc (AVLR)
Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in Avalara Inc. The sale prices were between $75.84 and $126.71, with an estimated average price of $101.37.
Here is the complete portfolio of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc. Also check out:
1. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc keeps buying