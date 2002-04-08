ESE Partners with Apparel Company, Diverse, for Digital Motorsports Tournament at Automotive Icons Exhibition

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESE Entertainment Inc. (“ESE” or the “Company”) (TSXV: ESE) ( ENTEF) is pleased to announce that it has signed a sponsorship agreement with Diverse, a leading multi-brand European apparel company, for Digital Motorsports’ in-person tournament, which is concluding with grand finale on April 13, 2022 (the “Tournament”).



Diverse has a history of partnerships within the automotive industry. Diverse is the official technical partner of Dakar, the annual rally car race, and has produced apparel for 24 Hours of Le Mans, an automobile endurance event, among other partnerships. As a part of sponsorship of Digital Motorsports Tournament, Diverse provides best competitors with valuable gift cards.

The Tournament is taking place at Automotive Icons, an exhibition held in Warsaw, Poland, which showcases over 50 exclusive cars, from vintage icons to the latest super cars from Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche, Maserati, Bentley, Aston Martin and other top brands. The exhibition launched at the beginning of the year and is set to remain active until mid-April.

As part of the Tournament, competitors will use the top-of-the-line simulators provided by Digital Motorsports, which allow for immersion levels almost undistinguishable from real life. The line-up includes 4 static simulators and 1 motion rig. Built from state-of-the-art sim racing hardware, the equipment is used by professional esports drivers. The guests have the ability to do practice laps, compete in a time trial mode, or race against AI.

A brand new, fully equipped Digital Motorsports racing simulator is being offered as the main prize of the Tournament. The competition has three stages: Challengers, Speed Challengers and the Final. Ultimately it boils down to the best drivers competing to set the best single lap times possible to make it into the final, where a hot-lap style event will decide the winner.

Jędrzej Stęszewski, Director of Operations at ESE, commented, “The Diverse sponsored tournament at the Automotive Icons exhibition is not only a great opportunity to showcase high-class Digital Motorsports simulators, but also to showcase a new revenue stream. Visitors who buy tickets have the unique opportunity to drive a professional simulator. The best contenders in the sim racing tournament have a chance to win a valuable simulator and prizes from Diverse.”

Michał Pobiedziński, Managing Director at Diverse, commented, “The Diverse and Diverse Extreme Team brands have considerable experience and a renowned image in the world of extreme sports. We look bravely into the future, which is why we are also expanding into the esports sector. Our company grows not only in terms of product value, but also in terms of image because we are taking part in exclusive gaming projects. In the case of this and every of our collaborations, we never sacrifice quality.”

About Diverse

Diverse is one of the leading apparel companies in Poland. Since 1993 it has been meeting original expectations of active people, and those, who value comfort, quality and style. Diverse, as a multi-brand concept operates in over 300 retail stores located within the territory of Poland. Diverse also exists in the most strategic regions of Europe and is successively expanding its range to the new markets. | www.diversesystem.com

About ESE

ESE is a Europe based entertainment and technology company focused on gaming and esports. The Company provides a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers, and brands by providing technology, infrastructure, and fan engagement services internationally. ESE also operates its own ecommerce channels, esports teams, and gaming leagues. In addition to the Company’s organic growth opportunities, the Company is considering selective acquisitions that align with its objective of becoming a dominant global player in esports technology and infrastructure. | www.esegaming.com

