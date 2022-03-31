Roberts Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, American Tower Corp, Shell PLC, Sells Digital Realty Trust Inc, Iron Mountain Inc, Ventas Inc

- New Purchases: AMT, SHEL, SHEL, TTWO,
- Added Positions: PYPL, VEA, VB, VWO, ILMN, FDX, CRM, GSK, DIS, AMZN, T, MDT, DOCU, CHWY, SRCL, WSM, ZTS, TMO, VZ, LIN, MRK, INTU, K, XLF, FRC, ENV, V, ADBE, XLY, XLI, XOM, DD, DEO, AKAM, XLB, XLRE,
- Reduced Positions: SPTS, SCHO, JPST, SHY, JMST, HD, RSP, SPY, AAPL, GOOGL, MAS, SCHW, IVV, CSCO, VDE, BIL, CVX, XLE,
- Sold Out: DLR, IRM, VTR, RDS.B, FB, IHE, TSLA,
For the details of Roberts Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/roberts+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Roberts Wealth Advisors, LLC
- JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 316,575 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.94%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 82,408 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 36,601 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,979 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,211 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.39%
Roberts Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $226.87 and $286.38, with an estimated average price of $243.87. The stock is now traded at around $263.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 5,845 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Shell PLC (SHEL)
Roberts Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $44.64 and $55.71, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $55.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 25,577 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Shell PLC (SHEL)
Roberts Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $44.64 and $55.71, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $55.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 25,577 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO)
Roberts Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.82 and $181.9, with an estimated average price of $159.84. The stock is now traded at around $140.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 8,332 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Roberts Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 161.01%. The purchase prices were between $93.61 and $194.94, with an estimated average price of $133.33. The stock is now traded at around $109.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 25,986 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Roberts Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 25.20%. The purchase prices were between $201.09 and $264.91, with an estimated average price of $235.12. The stock is now traded at around $204.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,912 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)
Roberts Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $132.23 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $144.53.Sold Out: Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)
Roberts Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The sale prices were between $42.24 and $55.46, with an estimated average price of $47.51.Sold Out: Ventas Inc (VTR)
Roberts Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Ventas Inc. The sale prices were between $50.03 and $63.64, with an estimated average price of $54.59.Sold Out: (RDS.B)
Roberts Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $44.64 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $48.79.Sold Out: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Roberts Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $186.63 and $338.54, with an estimated average price of $250.52.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (IHE)
Roberts Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF. The sale prices were between $180.08 and $197.26, with an estimated average price of $189.47.
Here is the complete portfolio of Roberts Wealth Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
1. Roberts Wealth Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Roberts Wealth Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Roberts Wealth Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Roberts Wealth Advisors, LLC keeps buying