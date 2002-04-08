Green Plains Releases 2021 Sustainability Report

OMAHA, Neb., April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Plains Inc. ( GPRE, Financial) today released its 2021 Sustainability Report, outlining environmental, social and governance (ESG) priorities, progress and targets. Specifically, the report highlights the significant progress already achieved toward Green Plains’ commitment to carbon neutrality in operational emissions by 2050, enhanced governance practices, enhanced diversity in workforce recruitment practices and expanded safety best practices. Notably, the company conducted a comprehensive materiality assessment in conjunction with the report, to ensure alignment with stakeholder ESG priority areas.



“The materiality assessment included in our second sustainability report highlights our dedication to the elements of ESG that are highest priorities to our key internal and external stakeholders,” said Todd Becker, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Customers, employees and investors want to know that we are focused on producing low-carbon ingredients, reducing our overall environmental footprint and providing a safe work environment. With each year’s sustainability report, our ESG focus will continually evolve with increasing transparency and accountability.”

The following achievements and enhancements are outlined in the 2021 report:

35% reduction in operational emissions from 2018 baseline

24% decrease in OSHA Total Recordable Incident Rate from 2020

Alignment with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)

Increased focus on natural capital, biodiversity and land stewardship

“The 2021 Sustainability Report also reaffirms our commitment to improving energy and water usage, and increasing our positive impacts on the communities we serve,” Becker concluded.

Find Green Plains’ 2021 Sustainability Report here.

About Green Plains Inc.

Green Plains Inc. ( GPRE, Financial) is a leading biorefining company focused on the development and utilization of fermentation, agricultural and biological technologies in the processing of annually renewable crops into sustainable value-added ingredients. This includes the production of cleaner low carbon biofuels, renewable feedstocks for advanced biofuels and high purity alcohols for use in cleaners and disinfectants. Green Plains is an innovative producer of Ultra-High Protein and novel ingredients for animal and aquaculture diets to help satisfy a growing global appetite for sustainable protein. The Company also owns a 48.9% limited partner interest and a 2.0% general partner interest in Green Plains Partners LP. For more information, visit www.gpreinc.com.

