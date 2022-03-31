Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, S&P Global Inc, Sells Alerian MLP ETF, ,

New Purchases: XLF, APO, ASO, SONO, STE, TWNK, FRT, JACK, CRNC, NVCR, CMP, UE, WWE, CRSR, ITOS, VIRT, XPEL, CLR, VSAT, UFCS, SLG, CNXN, JWN, GDEN, HLF, CPA, CPSI,

XLF, APO, ASO, SONO, STE, TWNK, FRT, JACK, CRNC, NVCR, CMP, UE, WWE, CRSR, ITOS, VIRT, XPEL, CLR, VSAT, UFCS, SLG, CNXN, JWN, GDEN, HLF, CPA, CPSI, Added Positions: AMD, SPGI, TSLA, IJR, IRT, SQ, ARE, FCNCA, MRVL, PCG, REGN, SWN, VZ, WBS, BX, AVGO, PSX, EGHT, AIR, PLD, AMSF, VCEL, ATVI, EPAC, ADTN, AGYS, ADC, APD, ALG, ALGN, ATI, AXL, AEP, TVTY, AMWD, ABC, ANGO, ADM, MTOR, ASTE, ATO, ADSK, ACLS, BJRI, BANF, BDX, BHLB, BLFS, BSX, BRKL, CAL, MTRN, BKE, CEVA, CTS, CVBF, CVS, CDNS, HLX, CAMP, CVGW, CFFN, PRDO, CRS, CNC, CENX, LNG, CIR, CHCO, CTSH, COHU, CL, CYH, CMTL, CPRT, CRVL, CORT, GLW, CXW, WOLF, CCRN, AORT, CMI, CUTR, DBI, ATGE, DLX, DBD, DGII, D, DRQ, DUK, BOOM, SSP, EOG, ETN, EBIX, ECL, ECPG, ETD, FARO, FOE, FITB, FBNC, FFBC, BANC, FBC, FORR, FOSL, FDP, GIII, GD, GE, GTY, ROCK, GILD, GVA, GBX, GFF, GES, FUL, HNI, HAL, HNGR, HAFC, HLIT, HSC, HA, HSTM, HCSG, HTLD, HSII, HSKA, SVC, HUM, IBM, DIN, IDXX, ITW, ILMN, BCOR, IIIN, IPAR, ICE, TILE, SNEX, ISRG, CSR, JJSF, JBSS, KLAC, KAMN, KELYA, KLIC, LTC, TBI, LKFN, LNN, LAD, LPSN, MHO, MGPI, VRE, MAN, HZO, MAR, MMC, MRTN, MTZ, MATW, MERC, MLAB, MU, MSEX, MCRI, MNRO, MCO, MYE, NBTB, NBR, FIZZ, NTUS, NP, NKTR, NTCT, NTGR, NYMT, NXST, NWBI, NWN, OXY, OII, OSUR, OFIX, OXM, PDFS, GLT, PNC, PRK, PATK, CDMO, PLAB, PXD, PBI, POLY, BKNG, PSMT, RDNT, PRA, PRGS, PGR, MODV, PSA, PWR, RES, RPT, RWT, RCII, RGP, ROP, RUTH, STBA, SIVB, SAFT, BFS, SCSC, SLB, SWM, SBCF, SEE, SNBR, SRE, DHC, SHEN, SCVL, SBNY, SLP, SKYW, SAH, SO, SBSI, SPTN, JOE, SMP, SXI, STRA, SYK, RGR, SRDX, SNPS, TROW, TTMI, TECH, TTEC, TNC, TBBK, GEO, INVA, TWI, TMP, TG, TGI, TRST, USPH, USB, UIS, UDR, UNFI, UTL, UVV, UHT, USNA, VGR, VECO, VVI, WM, WW, WABC, WETF, INT, IRBT, STAR, CMG, OPRX, KOP, LQDT, TDG, GPRE, VNDA, CSII, PGTI, KALU, LDOS, LMAT, EIG, TMUS, CNK, TTGT, BGS, AROC, LL, TWO, ARR, NX, ENOV, TREE, MYRG, VRTS, OPI, ADUS, RILY, FTNT, AMPH, ARI, EFC, CLDT, GDOT, TRGP, AAT, INN, AMCX, SXC, CHEF, LPI, PARR, CUBI, SLCA, PRLB, SUPN, NOW, PANW, CHUY, BLMN, SRC, PLAY, RLGY, FANG, WDAY, ALEX, PBF, RC, ENTA, NVEE, AHH, REXR, AMH, SPNT, AMBC, RMAX, VEEV, GLPI, MMI, NMIH, XNCR, HLT, CARA, GCI, INGN, QURE, LPG, ZEN, CTRE, DNOW, TMST, VBTX, AVNS, JYNT, CHRS, XHR, CHCT, GNL, RGNX, PSTG, ABTX, GCP, ASIX, ELF, DFIN, FLGT, IIPR, ROCC, ROCC, ROCC, ORGO, VREX, PUMP, HCC, KREF, CARS, SAFE, CEIX, ILPT, TALO, ARLO, CVET, PLMR, UBER, KTB, CRWD, NET, VTOL, HRMY, SNOW, CCSI, ONL,

AMD, SPGI, TSLA, IJR, IRT, SQ, ARE, FCNCA, MRVL, PCG, REGN, SWN, VZ, WBS, BX, AVGO, PSX, EGHT, AIR, PLD, AMSF, VCEL, ATVI, EPAC, ADTN, AGYS, ADC, APD, ALG, ALGN, ATI, AXL, AEP, TVTY, AMWD, ABC, ANGO, ADM, MTOR, ASTE, ATO, ADSK, ACLS, BJRI, BANF, BDX, BHLB, BLFS, BSX, BRKL, CAL, MTRN, BKE, CEVA, CTS, CVBF, CVS, CDNS, HLX, CAMP, CVGW, CFFN, PRDO, CRS, CNC, CENX, LNG, CIR, CHCO, CTSH, COHU, CL, CYH, CMTL, CPRT, CRVL, CORT, GLW, CXW, WOLF, CCRN, AORT, CMI, CUTR, DBI, ATGE, DLX, DBD, DGII, D, DRQ, DUK, BOOM, SSP, EOG, ETN, EBIX, ECL, ECPG, ETD, FARO, FOE, FITB, FBNC, FFBC, BANC, FBC, FORR, FOSL, FDP, GIII, GD, GE, GTY, ROCK, GILD, GVA, GBX, GFF, GES, FUL, HNI, HAL, HNGR, HAFC, HLIT, HSC, HA, HSTM, HCSG, HTLD, HSII, HSKA, SVC, HUM, IBM, DIN, IDXX, ITW, ILMN, BCOR, IIIN, IPAR, ICE, TILE, SNEX, ISRG, CSR, JJSF, JBSS, KLAC, KAMN, KELYA, KLIC, LTC, TBI, LKFN, LNN, LAD, LPSN, MHO, MGPI, VRE, MAN, HZO, MAR, MMC, MRTN, MTZ, MATW, MERC, MLAB, MU, MSEX, MCRI, MNRO, MCO, MYE, NBTB, NBR, FIZZ, NTUS, NP, NKTR, NTCT, NTGR, NYMT, NXST, NWBI, NWN, OXY, OII, OSUR, OFIX, OXM, PDFS, GLT, PNC, PRK, PATK, CDMO, PLAB, PXD, PBI, POLY, BKNG, PSMT, RDNT, PRA, PRGS, PGR, MODV, PSA, PWR, RES, RPT, RWT, RCII, RGP, ROP, RUTH, STBA, SIVB, SAFT, BFS, SCSC, SLB, SWM, SBCF, SEE, SNBR, SRE, DHC, SHEN, SCVL, SBNY, SLP, SKYW, SAH, SO, SBSI, SPTN, JOE, SMP, SXI, STRA, SYK, RGR, SRDX, SNPS, TROW, TTMI, TECH, TTEC, TNC, TBBK, GEO, INVA, TWI, TMP, TG, TGI, TRST, USPH, USB, UIS, UDR, UNFI, UTL, UVV, UHT, USNA, VGR, VECO, VVI, WM, WW, WABC, WETF, INT, IRBT, STAR, CMG, OPRX, KOP, LQDT, TDG, GPRE, VNDA, CSII, PGTI, KALU, LDOS, LMAT, EIG, TMUS, CNK, TTGT, BGS, AROC, LL, TWO, ARR, NX, ENOV, TREE, MYRG, VRTS, OPI, ADUS, RILY, FTNT, AMPH, ARI, EFC, CLDT, GDOT, TRGP, AAT, INN, AMCX, SXC, CHEF, LPI, PARR, CUBI, SLCA, PRLB, SUPN, NOW, PANW, CHUY, BLMN, SRC, PLAY, RLGY, FANG, WDAY, ALEX, PBF, RC, ENTA, NVEE, AHH, REXR, AMH, SPNT, AMBC, RMAX, VEEV, GLPI, MMI, NMIH, XNCR, HLT, CARA, GCI, INGN, QURE, LPG, ZEN, CTRE, DNOW, TMST, VBTX, AVNS, JYNT, CHRS, XHR, CHCT, GNL, RGNX, PSTG, ABTX, GCP, ASIX, ELF, DFIN, FLGT, IIPR, ROCC, ROCC, ROCC, ORGO, VREX, PUMP, HCC, KREF, CARS, SAFE, CEIX, ILPT, TALO, ARLO, CVET, PLMR, UBER, KTB, CRWD, NET, VTOL, HRMY, SNOW, CCSI, ONL, Reduced Positions: IWB, FB, LOW, V, WFC, NSC, MEI, NUE, ORCL, PFG, NXGN, SFNC, TRV, SBUX, TGT, ZION, ZUMZ, SBH, DFS, PMT, CHTR, BKU, HMST, ALLY, SYF, BSIG, ENVA, QRVO, VSTO, GCO, ALL, AXP, ADI, ARCB, BK, BBBY, BIG, BMY, COF, CAH, PLCE, FICO, FBP, MET, GPI, HRB, HP, HPQ, HIBB, VIAV, KSS, LH, LEN, MGM, MCK, CASH, ANF,

IWB, FB, LOW, V, WFC, NSC, MEI, NUE, ORCL, PFG, NXGN, SFNC, TRV, SBUX, TGT, ZION, ZUMZ, SBH, DFS, PMT, CHTR, BKU, HMST, ALLY, SYF, BSIG, ENVA, QRVO, VSTO, GCO, ALL, AXP, ADI, ARCB, BK, BBBY, BIG, BMY, COF, CAH, PLCE, FICO, FBP, MET, GPI, HRB, HP, HPQ, HIBB, VIAV, KSS, LH, LEN, MGM, MCK, CASH, ANF, Sold Out: AMLP, XLNX, INFO, GTLS, WTS, PDCE, RRC, NUAN, ONB, CEG, MGLN, GWB, FMBI, TSE, CONE, KRA, THRY, ANIK, FTDR, FSLY, ADPT, FIGS, LYLT, GFS, FL, OLLI, CLW, EHTH, CRMT, CENT, XRX, UEIC, STL, SPPI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, S&P Global Inc, Apollo Global Management Inc, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, sells Alerian MLP ETF, , , iShares Russell 1000 ETF, Chart Industries Inc during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System. As of 2022Q1, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owns 1497 stocks with a total value of $3.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/maryland+state+retirement+%26+pension+system/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,191,996 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 581,951 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 33,512 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74% Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 2,458,101 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. New Position Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 64,258 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.61%

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $35.52 and $41.26, with an estimated average price of $38.96. The stock is now traded at around $37.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 2,458,101 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System initiated holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.29 and $73.56, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $56.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 28,583 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System initiated holding in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.95 and $44.21, with an estimated average price of $36.66. The stock is now traded at around $38.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 35,148 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System initiated holding in Sonos Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.2 and $30.95, with an estimated average price of $26.59. The stock is now traded at around $27.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 51,376 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System initiated holding in Steris PLC. The purchase prices were between $215.16 and $247.18, with an estimated average price of $231.77. The stock is now traded at around $247.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,502 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System initiated holding in Hostess Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.22 and $22.24, with an estimated average price of $20.74. The stock is now traded at around $22.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 55,489 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 36.05%. The purchase prices were between $102.25 and $150.24, with an estimated average price of $119.57. The stock is now traded at around $97.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 126,475 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 45.11%. The purchase prices were between $373.37 and $461.1, with an estimated average price of $407.24. The stock is now traded at around $405.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 26,831 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 108.21%. The purchase prices were between $102.16 and $116.51, with an estimated average price of $107.76. The stock is now traded at around $103.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 25,616 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System added to a holding in Independence Realty Trust Inc by 112.29%. The purchase prices were between $21.99 and $26.84, with an estimated average price of $24.53. The stock is now traded at around $26.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 88,493 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System added to a holding in Block Inc by 22.96%. The purchase prices were between $88.72 and $164.03, with an estimated average price of $120.9. The stock is now traded at around $123.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 37,131 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System added to a holding in Webster Financial Corp by 101.10%. The purchase prices were between $52.19 and $64.34, with an estimated average price of $59.45. The stock is now traded at around $50.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 13,584 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System sold out a holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The sale prices were between $33.05 and $38.62, with an estimated average price of $36.5.

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $105.52 and $129.91, with an estimated average price of $116.3.

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $173.16 and $225.2, with an estimated average price of $197.27.

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System sold out a holding in Chart Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $109.54 and $186.47, with an estimated average price of $139.98.

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System sold out a holding in Watts Water Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $138.95 and $193.75, with an estimated average price of $157.2.

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System sold out a holding in PDC Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $52.1 and $77.81, with an estimated average price of $61.67.