California EV Company Fisker (NYSE: FSR) Selects Hyderabad as Headquarters for Initial Operations in India

Fisker+Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker") – passionate creator of the world's most sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions – has established its India headquarters in the southern city of Hyderabad, Telangana State.

"Our expansion into India represents both a strategic market opportunity and a significant boost to our global engineering capabilities," Fisker Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker said. "We have already started local hiring in India, and expect our new team in Hyderabad to be fully operational and engaged on multiple product programs within weeks. Our talent pool in India will help us pave the way for the launch of Fisker Ocean and Fisker PEAR in India."

Fisker Vigyan India Pvt Ltd, the company's operating entity in Telangana, will focus on software development and embedded electronics, virtual vehicle development support functions, data analytics, and machine learning. The Hyderabad office will work alongside the Fisker engineering and product development facilities in California, USA.

"In the global race for leading technical talent, we see our new operation in Hyderabad as a major strategic advantage," Mr. Fisker added. "I would also like to thank the State of Telangana for their support and enabling us to make a fast start as we set up our initial operations. We are excited to tap into the growing talent pool in India."

Fisker currently has a global team of over 450 employees, with new hiring in US, Europe and India projected to boost that number to over 800 by the end of 2022, with 200 potential jobs being created in India.

Fisker will commence production of the Fisker Ocean SUV on Nov. 17, 2022, at the carbon-neutral factory of Fisker's manufacturing partner, Magna Steyr, in Graz, Austria. The Fisker Ocean, in Sport trim level, will have an estimated range of 250 miles (EPA test cycle) / 275 miles or 440 kilometers (WLTP test cycle) and feature a sleek, stylish design, as well as innovative automotive technology and a sustainable interior made from recycled materials. The Fisker Ocean Extreme will deliver up to an estimated range of 350 miles (EPA) / 390 miles or 630 kilometers (WLTP). Fisker worked extensively with battery supplier CATL, using two different chemistries, to maximize performance and minimize cost for the Fisker Ocean lineup.

About Fisker Inc.

California-based Fisker Inc. is revolutionizing the automotive industry by developing the most emotionally desirable and eco-friendly electric vehicles on Earth. Passionately driven by a vision of a clean future for all, the company is on a mission to become the No. 1 e-mobility service provider with the world's most sustainable vehicles. To learn more, visit www.FiskerInc.com – and enjoy exclusive content across Fisker's social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

