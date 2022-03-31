Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. Buys AbbVie Inc, Roche Holding AG, Global Payments Inc, Sells Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc, TELUS Corp, Intel Corp

New Purchases: RHHBY, GPN, MSFT, HOG, AXP, PPG, PII, PNGAY, OTEX, OMC, NLOK, MLKN, KMB, K, IR, AMP, AMZN, GNTX, FNV, FLS, EBAY, CMI, CPB, CAE, DOOO, BIIB, ABC,

RHHBY, GPN, MSFT, HOG, AXP, PPG, PII, PNGAY, OTEX, OMC, NLOK, MLKN, KMB, K, IR, AMP, AMZN, GNTX, FNV, FLS, EBAY, CMI, CPB, CAE, DOOO, BIIB, ABC, Added Positions: ABBV, SWK, MFC, VFC, GRP.U, HON, SU, MDT, GILD, SAP, SONY, UL, JPM, MRK, BDX, AMAT, CMCSA, ORCL, WFC, SJR, BCE, AAPL,

ABBV, SWK, MFC, VFC, GRP.U, HON, SU, MDT, GILD, SAP, SONY, UL, JPM, MRK, BDX, AMAT, CMCSA, ORCL, WFC, SJR, BCE, AAPL, Reduced Positions: TU, INTC, CNI, USB, NVS, TD, BNS, NTR, BMO, UNH, CM, RY, TRP, ENB, PBA, CP, CSCO, AEM, SLF, MGA, RCI, PNC, PFE, KR, CVE, CNQ, BMY, AMGN,

TU, INTC, CNI, USB, NVS, TD, BNS, NTR, BMO, UNH, CM, RY, TRP, ENB, PBA, CP, CSCO, AEM, SLF, MGA, RCI, PNC, PFE, KR, CVE, CNQ, BMY, AMGN, Sold Out: ANCTF, WBA, DE, INDI, ERII, DM, FSR, BIPC, MNMD, PING, PD, DTIL, FIXX, USAS, AQN, WBK, CPG, BIP, SAFM, QRVO, ON, LITE, FFIV,

Winnipeg, A2, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys AbbVie Inc, Roche Holding AG, Global Payments Inc, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, VF Corp, sells Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc, TELUS Corp, Intel Corp, Canadian National Railway Co, U.S. Bancorp during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cardinal Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2022Q1, Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. owns 89 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cardinal Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cardinal+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Bank of Montreal (BMO) - 1,191,598 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.53% The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 1,769,187 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.22% Suncor Energy Inc (SU) - 4,110,805 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.78% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 1,202,317 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.86% Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 1,811,707 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.74%

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Roche Holding AG. The purchase prices were between $45.31 and $51.78, with an estimated average price of $48.31. The stock is now traded at around $53.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 372,427 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.65 and $151.62, with an estimated average price of $139.81. The stock is now traded at around $136.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 95,711 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $275.85 and $334.75, with an estimated average price of $300.8. The stock is now traded at around $285.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,070 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The purchase prices were between $130.45 and $155.14, with an estimated average price of $141.43. The stock is now traded at around $162.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 27 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.9 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $53.65. The stock is now traded at around $46.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 19 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Biogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.77 and $244.14, with an estimated average price of $217.68. The stock is now traded at around $210.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 15 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 970.34%. The purchase prices were between $131.98 and $163.75, with an estimated average price of $145.09. The stock is now traded at around $169.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 152,095 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc by 140.58%. The purchase prices were between $138.32 and $195.42, with an estimated average price of $165.54. The stock is now traded at around $141.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 148,872 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in VF Corp by 37.82%. The purchase prices were between $51.78 and $75.76, with an estimated average price of $62.13. The stock is now traded at around $55.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 431,842 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Granite Real Estate Investment Trust by 37.40%. The purchase prices were between $70.16 and $83.81, with an estimated average price of $76.12. The stock is now traded at around $74.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 302,435 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 5525.00%. The purchase prices were between $150.62 and $182.01, with an estimated average price of $168.23. The stock is now traded at around $165.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 225 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. The sale prices were between $35.84 and $45.32, with an estimated average price of $40.52.

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $44.77 and $54.33, with an estimated average price of $49.22.

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $337.52 and $436.45, with an estimated average price of $382.92.

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Americas Gold And Silver Corp. The sale prices were between $0.7 and $1.24, with an estimated average price of $0.95.

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Precision BioSciences Inc. The sale prices were between $2.96 and $7.76, with an estimated average price of $4.55.

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Energy Recovery Inc. The sale prices were between $18.4 and $21.78, with an estimated average price of $19.48.