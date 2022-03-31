Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Anderson Hoagland & Co Buys Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Reinsurance Group of America Inc, Sells Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, SoFi Technologies Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc

St Louis, MO, based Investment company Anderson Hoagland & Co (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Reinsurance Group of America Inc, AMN Healthcare Services Inc, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, sells Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, SoFi Technologies Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, Oshkosh Corp, Capital One Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Anderson Hoagland & Co. As of 2022Q1, Anderson Hoagland & Co owns 107 stocks with a total value of $777 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of ANDERSON HOAGLAND & CO
  1. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 980,728 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 122,293 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91%
  3. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 179,437 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.64%
  4. Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF (VFMF) - 307,673 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.43%
  5. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 590,973 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.37%
New Purchase: Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA)

Anderson Hoagland & Co initiated holding in Reinsurance Group of America Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.09 and $118.88, with an estimated average price of $110.83. The stock is now traded at around $111.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 22,491 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN)

Anderson Hoagland & Co initiated holding in AMN Healthcare Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.96 and $120.8, with an estimated average price of $103.9. The stock is now traded at around $101.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 21,051 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU)

Anderson Hoagland & Co initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.38 and $27.26, with an estimated average price of $25.87. The stock is now traded at around $25.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 62,809 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY)

Anderson Hoagland & Co initiated holding in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.13 and $126.35, with an estimated average price of $116.2. The stock is now traded at around $113.095200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,253 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Anderson Hoagland & Co initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.71 and $150.2, with an estimated average price of $145.23. The stock is now traded at around $148.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,385 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF (VFMF)

Anderson Hoagland & Co added to a holding in Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF by 40.43%. The purchase prices were between $98.83 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $103.41. The stock is now traded at around $101.813800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 307,673 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Anderson Hoagland & Co added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 27.64%. The purchase prices were between $191.14 and $224.88, with an estimated average price of $203.63. The stock is now traded at around $196.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 179,437 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL)

Anderson Hoagland & Co added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 32.99%. The purchase prices were between $99.92 and $100.05, with an estimated average price of $99.98. The stock is now traded at around $99.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 79,788 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Anderson Hoagland & Co added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 32.25%. The purchase prices were between $141.29 and $188.69, with an estimated average price of $168.05. The stock is now traded at around $135.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 47,734 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: BellRing Brands Inc (BRBR)

Anderson Hoagland & Co added to a holding in BellRing Brands Inc by 49.76%. The purchase prices were between $22.13 and $28.45, with an estimated average price of $25.09. The stock is now traded at around $25.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 116,178 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN)

Anderson Hoagland & Co added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 23.64%. The purchase prices were between $30.35 and $30.6, with an estimated average price of $30.53. The stock is now traded at around $30.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 56,935 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Sold Out: SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)

Anderson Hoagland & Co sold out a holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $7.93 and $15.68, with an estimated average price of $11.51.

Sold Out: SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)

Anderson Hoagland & Co sold out a holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $7.93 and $15.68, with an estimated average price of $11.51.

Sold Out: Oshkosh Corp (OSK)

Anderson Hoagland & Co sold out a holding in Oshkosh Corp. The sale prices were between $100.65 and $124.5, with an estimated average price of $112.52.

Sold Out: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

Anderson Hoagland & Co sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $124.8 and $161.37, with an estimated average price of $146.17.

Sold Out: Matterport Inc (MTTR)

Anderson Hoagland & Co sold out a holding in Matterport Inc. The sale prices were between $6.18 and $19.61, with an estimated average price of $9.49.

Sold Out: Ingredion Inc (INGR)

Anderson Hoagland & Co sold out a holding in Ingredion Inc. The sale prices were between $82.13 and $101.01, with an estimated average price of $90.64.



