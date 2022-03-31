Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. Buys International Business Machines Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, AT&T Inc, Sells General Dynamics Corp, Tyson Foods Inc, Union Pacific Corp

- New Purchases: IBM, PYPL, T, EIX, TRV, KHC, OHI, MO, AVGO, IVZ, TPR, CMI, DRI, BBY, C, JEF,
- Added Positions: AAPL, CTRA, GOOG, BA, NXPI, MNST, MA, VLO, MAS, BKNG, TXN, MCK, JNJ, JPM, CAH, LUV, GILD, VSLU, MMP, LYB, STZ, WBA, HBI, FLT, AMZN, ET,
- Reduced Positions: GD, CVS, PFE, BAC, ABBV, HP, XOM, MSFT, CSCO, WFC, MRK, LDOS, VLUE, VZ, SRE, OMC, SHY, SPSB, OKE, ENB, DGRO, PM, CSX, AGG, ALL,
- Sold Out: TSN, UNP, AMP, MCD, NVS, ADI, KO, FSM,
- Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) - 376,884 shares, 7.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48%
- Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA) - 518,062 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.33%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 68,342 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.90%
- McKesson Corp (MCK) - 34,245 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.50%
- CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 97,141 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.99%
Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $121.35 and $138.22, with an estimated average price of $130.38. The stock is now traded at around $126.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 44,920 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.61 and $194.94, with an estimated average price of $133.33. The stock is now traded at around $109.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 46,693 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: AT&T Inc (T)
Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.89 and $27.31, with an estimated average price of $24.53. The stock is now traded at around $19.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 21,757 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)
Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.75 and $187.75, with an estimated average price of $171.29. The stock is now traded at around $185.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,539 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Edison International (EIX)
Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Edison International. The purchase prices were between $59.02 and $70.1, with an estimated average price of $63.8. The stock is now traded at around $70.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,492 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)
Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The purchase prices were between $34.29 and $40.4, with an estimated average price of $37.47. The stock is now traded at around $41.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 11,567 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)
Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Valero Energy Corp by 77.49%. The purchase prices were between $77.14 and $101.54, with an estimated average price of $86.72. The stock is now traded at around $100.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,385 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 67.06%. The purchase prices were between $162.47 and $191.01, with an estimated average price of $176.33. The stock is now traded at around $171.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,541 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)
Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Cardinal Health Inc by 39.23%. The purchase prices were between $50.56 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $53.56. The stock is now traded at around $61.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,302 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 25.28%. The purchase prices were between $158.14 and $179.59, with an estimated average price of $170.01. The stock is now traded at around $179.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,880 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 45.80%. The purchase prices were between $57.92 and $72.58, with an estimated average price of $64. The stock is now traded at around $61.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,134 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (VSLU)
Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF by 23.51%. The purchase prices were between $24.98 and $28.43, with an estimated average price of $26.61. The stock is now traded at around $26.535700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 20,356 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)
Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $85.5 and $99.09, with an estimated average price of $91.24.Sold Out: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $238.04 and $276.69, with an estimated average price of $252.38.Sold Out: Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP)
Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $261.39 and $328.58, with an estimated average price of $302.89.Sold Out: Novartis AG (NVS)
Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $80.11 and $90.62, with an estimated average price of $86.64.Sold Out: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $222 and $269.69, with an estimated average price of $249.26.Sold Out: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Analog Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $145.63 and $177.15, with an estimated average price of $162.14.
