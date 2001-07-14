Home Capital Announces Nominees for Election to its Board of Directors

Home Capital Group Inc. (“Home Capital” or “the Company”) ( TSX:HCG, Financial), today announced, in addition to current members of its board of directors, the nomination of David Court, Joseph Natale and Edward Waitzer for election to its board of directors at its Annual General Meeting on May 18, 2022.

“The addition of these three outstanding candidates to our existing Board of Directors reflects a turning point in the future growth and development of Home Capital,” stated Alan Hibben, Chair of the Board of Directors of Home Capital. “Over the last few years, an outstanding base of technology, risk and talent has been put in place by management, supported by the Board. In the next phase of our development, we will leverage this foundational work to realize the long-term growth and profitability of the Company. I look forward to the contribution of all of our Board members to this goal."

David Court is Senior Partner Emeritus at McKinsey & Company where he served as Global Director of Technology, Digitization and Communications. He currently serves on the boards of Brookfield Business Partners LP, Canadian Tire Corporation, the Public Sector Pension Investment Board and Queen’s University.

Mr. Court noted, “I welcome the opportunity to contribute to the success of this respected organization. Home’s unique position in the financial services landscape makes it an important contributor to the growth and development of Canada.”

Joseph Natale was the President and Chief Executive Office of Rogers Communications Inc. until 2021. His background includes senior executive positions at Telus Corporation, including the position of CEO. Prior to Telus, Mr. Natale held successive senior leadership roles at KPMG Consulting, with extensive experience in strategy and business transformation. He has served on the boards of Rogers, Telus, TD Bank Group, Celestica Inc. and The Hospital for Sick Children.

“Home plays an essential role in bringing home ownership to new Canadians and people who are building their own businesses,” said Mr. Natale. “I am pleased to take part in the next phase of its development.”

Edward Waitzer was a senior partner at Stikeman Elliot LLP and served as Chair and Chief Executive Officer of the firm as well as Chair of the Liquor Control Board of Ontario and Chair of the Ontario Securities Commission. He has a deep background in public policy and governance matters. He is currently Chair of the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants’ Independent Review Committee on Standard Setting in Canada; and a director of Cymbria Corporation and Martinrea International Inc.

“I am impressed with the capabilities that Home has developed over the last few years,” added Mr. Waitzer. “I am proud to be joining this talented team of directors and management that will guide Home Capital into the next phase of its growth.”

“I am confident that the leadership team at Home Capital will benefit greatly from the contributions of our new directors,” stated Yousry Bissada, President and CEO of Home Capital. “Their background and expertise will be valuable additions to the esteemed group of directors currently serving on our board.”

Mr. Hibben noted, “The Board remains focused on further enhancing gender diversity and the representation of persons who identify as BIPOC on the Board in the future. The Board is conscious of the fact that if all directors who are nominated are elected to the Board, the percentage, though not the number, of directors who identify as women and those who identify as BIPOC will fall. While this is one short-term consequence of being able to attract three such high-calibre nominees in a single year, it is not a desired outcome, and will be adjusted as part of our continuing process of Board renewal.”

About Home Capital

Home Capital Group Inc. is a public company, traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (HCG), operating through its principal subsidiary, Home Trust Company. Home Trust is a federally regulated trust company offering residential and non-residential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending and credit card services. In addition, Home Trust and Home Bank offer deposits via brokers and financial planners, and through a direct-to-consumer brand, Oaken Financial. Licensed to conduct business across Canada, we have offices in Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, Nova Scotia, and Quebec.

