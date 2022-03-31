Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. Buys International Business Machines Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, AT&T Inc, Sells General Dynamics Corp, Tyson Foods Inc, Union Pacific Corp

New Purchases: IBM, PYPL, T, EIX, TRV, KHC, OHI, MO, AVGO, IVZ, TPR, CMI, DRI, BBY, C, JEF,

Tulsa, OK, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys International Business Machines Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, AT&T Inc, The Kraft Heinz Co, The Travelers Inc, sells General Dynamics Corp, Tyson Foods Inc, Union Pacific Corp, Ameriprise Financial Inc, McDonald's Corp during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2022Q1, Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. owns 81 stocks with a total value of $240 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) - 376,884 shares, 7.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48% Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA) - 518,062 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.33% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 68,342 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.90% McKesson Corp (MCK) - 34,245 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.50% CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 97,141 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.99%

Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $121.35 and $138.22, with an estimated average price of $130.38. The stock is now traded at around $126.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 44,920 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.61 and $194.94, with an estimated average price of $133.33. The stock is now traded at around $109.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 46,693 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.89 and $27.31, with an estimated average price of $24.53. The stock is now traded at around $19.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 21,757 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.75 and $187.75, with an estimated average price of $171.29. The stock is now traded at around $185.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,539 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Edison International. The purchase prices were between $59.02 and $70.1, with an estimated average price of $63.8. The stock is now traded at around $70.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,492 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The purchase prices were between $34.29 and $40.4, with an estimated average price of $37.47. The stock is now traded at around $41.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 11,567 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Valero Energy Corp by 77.49%. The purchase prices were between $77.14 and $101.54, with an estimated average price of $86.72. The stock is now traded at around $100.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,385 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 67.06%. The purchase prices were between $162.47 and $191.01, with an estimated average price of $176.33. The stock is now traded at around $171.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,541 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Cardinal Health Inc by 39.23%. The purchase prices were between $50.56 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $53.56. The stock is now traded at around $61.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,302 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 25.28%. The purchase prices were between $158.14 and $179.59, with an estimated average price of $170.01. The stock is now traded at around $179.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,880 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 45.80%. The purchase prices were between $57.92 and $72.58, with an estimated average price of $64. The stock is now traded at around $61.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,134 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF by 23.51%. The purchase prices were between $24.98 and $28.43, with an estimated average price of $26.61. The stock is now traded at around $26.535700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 20,356 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $85.5 and $99.09, with an estimated average price of $91.24.

Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $238.04 and $276.69, with an estimated average price of $252.38.

Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $261.39 and $328.58, with an estimated average price of $302.89.

Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $80.11 and $90.62, with an estimated average price of $86.64.

Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $222 and $269.69, with an estimated average price of $249.26.

Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Analog Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $145.63 and $177.15, with an estimated average price of $162.14.