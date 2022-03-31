Hoffman, Alan N Investment Management Buys Tesla Inc, Sells Shopify Inc

New Purchases: TSLA,

TSLA, Added Positions: GOOGL, MSFT, NVDA, COST, MGK,

GOOGL, MSFT, NVDA, COST, MGK, Sold Out: SHOP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Tesla Inc, sells Shopify Inc during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hoffman, Alan N Investment Management. As of 2022Q1, Hoffman, Alan N Investment Management owns 12 stocks with a total value of $194 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hoffman, Alan N Investment Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hoffman%2C+alan+n+investment+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 590,349 shares, 53.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 14,164 shares, 23.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 67,792 shares, 10.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,173 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.19% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 11,079 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.89%

Hoffman, Alan N Investment Management initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $764.04 and $1199.78, with an estimated average price of $934.99. The stock is now traded at around $975.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 494 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Hoffman, Alan N Investment Management sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $512.55 and $1363.14, with an estimated average price of $822.89.