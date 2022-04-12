Panacea Financial Announces Partnership with Massachusetts Medical Society (MMS)

PR Newswire

Panacea to offer banking and lending services to eligible MMS members

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Panacea Financial (Panacea), a division of Primis Financial Corp. that provides financial services for physicians, dentists, and veterinarians through all stages of their training and practice, has partnered with the Massachusetts Medical Society (MMS), the largest organization of physicians in Massachusetts, with over 25,000 members across all specialties and employment settings, to provide preferred physician-centric banking services to MMS members.

Tyler Stafford, CFA, CEO and Co-Founder of Panacea said, "We know that physician's lives are stressful. From paying for a move, to refinancing student loans, or even starting a practice, Panacea can help every step of the way. We are thrilled to partner with MMS to support their members with common-sense solutions catered just to physicians."

Panacea is a financial services company created for doctors, by doctors that provides tailored product offerings and service delivery designed specifically for physicians, dentists, and veterinarians throughout their career: from school, through training, and into practice. Panacea's products cover the full suite of banking needs for this unique population, including PRN personal loans, student loan refinancing, and practice loans.

"The MMS is excited to partner with Panacea Financial to make banking products and services available to our members," said MMS president, Carole Allen, MD, MBA, FAAP. "We believe Panacea's focus on the specific and evolving needs of physicians and medical practices represents a unique and important benefit to our members."

Panacea President and Co-Founder, Michael Jerkins, MD, added, "As a physician, I understand how hard it can be to handle the frustrations of dealing with banks that do not understand our community. That is why we give physicians options that make sense, and are available around their schedule. Massachusetts Medical Society is a strong advocate for physicians, and we couldn't be happier to support them in their efforts to solve issue affecting our community of physicians."

For more information, please visit www.panaceafinancial.com.

About Panacea Financial

Panacea Financial, a Division of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FRST), is a nationwide financial services company offering products in all 50 states as well as Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico. Panacea offers a full suite of banking solutions specifically built for physicians, by physicians. Follow Panacea Financial on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn

About the Massachusetts Medical Society

The Massachusetts Medical Society (MMS) is the statewide professional association for physicians and medical students, supporting 25,000 members. They are dedicated to educating and advocating for the physicians of Massachusetts and patients locally and nationally. A leadership voice in health care, the MMS contributes physician and patient perspectives to influence health-related legislation at the state and federal levels, works in support of public health, provides expert advice on physician practice management, and addresses issues of physician well-being. Under the auspices of the NEJM Group, the MMS extends their mission globally by advancing medical knowledge from research to patient care through the New England Journal of Medicine, NEJM Catalyst, and the NEJM Journal Watch family of specialty publications, and through their education products for health care professionals: NEJM Knowledge+, NEJM Resident 360, and our accredited and comprehensive continuing medical education programs.

Media Contact for Panacea Financial:

[email protected]

Media Contact for MMS:

Tom Flanagan

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/panacea-financial-announces-partnership-with-massachusetts-medical-society-mms-301523075.html

SOURCE Panacea Financial