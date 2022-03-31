Wilson & Boucher Capital Management, LLC Buys Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Sells ARK Genomic Revolution ETF

New Purchases: XLF, SRLN, CTSH, VSS, MCK, ENB, GLD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF, sells ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management, LLC. As of 2022Q1, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management, LLC owns 109 stocks with a total value of $110 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 29,747 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.91% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 37,623 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50% Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 80,819 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 106.91% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 19,233 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.84% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 13,123 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.48%

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $35.52 and $41.26, with an estimated average price of $38.96. The stock is now traded at around $37.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 7,700 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.8 and $45.32, with an estimated average price of $44.84. The stock is now traded at around $44.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,500 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $81.79 and $93.12, with an estimated average price of $87.83. The stock is now traded at around $87.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,490 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in McKesson Corp. The purchase prices were between $244.61 and $310.48, with an estimated average price of $271.69. The stock is now traded at around $320.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 684 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $166.99 and $191.51, with an estimated average price of $175.44. The stock is now traded at around $182.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,140 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index . The purchase prices were between $115.14 and $134.62, with an estimated average price of $125.47. The stock is now traded at around $120.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,700 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 106.91%. The purchase prices were between $49.02 and $56.69, with an estimated average price of $52.53. The stock is now traded at around $51.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 80,819 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 104.09%. The purchase prices were between $44.36 and $51.66, with an estimated average price of $47.15. The stock is now traded at around $45.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 20,015 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 20.62%. The purchase prices were between $53.35 and $62.45, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $56.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 27,564 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 73.67%. The purchase prices were between $51.85 and $61.23, with an estimated average price of $56.23. The stock is now traded at around $57.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 9,630 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 26.47%. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $78.75, with an estimated average price of $68.71. The stock is now traded at around $77.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,813 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 22.80%. The purchase prices were between $141.13 and $175.2, with an estimated average price of $156.75. The stock is now traded at around $148.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,420 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $38.15 and $63.26, with an estimated average price of $47.68.