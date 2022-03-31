Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC Buys Deere, Adobe Inc, Matterport Inc, Sells Progyny Inc, Okta Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

New Purchases: MTTR, BROS, IONQ, CF, FPI, LAND, APA, TEAM, HYLB, NPFD, FNDX, VONE, IGV, PPA, SCHD, SCHP, VOE, AFL, FANG, MOS, BX, ANTM, NTR, NEM, IIVI, LHX, DCI, CHRW, ALL,

Beachwood, OH, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Deere, Adobe Inc, Matterport Inc, Dutch Bros Inc, IonQ Inc, sells Progyny Inc, Okta Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ARK Innovation ETF, Raytheon Technologies Corp during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC. As of 2022Q1, Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC owns 486 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 764,242 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 283,668 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 19,755 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 20,928 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.7% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 161,070 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57%

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Dutch Bros Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.31 and $62.77, with an estimated average price of $50.93. The stock is now traded at around $52.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 99,990 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Matterport Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.18 and $19.61, with an estimated average price of $9.49. The stock is now traded at around $7.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 669,750 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in IonQ Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.51 and $17.47, with an estimated average price of $13.45. The stock is now traded at around $10.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 410,200 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.3 and $109.52, with an estimated average price of $80.37. The stock is now traded at around $107.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 22,060 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Farmland Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.79 and $14.12, with an estimated average price of $12.11. The stock is now traded at around $13.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 112,250 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Gladstone Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.61 and $37.44, with an estimated average price of $32.24. The stock is now traded at around $38.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 37,650 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Deere & Co by 337.17%. The purchase prices were between $337.52 and $436.45, with an estimated average price of $382.92. The stock is now traded at around $418.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 37,518 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 32.91%. The purchase prices were between $411.5 and $564.37, with an estimated average price of $481.12. The stock is now traded at around $434.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 55,322 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Upstart Holdings Inc by 26.36%. The purchase prices were between $89.34 and $157.99, with an estimated average price of $115.38. The stock is now traded at around $89.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 183,341 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Generac Holdings Inc by 78.58%. The purchase prices were between $256.99 and $347.91, with an estimated average price of $300. The stock is now traded at around $277.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 29,418 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 36.24%. The purchase prices were between $512.55 and $1363.14, with an estimated average price of $822.89. The stock is now traded at around $617.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 18,780 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in FuboTV Inc by 95.67%. The purchase prices were between $6.17 and $16.2, with an estimated average price of $9.76. The stock is now traded at around $5.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 828,680 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Progyny Inc. The sale prices were between $34.62 and $51.8, with an estimated average price of $42.74.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $317.78 and $401.18, with an estimated average price of $354.77.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $86.97 and $102.73, with an estimated average price of $94.71.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $189.9 and $234.17, with an estimated average price of $216.25.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $33.72 and $39.59, with an estimated average price of $37.01.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The sale prices were between $130.45 and $155.14, with an estimated average price of $141.43.