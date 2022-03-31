Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC Buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Accenture PLC

- New Purchases: IJJ, IWX, IWY, MA, STE, PFF, IJK, TMO, SCZ, ABT, RJF, ADI, NDSN, PAYX, KEY, XOM, FREL, CVX, CACI, MRK, SYY, TFX, IAGG, DRI, BDX,
- Added Positions: SCHX, SCHA, SCHD, PFFD, VSS, SCHG, SPDW, VUG, SPLG, VEA, SPEM, VNQ, SPSB, VIG, VCSH, SPHY, SCHW, AAPL, VTIP, SCHM, MSFT, RWX, SCHH, VO, AGG, USRT, FLRN, SCHP, VNQI, HON, USHY, VWOB, JPM, GOOG, EMB, EEMS, SCHB, PEP, JNJ, SPYD, STIP, DIS, RIG, IJR, HDV, VWO, AGI, NKE, HD, CSCO, IJH, PG,
- Reduced Positions: SCHE, VB, SCHC, SPSM, EWX, HYLB, BNDX, SPMD, AMZN, GOOGL, MAR, WAB, FLTR, HBAN, FB, GMF,
- Sold Out: ACN, EEMA, PVG, THTX,
For the details of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kohmann+bosshard+financial+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 815,075 shares, 8.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 103.54%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 189,692 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.84%
- Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 827,972 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97%
- Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 373,342 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.58%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 129,065 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.41%
Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $102.14 and $112.44, with an estimated average price of $107.56. The stock is now traded at around $106.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,350 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (IWX)
Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.02 and $71.24, with an estimated average price of $68.84. The stock is now traded at around $69.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,398 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY)
Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $140.8 and $174.84, with an estimated average price of $155.68. The stock is now traded at around $150.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,430 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $312.92 and $396.75, with an estimated average price of $359.86. The stock is now traded at around $347.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Steris PLC (STE)
Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Steris PLC. The purchase prices were between $215.16 and $247.18, with an estimated average price of $231.77. The stock is now traded at around $247.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,193 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $524 and $644.92, with an estimated average price of $574.18. The stock is now traded at around $585.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 756 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 103.54%. The purchase prices were between $49.37 and $57.11, with an estimated average price of $52.98. The stock is now traded at around $52.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.38%. The holding were 815,075 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)
Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 261.08%. The purchase prices were between $44.36 and $51.66, with an estimated average price of $47.15. The stock is now traded at around $45.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 307,500 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD)
Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 26.53%. The purchase prices were between $22.45 and $25.26, with an estimated average price of $23.71. The stock is now traded at around $22.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 606,212 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)
Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 136.79%. The purchase prices were between $65.57 and $82.55, with an estimated average price of $72.89. The stock is now traded at around $70.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 68,524 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index (VSS)
Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index by 153.77%. The purchase prices were between $115.14 and $134.62, with an estimated average price of $125.47. The stock is now traded at around $120.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 39,458 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)
Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 110.03%. The purchase prices were between $31.42 and $36.91, with an estimated average price of $34.7. The stock is now traded at around $33.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 132,775 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund (EEMA)
Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund. The sale prices were between $68.2 and $84.66, with an estimated average price of $78.03.Sold Out: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $301.62 and $407.21, with an estimated average price of $337.27.Sold Out: (PVG)
Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $13.41 and $15.25, with an estimated average price of $14.15.Sold Out: Theratechnologies Inc (THTX)
Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Theratechnologies Inc. The sale prices were between $2.37 and $3.24, with an estimated average price of $2.83.
Here is the complete portfolio of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC. Also check out:
1. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs