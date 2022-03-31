Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Strid Group, LLC Buys Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF, FIRST TR EXCH VII, Sells Accenture PLC, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Shopify Inc

2 hours ago
Investment company Strid Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF, FIRST TR EXCH VII, iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF, sells Accenture PLC, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Shopify Inc, Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strid Group, LLC. As of 2022Q1, Strid Group, LLC owns 44 stocks with a total value of $489 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Strid Group, LLC
  1. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 2,437,465 shares, 26.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 105.99%
  2. First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (DALI) - 4,346,015 shares, 23.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.24%
  3. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 1,297,066 shares, 15.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.94%
  4. Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (QVAL) - 1,137,303 shares, 8.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.92%
  5. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 640,212 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.46%
New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCH VII (FTGC)

Strid Group, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH VII. The purchase prices were between $23.11 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $26.24. The stock is now traded at around $28.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 42,123 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Strid Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $209.25 and $242.21, with an estimated average price of $224.27. The stock is now traded at around $221.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,592 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB)

Strid Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.34 and $49.89, with an estimated average price of $49.62. The stock is now traded at around $49.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,864 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)

Strid Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $121.32 and $127.91, with an estimated average price of $125.3. The stock is now traded at around $120.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,138 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Strid Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.66 and $106.61, with an estimated average price of $104.08. The stock is now traded at around $99.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,667 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

Strid Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $102.14 and $112.44, with an estimated average price of $107.56. The stock is now traded at around $106.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,344 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)

Strid Group, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 105.99%. The purchase prices were between $49.02 and $56.69, with an estimated average price of $52.53. The stock is now traded at around $51.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.7%. The holding were 2,437,465 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO)

Strid Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 23.94%. The purchase prices were between $25.19 and $25.56, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $25.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 293,182 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP)

Strid Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 33.25%. The purchase prices were between $24.96 and $25.84, with an estimated average price of $25.4. The stock is now traded at around $24.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 193,834 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ)

Strid Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 270.49%. The purchase prices were between $25.12 and $26.29, with an estimated average price of $25.72. The stock is now traded at around $25.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 65,506 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Sold Out: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Strid Group, LLC sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $301.62 and $407.21, with an estimated average price of $337.27.

Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Strid Group, LLC sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $512.55 and $1363.14, with an estimated average price of $822.89.

Sold Out: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Strid Group, LLC sold out a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $178.7 and $226.45, with an estimated average price of $202.46.



