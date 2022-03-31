Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Buys AeroVironment Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, DocGo Inc, Sells SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Netflix Inc, Lennar Corp

2 hours ago
Investment company Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc (Current Portfolio) buys AeroVironment Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, DocGo Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, sells SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Netflix Inc, Lennar Corp, SAP SE, Avalara Inc during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc. As of 2022Q1, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc owns 103 stocks with a total value of $111 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hummer+financial+advisory+services+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc
  1. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 50,900 shares, 15.48% of the total portfolio.
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 33,731 shares, 13.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48%
  3. S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 17,173 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,909 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53%
  5. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 11,198 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.39%
New Purchase: AeroVironment Inc (AVAV)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in AeroVironment Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.78 and $99.47, with an estimated average price of $68.9. The stock is now traded at around $107.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,700 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $186.89 and $257.93, with an estimated average price of $225.99. The stock is now traded at around $246.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: DocGo Inc (DCGO)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in DocGo Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.87 and $9.53, with an estimated average price of $7.53. The stock is now traded at around $8.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 11,600 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 27.74%. The purchase prices were between $234.69 and $291.66, with an estimated average price of $256.89. The stock is now traded at around $308.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,699 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $331.01 and $597.37, with an estimated average price of $417.64.

Sold Out: SAP SE (SAP)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in SAP SE. The sale prices were between $104.97 and $141.4, with an estimated average price of $121.76.

Sold Out: Lennar Corp (LEN)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in Lennar Corp. The sale prices were between $81.17 and $112.54, with an estimated average price of $93.25.

Sold Out: Avalara Inc (AVLR)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in Avalara Inc. The sale prices were between $75.84 and $126.71, with an estimated average price of $101.37.



Here is the complete portfolio of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc. Also check out:

