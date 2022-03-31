N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Buys SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity

New Purchases: IGSB, IJJ, DTE, INTC, PM, DHS, GVI, IJS, IYF, LOGI, GE, TLRY, CSPR, MNR, SHEL1, SHEL1, XLNX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, sells Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC. As of 2022Q1, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC owns 136 stocks with a total value of $528 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/n.e.w.+advisory+services+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 1,189,767 shares, 10.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.15% SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) - 592,583 shares, 9.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 584.17% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 1,155,865 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.05% SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 1,383,471 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.79% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 761,407 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.36%

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.42 and $53.65, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $51.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,499 shares as of 2022-03-31.

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $102.14 and $112.44, with an estimated average price of $107.56. The stock is now traded at around $106.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,020 shares as of 2022-03-31.

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $82.4 and $88.81, with an estimated average price of $85.27. The stock is now traded at around $89.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,722 shares as of 2022-03-31.

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.4 and $55.91, with an estimated average price of $49.59. The stock is now traded at around $46.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,351 shares as of 2022-03-31.

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.87 and $111.9, with an estimated average price of $100.28. The stock is now traded at around $101.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,103 shares as of 2022-03-31.

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in DTE Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $115.88 and $132.56, with an estimated average price of $121.89. The stock is now traded at around $136.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,974 shares as of 2022-03-31.

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 584.17%. The purchase prices were between $78.78 and $87, with an estimated average price of $82.74. The stock is now traded at around $80.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.86%. The holding were 592,583 shares as of 2022-03-31.

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 367.14%. The purchase prices were between $77.66 and $80.89, with an estimated average price of $79.33. The stock is now traded at around $77.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 84,986 shares as of 2022-03-31.

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 493.82%. The purchase prices were between $59.17 and $60.73, with an estimated average price of $60.04. The stock is now traded at around $59.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 96,443 shares as of 2022-03-31.

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.86%. The purchase prices were between $254.1 and $322.75, with an estimated average price of $283.54. The stock is now traded at around $272.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 33,635 shares as of 2022-03-31.

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 27.72%. The purchase prices were between $139.71 and $150.2, with an estimated average price of $145.23. The stock is now traded at around $148.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 44,300 shares as of 2022-03-31.

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.92%. The purchase prices were between $219.17 and $252.59, with an estimated average price of $234.02. The stock is now traded at around $232.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 16,791 shares as of 2022-03-31.

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $167.53 and $184.94, with an estimated average price of $175.86.

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The sale prices were between $25.71 and $29.14, with an estimated average price of $27.32.

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The sale prices were between $23.24 and $26.7, with an estimated average price of $25.31.

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $57.92 and $72.58, with an estimated average price of $64.

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $213.3 and $301.21, with an estimated average price of $251.13.

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.55 and $51.02, with an estimated average price of $50.77.