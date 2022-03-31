Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, S&P Global Inc, Sells Alerian MLP ETF, ,

2 hours ago
Investment company Maryland State Retirement & Pension System (Current Portfolio) buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, S&P Global Inc, Apollo Global Management Inc, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, sells Alerian MLP ETF, , , iShares Russell 1000 ETF, Chart Industries Inc during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System. As of 2022Q1, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owns 1497 stocks with a total value of $3.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,191,996 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 581,951 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 33,512 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74%
  4. Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 2,458,101 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 64,258 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.61%
New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $35.52 and $41.26, with an estimated average price of $38.96. The stock is now traded at around $37.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 2,458,101 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System initiated holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.29 and $73.56, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $56.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 28,583 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System initiated holding in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.95 and $44.21, with an estimated average price of $36.66. The stock is now traded at around $38.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 35,148 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: Sonos Inc (SONO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System initiated holding in Sonos Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.2 and $30.95, with an estimated average price of $26.59. The stock is now traded at around $27.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 51,376 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: Steris PLC (STE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System initiated holding in Steris PLC. The purchase prices were between $215.16 and $247.18, with an estimated average price of $231.77. The stock is now traded at around $247.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,502 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: Hostess Brands Inc (TWNK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System initiated holding in Hostess Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.22 and $22.24, with an estimated average price of $20.74. The stock is now traded at around $22.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 55,489 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 36.05%. The purchase prices were between $102.25 and $150.24, with an estimated average price of $119.57. The stock is now traded at around $97.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 126,475 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 45.11%. The purchase prices were between $373.37 and $461.1, with an estimated average price of $407.24. The stock is now traded at around $405.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 26,831 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 108.21%. The purchase prices were between $102.16 and $116.51, with an estimated average price of $107.76. The stock is now traded at around $103.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 25,616 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System added to a holding in Independence Realty Trust Inc by 112.29%. The purchase prices were between $21.99 and $26.84, with an estimated average price of $24.53. The stock is now traded at around $26.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 88,493 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Block Inc (SQ)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System added to a holding in Block Inc by 22.96%. The purchase prices were between $88.72 and $164.03, with an estimated average price of $120.9. The stock is now traded at around $123.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 37,131 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Webster Financial Corp (WBS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System added to a holding in Webster Financial Corp by 101.10%. The purchase prices were between $52.19 and $64.34, with an estimated average price of $59.45. The stock is now traded at around $50.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 13,584 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Sold Out: Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System sold out a holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The sale prices were between $33.05 and $38.62, with an estimated average price of $36.5.

Sold Out: (INFO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $105.52 and $129.91, with an estimated average price of $116.3.

Sold Out: (XLNX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $173.16 and $225.2, with an estimated average price of $197.27.

Sold Out: Chart Industries Inc (GTLS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System sold out a holding in Chart Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $109.54 and $186.47, with an estimated average price of $139.98.

Sold Out: Watts Water Technologies Inc (WTS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System sold out a holding in Watts Water Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $138.95 and $193.75, with an estimated average price of $157.2.

Sold Out: PDC Energy Inc (PDCE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System sold out a holding in PDC Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $52.1 and $77.81, with an estimated average price of $61.67.



