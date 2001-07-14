Dollar General Plans to Donate More Than 60,000 Books to Elementary Schools in 2022

In partnership with the Kellogg Company, Dollar General (NYSE: DG) plans to extend its community book donation in fiscal 2022 and provide more than 60,000 new books to elementary schools to celebrate new DG store openings in communities across the county.

“We are thrilled to announce our second year of providing high-quality books for elementary students in the communities Dollar General proudly serves,” said Denine Torr, Dollar General’s vice president of corporate social responsibility and philanthropy. “Dollar General is grateful for our partnership with the Kellogg Company to support school libraries and provide books to help inspire reading, cultivate imagination, expand vocabularies and develop critical thinking skills.”

Dollar General and Kellogg announced the planned donation of 100,000 new books to elementary school students in 2021. In living out the Company’s mission of Serving Others, the continuation of the program illustrates the ardent support from both Dollar General and Kellogg’s of literacy and education in the communities DG calls home.

“Kellogg’s is committed to helping create better days for all, and we believe that encouraging literacy skills through reading books builds confidence and skills that contribute to positive individual and community outcomes,” said Oli Morton, Kellogg Chief Customer Officer. “Partnerships like this one with Dollar General is just one example of how we’re committed to making a positive impact, and we’re proud to be part of it.”

Dollar General and the Dollar General Literacy Foundation have a longstanding history supporting education initiatives. With the belief that everyone deserves an equal opportunity to receive a basic education, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has invested in and provided financial assistance to literacy programs increasing access, enhancing the quality of instruction, and inspiring and advancing innovation. Today, the Foundation has awarded more than $203 million to support literacy and learning, enabling more than 14.8 million people to achieve their goals.

Additionally, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation is currently accepting grants for its 2022+Youth+Literacy grant cycle through May 19, 2022 at 10 p.m. CT. The grants support efforts to implement, enhance or expand K-12 literacy instruction with a focus on increasing access for all students. Schools, libraries and nonprofit organizations within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center with programs aimed at implementing or expanding youth literacy programs are encouraged to apply.

For additional information, photographs or items to supplement a story, please visit the DG Newsroom, contact the Media Relations Department at 1-877-944-DGPR (3477) or via email at [email protected].

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2021 were nearly $14.2 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.

About Dollar General Corporation

Dollar General Corporation has been delivering value to shoppers for more than 80 years. Dollar General helps shoppers Save time. Save money. Every day.® by offering products that are frequently used and replenished, such as food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares and seasonal items at everyday low prices in convenient neighborhood locations. Dollar General operated 18,130 stores in 46 states as of January 28, 2022. In addition to high-quality private brands, Dollar General sells products from America's most-trusted manufacturers such as Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg's, General Mills, and PepsiCo. Learn more about Dollar General at www.dollargeneral.com.

Facebook+%0A

Twitter+%0A

Pinterest

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220412005232/en/