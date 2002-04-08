VSBLTY, RADARAPP SIGN MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT WITH MAJOR MEXICAN TELECOM CARRIER

Philadelphia, PA, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) ( VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”), a leading software provider of security and retail analytics technology, and RADARApp, a Smart City Solutions provider, today announced that they, together with other ecosystem partners, have signed a contract with a major Mexican telecommunications carrier to actively market their integrated surveillance and advanced security technology. The contract calls for the technology to be installed in more than 20,000 cameras over the next four years.

The smart cameras, using VSBLTY artificial intelligence technology and the industry’s most advanced analytics, will enable the creation of a WiFi6-based surveillance network in many Mexican neighborhoods. The RADARApp technology cameras will feature VSBLTY AI-driven software, which will provide detailed automated security data—including advanced facial and weapons identification, license plate recall and zone intrusion—that is essential today to safeguarding a variety of environments.

The telecommunications company’s extensive sales force will be trained about the advanced security technology so that it can pursue residential, commercial and government opportunities in Mexico. Plans call for 5000 smart cameras to come to market each year over the next four years.

Commenting on the new contract, VSBLTY Co-founder & CEO Jay Hutton said, “This contract is especially unique in that it enables the combination of transport/connectivity along with relevant security applications as a means to build community-based safety and security. This represents an important pivot in how VSBLTY and RADARApp products are taken to market. Carriers are better positioned to sell security applications as they provide the transport as well as the application drives needed for transport.”

In cooperation with the Mexican federal government, VSBLTY and RADARApp have already installed security networks in several Mexico communities, which have proven to be highly effective and are making citizens feel safer.

VSBLTY technology provides enhanced customer engagement and audience measurement using machine learning and computer vision. Its industry-leading VisionCaptor™ and DataCaptor™ software combine motion graphics and interactive brand messaging with cutting-edge computer vision measurement and insights. VSBLTY’s AI driven software Vector™, provides enhanced facial identification that is crucial to enhancing today's security requirements when recognizing weapons or suspicious persons in a crowd.

Investor Relations

CHF Capital Markets

Cathy Hume, CEO, +1-416-868-1079, x251

[email protected]

Harbor Access LLC

Jonathan Paterson, 203-862-0492

[email protected]

Graham Farell, +1-416-842 9003



[email protected]

CONTACT: Linda Rosanio, 609-472-0877

[email protected]

About VSBLTY (http://vsblty.net/)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY ( VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) ( VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”) is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display™, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning. Its proprietary technology effectively integrates with other digital retail solutions, including QR codes and mobile applications. The firm is also recognized for its leadership role in the growing Store as a Medium movement that enables brands to reach customers when and where buying decisions are being made while producing a new revenue stream for retailers.

About RADAR (http://radarappsecurity.com/)

RADAR is the first collaborative security platform that connects citizens, police and public institutions in a virtual community powered by artificial intelligence connected through WiFi6.

CONTACT:

Alejandro Chico, CCO

[email protected]