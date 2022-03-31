Strid Group, LLC Buys Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF, FIRST TR EXCH VII, Sells Accenture PLC, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Shopify Inc

- New Purchases: FTGC, VTI, IEI, VUSB, MBB, IJJ, LQD,
- Added Positions: SCHB, DALI, VEU, VWO, IBDO, IBDP, IBDQ, IBDN, ACGL, FTSM, VCSH, HMOP, TMO,
- Reduced Positions: NUE, PDP, FV, GOOG, AAPL, MSFT, FYC, DWAS, BRK.B, DIS, FTC, ACWI, EL,
- Sold Out: ACN, PNC, SHOP,
These are the top 5 holdings of Strid Group, LLC
- Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 2,437,465 shares, 26.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 105.99%
- First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (DALI) - 4,346,015 shares, 23.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.24%
- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 1,297,066 shares, 15.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.94%
- Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (QVAL) - 1,137,303 shares, 8.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.92%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 640,212 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.46%
Strid Group, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH VII. The purchase prices were between $23.11 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $26.24. The stock is now traded at around $28.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 42,123 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Strid Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $209.25 and $242.21, with an estimated average price of $224.27. The stock is now traded at around $221.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,592 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB)
Strid Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.34 and $49.89, with an estimated average price of $49.62. The stock is now traded at around $49.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,864 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)
Strid Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $121.32 and $127.91, with an estimated average price of $125.3. The stock is now traded at around $120.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,138 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
Strid Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.66 and $106.61, with an estimated average price of $104.08. The stock is now traded at around $99.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,667 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)
Strid Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $102.14 and $112.44, with an estimated average price of $107.56. The stock is now traded at around $106.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,344 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)
Strid Group, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 105.99%. The purchase prices were between $49.02 and $56.69, with an estimated average price of $52.53. The stock is now traded at around $51.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.7%. The holding were 2,437,465 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO)
Strid Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 23.94%. The purchase prices were between $25.19 and $25.56, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $25.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 293,182 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP)
Strid Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 33.25%. The purchase prices were between $24.96 and $25.84, with an estimated average price of $25.4. The stock is now traded at around $24.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 193,834 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ)
Strid Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 270.49%. The purchase prices were between $25.12 and $26.29, with an estimated average price of $25.72. The stock is now traded at around $25.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 65,506 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Strid Group, LLC sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $301.62 and $407.21, with an estimated average price of $337.27.Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Strid Group, LLC sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $512.55 and $1363.14, with an estimated average price of $822.89.Sold Out: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)
Strid Group, LLC sold out a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $178.7 and $226.45, with an estimated average price of $202.46.
