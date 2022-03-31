Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Sarasin & Partners LLP Buys ServiceNow Inc, Medical Properties Trust Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Sells The Home Depot Inc, CME Group Inc, Jack Henry & Associates Inc

2 hours ago
London, X0, based Investment company Sarasin & Partners LLP (Current Portfolio) buys ServiceNow Inc, Medical Properties Trust Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Merck Inc, The Walt Disney Co, sells The Home Depot Inc, CME Group Inc, Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Moody's Corporation, Ecolab Inc during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sarasin & Partners LLP. As of 2022Q1, Sarasin & Partners LLP owns 88 stocks with a total value of $9.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Sarasin & Partners LLP
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,820,726 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.08%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 126,972 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.59%
  3. Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 4,904,122 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.37%
  4. CME Group Inc (CME) - 1,582,135 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.1%
  5. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 1,026,617 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.1%
New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Sarasin & Partners LLP initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $524 and $644.92, with an estimated average price of $574.18. The stock is now traded at around $585.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 135,237 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Sarasin & Partners LLP initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1817.16 and $2703.26, with an estimated average price of $2342.2. The stock is now traded at around $2169.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 21,273 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: The Mosaic Co (MOS)

Sarasin & Partners LLP initiated holding in The Mosaic Co. The purchase prices were between $39 and $71.34, with an estimated average price of $49.83. The stock is now traded at around $73.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: Public Storage (PSA)

Sarasin & Partners LLP initiated holding in Public Storage. The purchase prices were between $342.38 and $396.47, with an estimated average price of $362.59. The stock is now traded at around $401.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 22,709 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: Equinor ASA (EQNR)

Sarasin & Partners LLP initiated holding in Equinor ASA. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $38.21, with an estimated average price of $31.06. The stock is now traded at around $37.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 209,479 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Sarasin & Partners LLP initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.34 and $49.38, with an estimated average price of $45.18. The stock is now traded at around $39.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 20,203 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Sarasin & Partners LLP added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 211.24%. The purchase prices were between $484.42 and $630.14, with an estimated average price of $559.75. The stock is now traded at around $511.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 292,800 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW)

Sarasin & Partners LLP added to a holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc by 255.83%. The purchase prices were between $19.94 and $24.13, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $20.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 5,253,120 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Sarasin & Partners LLP added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 20.37%. The purchase prices were between $73.51 and $82.4, with an estimated average price of $78.84. The stock is now traded at around $86.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 4,904,122 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Sarasin & Partners LLP added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 26.20%. The purchase prices were between $129.03 and $157.89, with an estimated average price of $144.79. The stock is now traded at around $130.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 2,338,651 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Sarasin & Partners LLP added to a holding in SVB Financial Group by 48.59%. The purchase prices were between $494.35 and $737.77, with an estimated average price of $608.54. The stock is now traded at around $516.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 256,253 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Sarasin & Partners LLP added to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 25.80%. The purchase prices were between $545.52 and $647.58, with an estimated average price of $587.53. The stock is now traded at around $559.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 254,015 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Sold Out: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Sarasin & Partners LLP sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $101.96 and $128.34, with an estimated average price of $112.17.

Sold Out: McCormick & Co Inc (MKC)

Sarasin & Partners LLP sold out a holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $91.94 and $104.06, with an estimated average price of $97.74.

Sold Out: Americold Realty Trust (COLD)

Sarasin & Partners LLP sold out a holding in Americold Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $25.12 and $32.57, with an estimated average price of $28.13.

Sold Out: SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL)

Sarasin & Partners LLP sold out a holding in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $35.71 and $51.18, with an estimated average price of $42.69.

Sold Out: Switch Inc (SWCH)

Sarasin & Partners LLP sold out a holding in Switch Inc. The sale prices were between $23.66 and $30.99, with an estimated average price of $26.62.

Sold Out: Health Catalyst Inc (HCAT)

Sarasin & Partners LLP sold out a holding in Health Catalyst Inc. The sale prices were between $20.67 and $40.33, with an estimated average price of $28.41.



