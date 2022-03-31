N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Buys SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity

- New Purchases: IGSB, IJJ, DTE, INTC, PM, DHS, GVI, IJS, IYF, LOGI, GE, TLRY, CSPR, MNR, SHEL1, SHEL1, XLNX,
- Added Positions: SLYV, VCSH, VGSH, VUG, BRK.B, VO, VTV, VEU, VB, IVE, TIP, LQD, IJH, PG, IWV, IVW, SDY, IWS, IVV, IWN, IYW, VNQ, ICF, RWO, VXUS, VHT, VCR, WEC, VBK, PLD, IJR, IJK, IJT, VT, WFC, DIS, VIG, JNK, JNJ, IYH, XLV, HTLF, SPY, VFH, KO, SHM, KMB, MCD, MO, HON, CCI, VIS, VPU,
- Reduced Positions: VTI, SPAB, IAGG, SPYV, SPLG, JPST, SPDW, SPTM, EFV, BND, SPEM, GWX, EWX, NCBS, VWO, ONEQ, GLD, VSS, IBND, SPSB, IBM, XLF, VGT, T, AMZN, CAT, VZ, VV, MGK, VYM, VTIP, WBA, HD, VOO, QQQ, BA, JPM, MSFT, NEE, PYPL, V, PFE, WMT, VCIT, DNP, FB, UPS, SPYG,
- Sold Out: VIOV, DFAC, DFAX, GILD, NVDA, VUSB, JMST, MRK, UBER, PEP, F, DIA, FSK, MS, XEL, DKNG, IWP, CLM, O, ABBV, GOOG, AMD, RCAT,
For the details of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/n.e.w.+advisory+services+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 1,189,767 shares, 10.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.15%
- SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) - 592,583 shares, 9.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 584.17%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 1,155,865 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.05%
- SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 1,383,471 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.79%
- JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 761,407 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.36%
N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.42 and $53.65, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $51.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,499 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)
N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $102.14 and $112.44, with an estimated average price of $107.56. The stock is now traded at around $106.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,020 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS)
N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $82.4 and $88.81, with an estimated average price of $85.27. The stock is now traded at around $89.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,722 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)
N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.4 and $55.91, with an estimated average price of $49.59. The stock is now traded at around $46.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,351 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)
N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.87 and $111.9, with an estimated average price of $100.28. The stock is now traded at around $101.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,103 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: DTE Energy Co (DTE)
N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in DTE Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $115.88 and $132.56, with an estimated average price of $121.89. The stock is now traded at around $136.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,974 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV)
N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 584.17%. The purchase prices were between $78.78 and $87, with an estimated average price of $82.74. The stock is now traded at around $80.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.86%. The holding were 592,583 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 367.14%. The purchase prices were between $77.66 and $80.89, with an estimated average price of $79.33. The stock is now traded at around $77.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 84,986 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 493.82%. The purchase prices were between $59.17 and $60.73, with an estimated average price of $60.04. The stock is now traded at around $59.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 96,443 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.86%. The purchase prices were between $254.1 and $322.75, with an estimated average price of $283.54. The stock is now traded at around $272.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 33,635 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 27.72%. The purchase prices were between $139.71 and $150.2, with an estimated average price of $145.23. The stock is now traded at around $148.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 44,300 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.92%. The purchase prices were between $219.17 and $252.59, with an estimated average price of $234.02. The stock is now traded at around $232.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 16,791 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV)
N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $167.53 and $184.94, with an estimated average price of $175.86.Sold Out: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)
N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The sale prices were between $25.71 and $29.14, with an estimated average price of $27.32.Sold Out: Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX)
N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The sale prices were between $23.24 and $26.7, with an estimated average price of $25.31.Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $57.92 and $72.58, with an estimated average price of $64.Sold Out: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $213.3 and $301.21, with an estimated average price of $251.13.Sold Out: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)
N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.55 and $51.02, with an estimated average price of $50.77.
Here is the complete portfolio of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC. Also check out:
1. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC keeps buying