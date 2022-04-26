Enphase Energy Announces Conference Call to Review First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

FREMONT, Calif., April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc . ( ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today that it will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its first quarter 2022 financial results for the period ended March 31, 2022. The live webcast can be accessed on the Enphase Energy Investor Relations website at investor.enphase.com , and a recorded version of the call will also be available there approximately one hour after the call.



What: Enphase Energy’s First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Date: Tuesday, April 26, 2022 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time Live Call: 877.644.1284 International: +1.707.287.9355 Participant Passcode: 9774335 Replay: United States: 855.859.2056 International: +1.404.537.3406 Passcode: 9774335

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped more than 42 million microinverters, and approximately 1.9 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 130 countries.

