Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys First Republic Bank, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Sells Cisco Systems Inc, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, CVS Health Corp

- New Purchases: FRC, GNRC, SSO, PAYC, TIP, AON, ZS, THC, D, CDXC, DNA,
- Added Positions: AGG, VTEB, FISV, SYNH, HON, SPGI, CRM, XYL, SCHW, ADBE, BKNG, IEMG, GOOGL, BAC, SRLN, ACN, BX, SPSM, HLT, BRK.B, EFA, TJX, DIS, BKI, SYK, ST, ZTS, SHW, STT, TBT, AVGO, VNQ, RMD, AMD, STZ, ITOT, SCHB, EMXC, CVX, COP, IWB, EEM, WMT, TGT, TFI, PFE, LOW, AXP, IWD, AMGN, BMY, NEE, SHM, NYF, PHUN, SHY, ADP, IWF, SCHF, ESML, TENB, IVW, TSLA, CRWD, VBR, LHX, PANW, IGSB, EOG, SPHQ, QCOM,
- Reduced Positions: CSCO, IJR, MUB, CVS, MDT, LMT, AAPL, AMZN, IVV, QQQ, COST, SPY, VIG, JPIN, PM, DHR, XOM, TRV, SLY, CARR, PXD, IBB, JPM, MO, PYPL, VTI, PG, INTC, MRK, MA, URI, PEP, KMB, GLD, INTU, BAM, LLY, TY, FB, MDLZ, SDS, ISTB, MTUM, RTX, VWO, BSV, LRCX, SHOP, XLK, SBUX, SRE, XPO, EDIT, DSI, BSX, UPS, SUSA, SUB, ITW, EW, VZ, CB, PENN, CGEN, FTNT, SCHE, ORLY, CSX, BA, VB, NKE, XLF, NSC, WBA, SWK, MDY, ED, DDOG, IWS, DUK, SPLV, AEP, GINN, VOT, COIN, GXO, VUG, AMT, NOW, NVDA, ABBV, XBI, IWO, MCD, AME, COF, T, GE, IJT, LULU, UNP, ECL, NOC, IBM, ORCL, VYM, MS, MMM, CAT, OTIS, IT, UNH, CL, BLK, CBRE, IJH, JKD,
- Sold Out: XLNX, DOV, OGN, ERTH, RBLX, DKNG, MRNA, DOCU, OKTA, TDOC, FBHS, EL, BIV, IIVI, CMPR, CERN, ALGN, SCHZ, SCHD, PZA, IWN, CMF,
For the details of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/crestwood+advisors+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,448,255 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 631,299 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28%
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 292,052 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.54%
- Blackstone Inc (BX) - 742,492 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.48%
- iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,292,860 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42%
Crestwood Advisors Group LLC initiated holding in First Republic Bank. The purchase prices were between $156.48 and $208.09, with an estimated average price of $174.67. The stock is now traded at around $157.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 104,204 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)
Crestwood Advisors Group LLC initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $256.99 and $347.91, with an estimated average price of $300. The stock is now traded at around $277.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 44,038 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: ProShares Ultra S&P500 (SSO)
Crestwood Advisors Group LLC initiated holding in ProShares Ultra S&P500. The purchase prices were between $55.59 and $74, with an estimated average price of $63.98. The stock is now traded at around $62.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 13,300 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)
Crestwood Advisors Group LLC initiated holding in Paycom Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.58 and $404.94, with an estimated average price of $335.09. The stock is now traded at around $316.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,433 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Zscaler Inc (ZS)
Crestwood Advisors Group LLC initiated holding in Zscaler Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.53 and $301.83, with an estimated average price of $246.01. The stock is now traded at around $224.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 982 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC)
Crestwood Advisors Group LLC initiated holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp. The purchase prices were between $70 and $91.2, with an estimated average price of $82.11. The stock is now traded at around $83.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,442 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Crestwood Advisors Group LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 142.27%. The purchase prices were between $105.94 and $112.8, with an estimated average price of $109.73. The stock is now traded at around $104.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 235,979 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
Crestwood Advisors Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1241.65%. The purchase prices were between $51.37 and $54.65, with an estimated average price of $53.08. The stock is now traded at around $50.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 305,399 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Crestwood Advisors Group LLC added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 26.63%. The purchase prices were between $92.6 and $109.47, with an estimated average price of $101.22. The stock is now traded at around $100.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 598,671 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Syneos Health Inc (SYNH)
Crestwood Advisors Group LLC added to a holding in Syneos Health Inc by 55.28%. The purchase prices were between $74.15 and $99.36, with an estimated average price of $84.59. The stock is now traded at around $81.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 399,448 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Xylem Inc (XYL)
Crestwood Advisors Group LLC added to a holding in Xylem Inc by 20.63%. The purchase prices were between $82.37 and $118.13, with an estimated average price of $95.97. The stock is now traded at around $85.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 409,355 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Crestwood Advisors Group LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 44.05%. The purchase prices were between $51.27 and $62.07, with an estimated average price of $57.78. The stock is now traded at around $54.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 193,435 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: (XLNX)
Crestwood Advisors Group LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $173.16 and $225.2, with an estimated average price of $197.27.Sold Out: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)
Crestwood Advisors Group LLC sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $378.09 and $648.05, with an estimated average price of $487.51.Sold Out: Cimpress PLC (CMPR)
Crestwood Advisors Group LLC sold out a holding in Cimpress PLC. The sale prices were between $59.87 and $73.9, with an estimated average price of $66.62.Sold Out: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)
Crestwood Advisors Group LLC sold out a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $250.38 and $371.86, with an estimated average price of $301.28.Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Crestwood Advisors Group LLC sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $50.79 and $95.08, with an estimated average price of $72.05.Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Crestwood Advisors Group LLC sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $73.24 and $157.01, with an estimated average price of $114.94.Reduced: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 92.56%. The sale prices were between $53.18 and $63.16, with an estimated average price of $56.67. The stock is now traded at around $52.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.26%. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC still held 61,650 shares as of 2022-03-31.Reduced: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 51.77%. The sale prices were between $102.16 and $116.51, with an estimated average price of $107.76. The stock is now traded at around $103.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.59%. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC still held 184,817 shares as of 2022-03-31.Reduced: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 28.68%. The sale prices were between $100.77 and $110.83, with an estimated average price of $105.03. The stock is now traded at around $104.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.31%. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC still held 285,370 shares as of 2022-03-31.Reduced: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 96.15%. The sale prices were between $100.58 and $112.38, with an estimated average price of $105.61. The stock is now traded at around $111.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC still held 4,486 shares as of 2022-03-31.Reduced: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 77.95%. The sale prices were between $354.36 and $466.15, with an estimated average price of $404.57. The stock is now traded at around $464.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC still held 4,506 shares as of 2022-03-31.Reduced: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 23.59%. The sale prices were between $151.94 and $171.47, with an estimated average price of $160.75. The stock is now traded at around $160.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC still held 37,734 shares as of 2022-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC. Also check out:
1. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Crestwood Advisors Group LLC keeps buying