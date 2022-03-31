JCIC Asset Management Inc. Buys Bank of Montreal, Canadian Pacific Railway, Teck Resources, Sells The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Twilio Inc, TotalEnergies SE

- New Purchases: TECK, NTR,
- Added Positions: BMO, CP, FNV, GOLD, BMY, BP, BEP,
- Reduced Positions: TD, TWLO, CNQ, PBA, AAPL, CVE, GOOG, AMD, MSFT, AMZN, JPM, HON, FB, IWM, RY, NEE, ENB, UNH, V, PFE, CSX, BAM, HD, STLA, TRP, WCN, DIS, VLO, TSM, SONY, OTEX, MFC, MGA, WMT, SE, GOOS, ASML, BNS, MELI, AGG, GOVT, LQD,
- Sold Out: TTE,
For the details of JCIC Asset Management Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jcic+asset+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of JCIC Asset Management Inc.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 177,758 shares, 9.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.8%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 6,594 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 55,470 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,202 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53%
- Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 127,640 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15%
JCIC Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Teck Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $29.1 and $42.28, with an estimated average price of $35.72. The stock is now traded at around $39.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 133,085 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Nutrien Ltd (NTR)
JCIC Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Nutrien Ltd. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $108.43, with an estimated average price of $82.59. The stock is now traded at around $107.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 44,590 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Bank of Montreal (BMO)
JCIC Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Bank of Montreal by 1074.27%. The purchase prices were between $108.89 and $122.34, with an estimated average price of $115.93. The stock is now traded at around $114.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 64,268 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)
JCIC Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd by 97.32%. The purchase prices were between $68.8 and $83.58, with an estimated average price of $75.22. The stock is now traded at around $74.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 166,530 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV)
JCIC Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp by 43.26%. The purchase prices were between $126.61 and $163.67, with an estimated average price of $143.81. The stock is now traded at around $165.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 36,195 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)
JCIC Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 30.58%. The purchase prices were between $18.02 and $25.36, with an estimated average price of $21.51. The stock is now traded at around $25.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,578 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)
JCIC Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 53.14%. The purchase prices were between $61.48 and $73.72, with an estimated average price of $67.12. The stock is now traded at around $76.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,729 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: TotalEnergies SE (TTE)
JCIC Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in TotalEnergies SE. The sale prices were between $48.81 and $60.03, with an estimated average price of $54.23.
