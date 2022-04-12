Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
M/I Homes, Inc. Announces First Quarter Earnings Webcast

Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 12, 2022

MI_Homes_Logo.jpg

What:

When:

April 27, 2022 @ 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Where:

http://www.mihomes.com

How:

Live over the Internet -- Simply log on to the web at the address above

Contact:

Ann Marie Hunker, Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer, Controller of M/I Homes, Inc.,
[email protected], or 614-418-8225

Mark Kirkendall, Vice President, Treasurer of M/I Homes, Inc.,
[email protected], or 614-418-8021

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on the Web site http://www.mihomes.com

The company is expected to report first quarter earnings before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th.

M/I Homes, Inc. is one of the nation's leading homebuilders of single-family homes. The Company has homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Sarasota and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee.

