Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys First Republic Bank, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Sells Cisco Systems Inc, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, CVS Health Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys First Republic Bank, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Generac Holdings Inc, Fiserv Inc, sells Cisco Systems Inc, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, CVS Health Corp, Medtronic PLC, Lockheed Martin Corp during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC. As of 2022Q1, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owns 289 stocks with a total value of $3.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,448,255 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 631,299 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 292,052 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.54% Blackstone Inc (BX) - 742,492 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.48% iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,292,860 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42%

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC initiated holding in First Republic Bank. The purchase prices were between $156.48 and $208.09, with an estimated average price of $174.67. The stock is now traded at around $157.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 104,204 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $256.99 and $347.91, with an estimated average price of $300. The stock is now traded at around $277.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 44,038 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC initiated holding in ProShares Ultra S&P500. The purchase prices were between $55.59 and $74, with an estimated average price of $63.98. The stock is now traded at around $62.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 13,300 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC initiated holding in Paycom Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.58 and $404.94, with an estimated average price of $335.09. The stock is now traded at around $316.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,433 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC initiated holding in Zscaler Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.53 and $301.83, with an estimated average price of $246.01. The stock is now traded at around $224.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 982 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC initiated holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp. The purchase prices were between $70 and $91.2, with an estimated average price of $82.11. The stock is now traded at around $83.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,442 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 142.27%. The purchase prices were between $105.94 and $112.8, with an estimated average price of $109.73. The stock is now traded at around $104.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 235,979 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1241.65%. The purchase prices were between $51.37 and $54.65, with an estimated average price of $53.08. The stock is now traded at around $50.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 305,399 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 26.63%. The purchase prices were between $92.6 and $109.47, with an estimated average price of $101.22. The stock is now traded at around $100.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 598,671 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC added to a holding in Syneos Health Inc by 55.28%. The purchase prices were between $74.15 and $99.36, with an estimated average price of $84.59. The stock is now traded at around $81.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 399,448 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC added to a holding in Xylem Inc by 20.63%. The purchase prices were between $82.37 and $118.13, with an estimated average price of $95.97. The stock is now traded at around $85.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 409,355 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 44.05%. The purchase prices were between $51.27 and $62.07, with an estimated average price of $57.78. The stock is now traded at around $54.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 193,435 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $173.16 and $225.2, with an estimated average price of $197.27.

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $378.09 and $648.05, with an estimated average price of $487.51.

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC sold out a holding in Cimpress PLC. The sale prices were between $59.87 and $73.9, with an estimated average price of $66.62.

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC sold out a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $250.38 and $371.86, with an estimated average price of $301.28.

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $50.79 and $95.08, with an estimated average price of $72.05.

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $73.24 and $157.01, with an estimated average price of $114.94.

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 92.56%. The sale prices were between $53.18 and $63.16, with an estimated average price of $56.67. The stock is now traded at around $52.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.26%. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC still held 61,650 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 51.77%. The sale prices were between $102.16 and $116.51, with an estimated average price of $107.76. The stock is now traded at around $103.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.59%. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC still held 184,817 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 28.68%. The sale prices were between $100.77 and $110.83, with an estimated average price of $105.03. The stock is now traded at around $104.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.31%. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC still held 285,370 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 96.15%. The sale prices were between $100.58 and $112.38, with an estimated average price of $105.61. The stock is now traded at around $111.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC still held 4,486 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 77.95%. The sale prices were between $354.36 and $466.15, with an estimated average price of $404.57. The stock is now traded at around $464.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC still held 4,506 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 23.59%. The sale prices were between $151.94 and $171.47, with an estimated average price of $160.75. The stock is now traded at around $160.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC still held 37,734 shares as of 2022-03-31.