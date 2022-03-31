Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund

New Purchases: ACIM, ESGU, SHEL1, SHEL1,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF, SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF, First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors. As of 2022Q1, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owns 144 stocks with a total value of $216 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/atlas+private+wealth+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 23,779 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.07% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 53,853 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.93% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 21,502 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 314.22% First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 176,100 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.52% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 89,798 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 355.39%

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $50.64 and $58.29, with an estimated average price of $54.7. The stock is now traded at around $80.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 47,900 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $92.83 and $108.09, with an estimated average price of $99.87. The stock is now traded at around $98.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,980 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $781 and $1118.6, with an estimated average price of $952.72. The stock is now traded at around $1060.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 515 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 314.22%. The purchase prices were between $317.78 and $401.18, with an estimated average price of $354.77. The stock is now traded at around $340.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 21,502 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 355.39%. The purchase prices were between $74.65 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $78.1. The stock is now traded at around $78.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 89,798 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 471.91%. The purchase prices were between $27.49 and $29.31, with an estimated average price of $28.48. The stock is now traded at around $27.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 208,879 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 362.83%. The purchase prices were between $78.96 and $91.69, with an estimated average price of $85.1. The stock is now traded at around $84.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 49,805 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors added to a holding in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 445.57%. The purchase prices were between $95.14 and $103.3, with an estimated average price of $98.97. The stock is now traded at around $101.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 40,421 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 503.70%. The purchase prices were between $29.61 and $30.38, with an estimated average price of $30.05. The stock is now traded at around $29.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 126,578 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $49.48 and $49.87, with an estimated average price of $49.7.

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $10.43 and $18.53, with an estimated average price of $13.34.

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $50.79 and $95.08, with an estimated average price of $72.05.

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF. The sale prices were between $49.8 and $50.22, with an estimated average price of $50.03.

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.24 and $21.33, with an estimated average price of $21.28.

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $50.41 and $55.78, with an estimated average price of $53.16.