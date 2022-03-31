Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. Buys Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Vanguard Health Care ETF, iShares Core High Dividend ETF, Sells ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, Materials Select Sector SPDR, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The)

- New Purchases: SPLV, VHT, HDV, SPYD, DGRO, USMV, XLF, ADI, XLV, IWB, IYH, LOW, TGT, XLY, WLL, SPGI, MCHP, DOV, XLP,
- Added Positions: AMZN, MSFT, QCOM, GOOG, GOOGL, CVX, KO, CVS, PFE, RTX, XLK, AAPL, HON, PSA,
- Reduced Positions: NOBL, VYM, VGT, SBUX, IGM, DIS, NEE, ZTS, TER, SITE, NOW, PLD, ABT, MSCI, HD, APD, BLK, ETN, CCI, CSCO, ABBV, ZBRA, V, VZ, UPS, UNH, TXN, CRL, CTAS, CPRT, SMG, PAYX, OGN, LLY, GWW, MRK, MMC, JPM,
- Sold Out: XLB, XLRE, SPGP, SCHV, SCHD, ADSK, AVGO, PNC, GE, DG, ITW, LII, MDT, THO, TMO, TSM, WEC, ALC, BSY, EFX, ECL, APTV, IWM, ALLE, AAP, PYPL, INFO, EQIX, ALGN, VBK, IWN,
These are the top 5 holdings of Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc.
- Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) - 709,866 shares, 22.76% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) - 111,949 shares, 13.61% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 67,981 shares, 13.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.8%
- iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) - 243,504 shares, 12.44% of the total portfolio. New Position
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) - 480,904 shares, 10.10% of the total portfolio. New Position
Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.12 and $67.67, with an estimated average price of $64.89. The stock is now traded at around $68.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 22.76%. The holding were 709,866 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)
Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $234.59 and $263.94, with an estimated average price of $246.44. The stock is now traded at around $258.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.61%. The holding were 111,949 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)
Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $99.59 and $107.96, with an estimated average price of $103.1. The stock is now traded at around $108.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.44%. The holding were 243,504 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD)
Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.12 and $44.47, with an estimated average price of $42.54. The stock is now traded at around $44.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.1%. The holding were 480,904 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.63 and $80.12, with an estimated average price of $75.47. The stock is now traded at around $78.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 946 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)
Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.41 and $55.78, with an estimated average price of $53.16. The stock is now traded at around $52.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,349 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 412.50%. The purchase prices were between $2720.29 and $3408.09, with an estimated average price of $3092.09. The stock is now traded at around $3022.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 41 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 101.98%. The purchase prices were between $141.29 and $188.69, with an estimated average price of $168.05. The stock is now traded at around $135.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 408 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 108.33%. The purchase prices were between $45.75 and $56.69, with an estimated average price of $51.88. The stock is now traded at around $53.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 625 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 123.02%. The purchase prices were between $100.77 and $110.83, with an estimated average price of $105.03. The stock is now traded at around $104.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 310 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 135.45%. The purchase prices were between $86.97 and $102.73, with an estimated average price of $94.71. The stock is now traded at around $102.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 259 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Public Storage (PSA)
Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Public Storage by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $342.38 and $396.47, with an estimated average price of $362.59. The stock is now traded at around $401.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $79.47 and $90.19, with an estimated average price of $85.02.Sold Out: Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE)
Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The sale prices were between $43.73 and $51.04, with an estimated average price of $46.65.Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP)
Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF. The sale prices were between $85.47 and $96.45, with an estimated average price of $90.37.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)
Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $67.41 and $73.86, with an estimated average price of $70.75.Sold Out: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $74.65 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $78.1.Sold Out: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)
Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $188.7 and $283.72, with an estimated average price of $230.58.
