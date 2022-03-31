Hoffman, Alan N Investment Management Buys Tesla Inc, Sells Shopify Inc

Investment company Hoffman, Alan N Investment Management (Current Portfolio) buys Tesla Inc, sells Shopify Inc during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hoffman, Alan N Investment Management. As of 2022Q1, Hoffman, Alan N Investment Management owns 12 stocks with a total value of $194 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Hoffman, Alan N Investment Management. Also check out:
1. Hoffman, Alan N Investment Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Hoffman, Alan N Investment Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Hoffman, Alan N Investment Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Hoffman, Alan N Investment Management keeps buying
These are the top 5 holdings of Hoffman, Alan N Investment Management
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 590,349 shares, 53.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 14,164 shares, 23.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 67,792 shares, 10.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,173 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.19%
- Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 11,079 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.89%
Hoffman, Alan N Investment Management initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $764.04 and $1199.78, with an estimated average price of $934.99. The stock is now traded at around $975.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 494 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Hoffman, Alan N Investment Management sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $512.55 and $1363.14, with an estimated average price of $822.89.
