360 Financial, Inc. Buys Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastru, SPDR Retail ETF, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund

- New Purchases: PEJ, KRE, ARKK, STEM, MQ, WPC, JPST, PXD, LNT, JMIA, GE, TRVN,
- Added Positions: VIG, SPY, PAVE, IWN, QQQ, IWO, IVOV, VOT, PTBD, MTUM, RSP, IJH, IDRV, CSCO, UNH, ADP, VGT, V, XLK, NVDA, IJR, MSFT, DOCU, GOOG, GOOGL, OPK,
- Reduced Positions: GRID, SOXX, XHB, FV, POWW, AAPL, VYM, SPYG, AMZN, AMD, BRK.B, QQEW, HRL, JNJ, MOS, VIOO, TGT, VHT, XLY, MRK, MDT, HON, PFE, PEP, SWN, NFLX, PKW, FB,
- Sold Out: XRT, KEYS, PYPL, DIS, ECL, SNOW, VWO, BAC, FDN, ABT, ASXC,
These are the top 5 holdings of 360 Financial, Inc.
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 354,150 shares, 27.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.26%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 26,801 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.95%
- iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 59,728 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.47%
- iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) - 16,878 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.73%
- Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) - 279,467 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.20%
360 Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.81 and $50.68, with an estimated average price of $47.42. The stock is now traded at around $45.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 138,455 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)
360 Financial, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.69 and $78.4, with an estimated average price of $72.55. The stock is now traded at around $65.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 98,069 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
360 Financial, Inc. initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.29 and $96.99, with an estimated average price of $70.56. The stock is now traded at around $59.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,324 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Stem Inc (STEM)
360 Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Stem Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.49 and $19.24, with an estimated average price of $11.68. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 27,903 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Marqeta Inc (MQ)
360 Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Marqeta Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.52 and $18, with an estimated average price of $11.61. The stock is now traded at around $10.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 22,600 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: W.P. Carey Inc (WPC)
360 Financial, Inc. initiated holding in W.P. Carey Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.37 and $83.52, with an estimated average price of $78.3. The stock is now traded at around $81.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,395 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
360 Financial, Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 52.47%. The purchase prices were between $414.96 and $476.23, with an estimated average price of $444.05. The stock is now traded at around $439.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 3,763 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
360 Financial, Inc. added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 22.67%. The purchase prices were between $455.89 and $520.82, with an estimated average price of $481.86. The stock is now traded at around $537.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 974 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: SPDR Retail ETF (XRT)
360 Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Retail ETF. The sale prices were between $72.06 and $91.47, with an estimated average price of $79.49.Sold Out: Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)
360 Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $143.98 and $202.66, with an estimated average price of $166.8.Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
360 Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $129.03 and $157.89, with an estimated average price of $144.79.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
360 Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $93.61 and $194.94, with an estimated average price of $133.33.Sold Out: Ecolab Inc (ECL)
360 Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Ecolab Inc. The sale prices were between $156.73 and $233.51, with an estimated average price of $188.14.Sold Out: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
360 Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $166.75 and $332.01, with an estimated average price of $259.22.
