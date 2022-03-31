Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC Buys Deere, Adobe Inc, Matterport Inc, Sells Progyny Inc, Okta Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

- New Purchases: MTTR, BROS, IONQ, CF, FPI, LAND, APA, TEAM, HYLB, NPFD, FNDX, VONE, IGV, PPA, SCHD, SCHP, VOE, AFL, FANG, MOS, BX, ANTM, NTR, NEM, IIVI, LHX, DCI, CHRW, ALL,
- Added Positions: DE, ADBE, UPST, GNRC, SHOP, FUBO, ETN, DIS, PYPL, DKNG, PXD, TEL, NOC, ACN, AVGO, GXO, XBI, QCOM, DHR, TMO, CSCO, DLR, NEE, PFE, TROW, UPS, MA, FB, SQ, ABT, AMD, AMGN, BLL, CBU, LOW, NKE, SHW, SYY, COIN, BSJQ, RSP, VIG, PLD, ASML, ADP, BDX, CVS, CP, CVX, CTAS, CLF, HD, HBAN, IBM, INTC, JNJ, LECO, LMT, MCD, MRK, O, RSG, STE, USB, URI, UNH, WPC, YUM, ZBRA, V, NYCBPU.PFD, HII, STOR, BSCO, BSCP, BSCQ, BSJO, BSJP, IAU, IVV, IWD, IWM, IWV, IYY, SCHA, SCHB, SCHX, TAN, TIP, VBR, VCSH, XLB, CB, APD, MO, AXP, AMAT, BAX, CAT, CLX, COP, ED, XRAY, DEO, DD, EMR, ETR, XOM, GD, GOOD, WELL, HUM, IDXX, ILMN, SJM, K, MDLZ, LRCX, MMC, MSB, MET, NDAQ, NFLX, PCAR, PNC, PAYX, LIN, BKNG, PSA, CRM, XPO, STT, TXN, WBA, LEN.B, VKQ, JPC, JQC, AWK, PM, KMI, PSX, BFAM, CDW, NEP, IHIT, MDB, SPOT, DOW, TW, PLTR, BND, BSCR, BSCS, BSMN, BSMO, BSMP, BSMQ, IGSB, EEM, EFG, EMB, GSLC, HACK, IBMN, IBMO, IJH, IVE, IWP, IWR, IWS, IXUS, MOAT, PGX, SPAB, SPEM, SPYV, VBK, VFH, VHT, VONG, VOOG, VOT, VT, VTV, VUG, VWO, XLE, XLP,
- Reduced Positions: OKTA, ARKK, WING, WMT, ROK, ELY, CRSP, BL, BILL, MEG, ARRY, BSCM, GS, PGR, YETI, AAPL, UI, C, ECL, HON, MTD, MSFT, SBUX, GH, BSJM, ARCC, GOOGL, NVDA, GOOG, DOCU, QS, SHLS, IWB, BLK, CHD, CL, FDX, FCX, ITW, TT, MRO, NEOG, UNP, MPC, SPT, ARKF, AMG, BAC, CSX, KO, CMCSA, COST, EA, NVO, PG, POOL, SIRI, SWKS, TSM, MBCN, TMUS, WDAY, ABBV, OTIS, IBMK, IBML, IEI, IEMG, IYW, LQD, MDY, PFF, SLY, SPYG, VOO, VTI, XLY, MMM, T, NLY, AZN, BA, BF.B, SCHW, CMI, DXCM, LLY, ENB, FITB, FISV, GE, GILD, HEI, NSIT, IFF, INTU, KR, LANC, MMP, MAS, SPGI, MCO, MS, NSC, ORCL, PPG, RPM, SRE, UL, VFC, WAB, WFC, EBAY, TSI, HYT, MELI, TSLA, PACB, TRGP, FBHS, POST, MPLX, TWTR, NVTA, CABO, LITE, CRWD, DNA, AGG, ARKG, BSJN, BSMM, DIA, EFA, ESGE, FBND, IBMM, IEDI, IEFA, ITOT, IVW, IWO, IXN, KRE, MUB, OEF, PBE, RYT, SCHF, SCHZ, SPSB, SPTS, VGT, VV,
- Sold Out: PGNY, QQQ, RTX, TGT, ABC, IQLT, MRVI, EW, ABB, NUAN, XLNX, VRT, ALLE, BABA, SNAP, IR, BRSP, WEN, PINS, SPHD, TQQQ, GM, TYL, TRV, ROG, NTCT, MU, LSTR, LKQ, EXPD, DOV, BAM, AJG, AME, NSP,
These are the top 5 holdings of Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 764,242 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 283,668 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 19,755 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 20,928 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.7%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 161,070 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57%
Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Dutch Bros Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.31 and $62.77, with an estimated average price of $50.93. The stock is now traded at around $52.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 99,990 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Matterport Inc (MTTR)
Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Matterport Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.18 and $19.61, with an estimated average price of $9.49. The stock is now traded at around $7.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 669,750 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: IonQ Inc (IONQ)
Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in IonQ Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.51 and $17.47, with an estimated average price of $13.45. The stock is now traded at around $10.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 410,200 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF)
Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.3 and $109.52, with an estimated average price of $80.37. The stock is now traded at around $107.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 22,060 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Farmland Partners Inc (FPI)
Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Farmland Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.79 and $14.12, with an estimated average price of $12.11. The stock is now traded at around $13.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 112,250 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Gladstone Land Corp (LAND)
Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Gladstone Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.61 and $37.44, with an estimated average price of $32.24. The stock is now traded at around $38.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 37,650 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Deere & Co (DE)
Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Deere & Co by 337.17%. The purchase prices were between $337.52 and $436.45, with an estimated average price of $382.92. The stock is now traded at around $418.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 37,518 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 32.91%. The purchase prices were between $411.5 and $564.37, with an estimated average price of $481.12. The stock is now traded at around $434.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 55,322 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST)
Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Upstart Holdings Inc by 26.36%. The purchase prices were between $89.34 and $157.99, with an estimated average price of $115.38. The stock is now traded at around $89.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 183,341 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)
Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Generac Holdings Inc by 78.58%. The purchase prices were between $256.99 and $347.91, with an estimated average price of $300. The stock is now traded at around $277.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 29,418 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 36.24%. The purchase prices were between $512.55 and $1363.14, with an estimated average price of $822.89. The stock is now traded at around $617.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 18,780 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: FuboTV Inc (FUBO)
Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in FuboTV Inc by 95.67%. The purchase prices were between $6.17 and $16.2, with an estimated average price of $9.76. The stock is now traded at around $5.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 828,680 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: Progyny Inc (PGNY)
Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Progyny Inc. The sale prices were between $34.62 and $51.8, with an estimated average price of $42.74.Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $317.78 and $401.18, with an estimated average price of $354.77.Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $86.97 and $102.73, with an estimated average price of $94.71.Sold Out: Target Corp (TGT)
Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $189.9 and $234.17, with an estimated average price of $216.25.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT)
Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $33.72 and $39.59, with an estimated average price of $37.01.Sold Out: AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC)
Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The sale prices were between $130.45 and $155.14, with an estimated average price of $141.43.
