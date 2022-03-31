Bouvel Investment Partners, LLC Buys Enphase Energy Inc, Sells Mandiant Inc, Ansys Inc, PIMCO Active Bond ETF

- New Purchases: ENPH,
- Added Positions: PANW, AMZN, AXP, ISRG, INTU, MAR, MSFT, WFC, BAC, ADSK, CRM, HON, EPAM, BA, GOOGL, FB, RTX, PYPL, PAYC, VTIP, GE, TFX, IVW, SBUX, SABR, UBER, TRIP, FVAL, FNCL, DVY, PLTR, HXL, DOCU, TWLO, SNCR, TREE, ITI, CHGG,
- Reduced Positions: ANSS, ITOT,
- Sold Out: MNDT, BOND,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 25,136 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.93%
- Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 145,142 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.15%
- Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 10,368 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.74%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,301 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.50%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,897 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.83%
Bouvel Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.97 and $202.36, with an estimated average price of $156.64. The stock is now traded at around $187.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 11,188 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: Mandiant Inc (MNDT)
Bouvel Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Mandiant Inc. The sale prices were between $14.08 and $22.49, with an estimated average price of $18.45.Sold Out: PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND)
Bouvel Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $100.46 and $108.21, with an estimated average price of $104.78.
