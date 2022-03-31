Roberts Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, American Tower Corp, Shell PLC, Sells Digital Realty Trust Inc, Iron Mountain Inc, Ventas Inc

New Purchases: AMT, SHEL, SHEL, TTWO,

AMT, SHEL, SHEL, TTWO, Added Positions: PYPL, VEA, VB, VWO, ILMN, FDX, CRM, GSK, DIS, AMZN, T, MDT, DOCU, CHWY, SRCL, WSM, ZTS, TMO, VZ, LIN, MRK, INTU, K, XLF, FRC, ENV, V, ADBE, XLY, XLI, XOM, DD, DEO, AKAM, XLB, XLRE,

PYPL, VEA, VB, VWO, ILMN, FDX, CRM, GSK, DIS, AMZN, T, MDT, DOCU, CHWY, SRCL, WSM, ZTS, TMO, VZ, LIN, MRK, INTU, K, XLF, FRC, ENV, V, ADBE, XLY, XLI, XOM, DD, DEO, AKAM, XLB, XLRE, Reduced Positions: SPTS, SCHO, JPST, SHY, JMST, HD, RSP, SPY, AAPL, GOOGL, MAS, SCHW, IVV, CSCO, VDE, BIL, CVX, XLE,

SPTS, SCHO, JPST, SHY, JMST, HD, RSP, SPY, AAPL, GOOGL, MAS, SCHW, IVV, CSCO, VDE, BIL, CVX, XLE, Sold Out: DLR, IRM, VTR, RDS.B, FB, IHE, TSLA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PayPal Holdings Inc, American Tower Corp, Shell PLC, Shell PLC, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, sells Digital Realty Trust Inc, Iron Mountain Inc, Ventas Inc, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Roberts Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2022Q1, Roberts Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 92 stocks with a total value of $255 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Roberts Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/roberts+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 316,575 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.94% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 82,408 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 36,601 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,979 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,211 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.39%

Roberts Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $226.87 and $286.38, with an estimated average price of $243.87. The stock is now traded at around $263.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 5,845 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Roberts Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $44.64 and $55.71, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $55.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 25,577 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Roberts Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $44.64 and $55.71, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $55.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 25,577 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Roberts Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.82 and $181.9, with an estimated average price of $159.84. The stock is now traded at around $140.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 8,332 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Roberts Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 161.01%. The purchase prices were between $93.61 and $194.94, with an estimated average price of $133.33. The stock is now traded at around $109.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 25,986 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Roberts Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 25.20%. The purchase prices were between $201.09 and $264.91, with an estimated average price of $235.12. The stock is now traded at around $204.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,912 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Roberts Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $132.23 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $144.53.

Roberts Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The sale prices were between $42.24 and $55.46, with an estimated average price of $47.51.

Roberts Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Ventas Inc. The sale prices were between $50.03 and $63.64, with an estimated average price of $54.59.

Roberts Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $44.64 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $48.79.

Roberts Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $186.63 and $338.54, with an estimated average price of $250.52.

Roberts Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF. The sale prices were between $180.08 and $197.26, with an estimated average price of $189.47.