Sarasin & Partners LLP Buys ServiceNow Inc, Medical Properties Trust Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Sells The Home Depot Inc, CME Group Inc, Jack Henry & Associates Inc

London, X0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ServiceNow Inc, Medical Properties Trust Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Merck Inc, The Walt Disney Co, sells The Home Depot Inc, CME Group Inc, Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Moody's Corporation, Ecolab Inc during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sarasin & Partners LLP. As of 2022Q1, Sarasin & Partners LLP owns 88 stocks with a total value of $9.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,820,726 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.08% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 126,972 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.59% Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 4,904,122 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.37% CME Group Inc (CME) - 1,582,135 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.1% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 1,026,617 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.1%

Sarasin & Partners LLP initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $524 and $644.92, with an estimated average price of $574.18. The stock is now traded at around $585.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 135,237 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Sarasin & Partners LLP initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1817.16 and $2703.26, with an estimated average price of $2342.2. The stock is now traded at around $2169.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 21,273 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Sarasin & Partners LLP initiated holding in The Mosaic Co. The purchase prices were between $39 and $71.34, with an estimated average price of $49.83. The stock is now traded at around $73.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Sarasin & Partners LLP initiated holding in Public Storage. The purchase prices were between $342.38 and $396.47, with an estimated average price of $362.59. The stock is now traded at around $401.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 22,709 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Sarasin & Partners LLP initiated holding in Equinor ASA. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $38.21, with an estimated average price of $31.06. The stock is now traded at around $37.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 209,479 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Sarasin & Partners LLP initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.34 and $49.38, with an estimated average price of $45.18. The stock is now traded at around $39.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 20,203 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Sarasin & Partners LLP added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 211.24%. The purchase prices were between $484.42 and $630.14, with an estimated average price of $559.75. The stock is now traded at around $511.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 292,800 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Sarasin & Partners LLP added to a holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc by 255.83%. The purchase prices were between $19.94 and $24.13, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $20.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 5,253,120 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Sarasin & Partners LLP added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 20.37%. The purchase prices were between $73.51 and $82.4, with an estimated average price of $78.84. The stock is now traded at around $86.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 4,904,122 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Sarasin & Partners LLP added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 26.20%. The purchase prices were between $129.03 and $157.89, with an estimated average price of $144.79. The stock is now traded at around $130.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 2,338,651 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Sarasin & Partners LLP added to a holding in SVB Financial Group by 48.59%. The purchase prices were between $494.35 and $737.77, with an estimated average price of $608.54. The stock is now traded at around $516.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 256,253 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Sarasin & Partners LLP added to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 25.80%. The purchase prices were between $545.52 and $647.58, with an estimated average price of $587.53. The stock is now traded at around $559.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 254,015 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Sarasin & Partners LLP sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $101.96 and $128.34, with an estimated average price of $112.17.

Sarasin & Partners LLP sold out a holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $91.94 and $104.06, with an estimated average price of $97.74.

Sarasin & Partners LLP sold out a holding in Americold Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $25.12 and $32.57, with an estimated average price of $28.13.

Sarasin & Partners LLP sold out a holding in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $35.71 and $51.18, with an estimated average price of $42.69.

Sarasin & Partners LLP sold out a holding in Switch Inc. The sale prices were between $23.66 and $30.99, with an estimated average price of $26.62.

Sarasin & Partners LLP sold out a holding in Health Catalyst Inc. The sale prices were between $20.67 and $40.33, with an estimated average price of $28.41.