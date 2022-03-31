Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC Buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Accenture PLC

New Purchases: IJJ, IWX, IWY, MA, STE, PFF, IJK, TMO, SCZ, ABT, RJF, ADI, NDSN, PAYX, KEY, XOM, FREL, CVX, CACI, MRK, SYY, TFX, IAGG, DRI, BDX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index , Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Accenture PLC, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund, during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC. As of 2022Q1, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC owns 139 stocks with a total value of $510 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 815,075 shares, 8.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 103.54% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 189,692 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.84% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 827,972 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 373,342 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.58% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 129,065 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.41%

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $102.14 and $112.44, with an estimated average price of $107.56. The stock is now traded at around $106.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,350 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.02 and $71.24, with an estimated average price of $68.84. The stock is now traded at around $69.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,398 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $140.8 and $174.84, with an estimated average price of $155.68. The stock is now traded at around $150.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,430 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $312.92 and $396.75, with an estimated average price of $359.86. The stock is now traded at around $347.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Steris PLC. The purchase prices were between $215.16 and $247.18, with an estimated average price of $231.77. The stock is now traded at around $247.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,193 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $524 and $644.92, with an estimated average price of $574.18. The stock is now traded at around $585.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 756 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 103.54%. The purchase prices were between $49.37 and $57.11, with an estimated average price of $52.98. The stock is now traded at around $52.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.38%. The holding were 815,075 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 261.08%. The purchase prices were between $44.36 and $51.66, with an estimated average price of $47.15. The stock is now traded at around $45.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 307,500 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 26.53%. The purchase prices were between $22.45 and $25.26, with an estimated average price of $23.71. The stock is now traded at around $22.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 606,212 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 136.79%. The purchase prices were between $65.57 and $82.55, with an estimated average price of $72.89. The stock is now traded at around $70.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 68,524 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index by 153.77%. The purchase prices were between $115.14 and $134.62, with an estimated average price of $125.47. The stock is now traded at around $120.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 39,458 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 110.03%. The purchase prices were between $31.42 and $36.91, with an estimated average price of $34.7. The stock is now traded at around $33.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 132,775 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund. The sale prices were between $68.2 and $84.66, with an estimated average price of $78.03.

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $301.62 and $407.21, with an estimated average price of $337.27.

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $13.41 and $15.25, with an estimated average price of $14.15.

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Theratechnologies Inc. The sale prices were between $2.37 and $3.24, with an estimated average price of $2.83.