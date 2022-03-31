Anderson Hoagland & Co Buys Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Reinsurance Group of America Inc, Sells Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, SoFi Technologies Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc

- New Purchases: RGA, AMN, IVLU, VFQY, VTV,
- Added Positions: VFMF, IWM, VTIP, GBIL, VFVA, QCOM, JMST, BRBR, VFLQ, VSS, USMV, FLRN, VEA, VFMV, SUB, VLUE, GSEW, EFAV, SCHO, POST,
- Reduced Positions: VO, SCHP, PWR, AMZN, GM, VUG, KRE, MTUM, FISV, VTI, PYPL, VB, VFMO, CCI, DAL, LUV, MET, MUB, VIG,
- Sold Out: SOFI, SOFI, OSK, COF, MTTR, INGR, UNP,
For the details of ANDERSON HOAGLAND & CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/anderson+hoagland+%26+co/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of ANDERSON HOAGLAND & CO
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 980,728 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 122,293 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 179,437 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.64%
- Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF (VFMF) - 307,673 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.43%
- Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 590,973 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.37%
Anderson Hoagland & Co initiated holding in Reinsurance Group of America Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.09 and $118.88, with an estimated average price of $110.83. The stock is now traded at around $111.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 22,491 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN)
Anderson Hoagland & Co initiated holding in AMN Healthcare Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.96 and $120.8, with an estimated average price of $103.9. The stock is now traded at around $101.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 21,051 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU)
Anderson Hoagland & Co initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.38 and $27.26, with an estimated average price of $25.87. The stock is now traded at around $25.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 62,809 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY)
Anderson Hoagland & Co initiated holding in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.13 and $126.35, with an estimated average price of $116.2. The stock is now traded at around $113.095200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,253 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Anderson Hoagland & Co initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.71 and $150.2, with an estimated average price of $145.23. The stock is now traded at around $148.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,385 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF (VFMF)
Anderson Hoagland & Co added to a holding in Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF by 40.43%. The purchase prices were between $98.83 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $103.41. The stock is now traded at around $101.813800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 307,673 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Anderson Hoagland & Co added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 27.64%. The purchase prices were between $191.14 and $224.88, with an estimated average price of $203.63. The stock is now traded at around $196.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 179,437 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL)
Anderson Hoagland & Co added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 32.99%. The purchase prices were between $99.92 and $100.05, with an estimated average price of $99.98. The stock is now traded at around $99.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 79,788 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Anderson Hoagland & Co added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 32.25%. The purchase prices were between $141.29 and $188.69, with an estimated average price of $168.05. The stock is now traded at around $135.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 47,734 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: BellRing Brands Inc (BRBR)
Anderson Hoagland & Co added to a holding in BellRing Brands Inc by 49.76%. The purchase prices were between $22.13 and $28.45, with an estimated average price of $25.09. The stock is now traded at around $25.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 116,178 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN)
Anderson Hoagland & Co added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 23.64%. The purchase prices were between $30.35 and $30.6, with an estimated average price of $30.53. The stock is now traded at around $30.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 56,935 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)
Anderson Hoagland & Co sold out a holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $7.93 and $15.68, with an estimated average price of $11.51.Sold Out: SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)
Anderson Hoagland & Co sold out a holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $7.93 and $15.68, with an estimated average price of $11.51.Sold Out: Oshkosh Corp (OSK)
Anderson Hoagland & Co sold out a holding in Oshkosh Corp. The sale prices were between $100.65 and $124.5, with an estimated average price of $112.52.Sold Out: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)
Anderson Hoagland & Co sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $124.8 and $161.37, with an estimated average price of $146.17.Sold Out: Matterport Inc (MTTR)
Anderson Hoagland & Co sold out a holding in Matterport Inc. The sale prices were between $6.18 and $19.61, with an estimated average price of $9.49.Sold Out: Ingredion Inc (INGR)
Anderson Hoagland & Co sold out a holding in Ingredion Inc. The sale prices were between $82.13 and $101.01, with an estimated average price of $90.64.
Here is the complete portfolio of ANDERSON HOAGLAND & CO. Also check out:
1. ANDERSON HOAGLAND & CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. ANDERSON HOAGLAND & CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ANDERSON HOAGLAND & CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ANDERSON HOAGLAND & CO keeps buying