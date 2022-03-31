360 Financial, Inc. Buys Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastru, SPDR Retail ETF, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund

New Purchases: PEJ, KRE, ARKK, STEM, MQ, WPC, JPST, PXD, LNT, JMIA, GE, TRVN,

PEJ, KRE, ARKK, STEM, MQ, WPC, JPST, PXD, LNT, JMIA, GE, TRVN, Added Positions: VIG, SPY, PAVE, IWN, QQQ, IWO, IVOV, VOT, PTBD, MTUM, RSP, IJH, IDRV, CSCO, UNH, ADP, VGT, V, XLK, NVDA, IJR, MSFT, DOCU, GOOG, GOOGL, OPK,

VIG, SPY, PAVE, IWN, QQQ, IWO, IVOV, VOT, PTBD, MTUM, RSP, IJH, IDRV, CSCO, UNH, ADP, VGT, V, XLK, NVDA, IJR, MSFT, DOCU, GOOG, GOOGL, OPK, Reduced Positions: GRID, SOXX, XHB, FV, POWW, AAPL, VYM, SPYG, AMZN, AMD, BRK.B, QQEW, HRL, JNJ, MOS, VIOO, TGT, VHT, XLY, MRK, MDT, HON, PFE, PEP, SWN, NFLX, PKW, FB,

GRID, SOXX, XHB, FV, POWW, AAPL, VYM, SPYG, AMZN, AMD, BRK.B, QQEW, HRL, JNJ, MOS, VIOO, TGT, VHT, XLY, MRK, MDT, HON, PFE, PEP, SWN, NFLX, PKW, FB, Sold Out: XRT, KEYS, PYPL, DIS, ECL, SNOW, VWO, BAC, FDN, ABT, ASXC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, Stem Inc, sells First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastru, SPDR Retail ETF, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF, Keysight Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 360 Financial, Inc.. As of 2022Q1, 360 Financial, Inc. owns 93 stocks with a total value of $207 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of 360 Financial, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/360+financial%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 354,150 shares, 27.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.26% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 26,801 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.95% iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 59,728 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.47% iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) - 16,878 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.73% Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) - 279,467 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.20%

360 Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.81 and $50.68, with an estimated average price of $47.42. The stock is now traded at around $45.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 138,455 shares as of 2022-03-31.

360 Financial, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.69 and $78.4, with an estimated average price of $72.55. The stock is now traded at around $65.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 98,069 shares as of 2022-03-31.

360 Financial, Inc. initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.29 and $96.99, with an estimated average price of $70.56. The stock is now traded at around $59.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,324 shares as of 2022-03-31.

360 Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Stem Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.49 and $19.24, with an estimated average price of $11.68. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 27,903 shares as of 2022-03-31.

360 Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Marqeta Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.52 and $18, with an estimated average price of $11.61. The stock is now traded at around $10.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 22,600 shares as of 2022-03-31.

360 Financial, Inc. initiated holding in W.P. Carey Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.37 and $83.52, with an estimated average price of $78.3. The stock is now traded at around $81.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,395 shares as of 2022-03-31.

360 Financial, Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 52.47%. The purchase prices were between $414.96 and $476.23, with an estimated average price of $444.05. The stock is now traded at around $439.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 3,763 shares as of 2022-03-31.

360 Financial, Inc. added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 22.67%. The purchase prices were between $455.89 and $520.82, with an estimated average price of $481.86. The stock is now traded at around $537.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 974 shares as of 2022-03-31.

360 Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Retail ETF. The sale prices were between $72.06 and $91.47, with an estimated average price of $79.49.

360 Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $143.98 and $202.66, with an estimated average price of $166.8.

360 Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $129.03 and $157.89, with an estimated average price of $144.79.

360 Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $93.61 and $194.94, with an estimated average price of $133.33.

360 Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Ecolab Inc. The sale prices were between $156.73 and $233.51, with an estimated average price of $188.14.

360 Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $166.75 and $332.01, with an estimated average price of $259.22.