U.S. Army Corps of Engineers selects Stantec for five-year civil works contract in Alaska

Stantec, a global leader in sustainable design and engineering, has been awarded a five-year indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity multiple award task order contract with a capacity of US$18 million by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Alaska District to provide architecture and engineering design services for civil works projects.

Under the contract, Stantec will provide a variety of architecture and engineering services for projects throughout Alaska. Project types include small boat harbors, ecosystem restoration projects, flood damage prevention, storm damage reduction, watershed studies, comprehensive relocation plans and comprehensive community plans for rural Alaska villages, as well as other Corps Civil Works activities. These civil works projects may include plan formulation, public meeting engagement/facilitation, design engineering, cost engineering, hydrologic engineering, and environmental documentation. As part of the contract, the firm may also provide services in Alaska for the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, and other armed services, including the U.S. Coast Guard.

“Our team is excited to support the USACE Alaska District in its mission to provide critical civil works projects and support to stimulus-funded infrastructure projects,” said Chris Williams, senior vice president for Stantec’s US Federal Program. “Alaska faces impacts from climate change, coastal erosion, and is focused on resiliency. Our local team, supported by nationwide subject matter experts, is ready to build on our longstanding 42-year history of contract awards working with the USACE Alaska District to tackle these, and other essential infrastructure projects.”

Stantec has a nearly 50-year history in Alaska—and nearly 80 years globally—of successful project delivery for USACE. The company has completed thousands of task orders for civil works projects. In Alaska, one project included the recent Buskin Waterline Replacement on Kodiak Island, which replaced a 70-year-old transmission main for the U.S. Coast Guard’s Kodiak Station. In the US, the firm provided full design services for the Permanent Canal Closures and Pumps Project for the USACE New Orleans District. In addition to civil works projects, Stantec is actively delivering on task orders for military programs and environmental services with USACE Districts around the world. The firm currently holds contracts for military programs, environmental, and civil works services with 18 USACE Districts.

