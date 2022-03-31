Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors Buys Microsoft Corp, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Visa Inc

New Purchases: MSFT, VONG, V, VNQ, AAPL, ITOT, IJJ, JNJ, PG, LOW, MCD, VXUS, IWN, CVX, ENB, IEFA, PFE, CSX, EMR, OIA, MDLZ, ABBV, AGG, WTRG, PEP, JPM, AMZN, APD, MRK, RTX, XOM, NXP, BLK, ADP, VEA, LLY, NIM, UNH, MMM, CSCO, IEMG, IJR, HON, GS, VEU, HSY, AMGN, IWF, SNA, IJH, GPC, IDEV, PM, MO, BAC, PEG, SBUX, BK, CME, BRK.A, VLO, KMB, TXN, BMY, PNC, MUB, SHEL, SHEL, IXUS, VZ, FTS, IBM, VTRS, MET, OGN, BHF,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Microsoft Corp, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Visa Inc, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors. As of 2022Q1, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors owns 102 stocks with a total value of $95 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 98,974 shares, 29.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.32% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 59,415 shares, 28.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.72% Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK) - 54,098 shares, 14.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26% iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 107,189 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47% Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 24,348 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.33%

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $275.85 and $334.75, with an estimated average price of $300.8. The stock is now traded at around $285.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,102 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $63.35 and $78.99, with an estimated average price of $70.1. The stock is now traded at around $67.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,176 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $190.7 and $235.42, with an estimated average price of $216.36. The stock is now traded at around $214.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 812 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $150.62 and $182.01, with an estimated average price of $168.23. The stock is now traded at around $165.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 920 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $99.42 and $114.47, with an estimated average price of $105.32. The stock is now traded at around $108.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,482 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $158.14 and $179.59, with an estimated average price of $170.01. The stock is now traded at around $179.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 927 shares as of 2022-03-31.