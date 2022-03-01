Billion Dollar Brands: CEO's of ORAGIN Foods, Dutch Bros, Kona Gold Beverage, and GenTech Driving Revenue Growth with New Market Expansion, and Product Innovation in Coffee, Specialty Retail, and CPG Plant-Based Brands

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from CEO’s of: Dutch Bros Inc. (: BROS), ORAGIN Foods ( OGGFF) (TSX.V: OG), Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. ( KGKG) and GenTech Holdings, Inc. ( GTEH).

US Consumers will spend $635 billion on packaged foods, with $80 billion on coffee alone (Statista). American consumers are hungry for innovative brand experiences, and products - which spells explosive revenue growth potential, and the potential for building billion dollar brands. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders shaping our world today, and in the decades ahead:

Dutch Bros Inc. (: BROS) CEO Joth Ricci: “4,000 New Shops Next 10 Years”

"2021 was a fantastic year for Dutch Bros. We started the year with the launch of the brand in Texas, which was a major milestone for the Company. Led by a talented pipeline of regional operators and long-term franchise partners, unit growth accelerated to 98 new shop openings, revenue grew 52.1% and same shop sales increased 8.4%. While our history shows we’re a well-established and respected brand, we are still in the early stages of our long-term story. Two years ago, we entered 2020 with just 370 shops in 7 states. We finished 2021 with 538 shops in 12 states. Importantly, new shops are opening at higher average unit volumes than the system average, including in new markets. In 2022, we have committed to opening at least 125 new shops, supported by a robust pipeline and strong consumer acceptance of Dutch Bros. In addition to moving east, we are excited about further expansion in existing markets, including Southern California, a market we believe will be a significant growth driver. Over the next 10 to 15 years, we foresee at least 4,000 shops across the United States."

ORAGIN Foods ( OGGFF) (TSX.V: OG) CEO Matt Lurie: “Ready to Scale with Plant-Based Brands and Next Gen Organic Retailing”

ORAGIN Foods ( OGGFF) a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK investor conference, is capitalizing on twin megatrends in the booming plant-based foods space and specialty organic retailing. In his recent presentation, OGGFF CEO Matt Lurie shared with investors how OGGFF is positioned for explosive growth in the coming months, as it scales it’s “Organic Garage” specialty retail stores and expands its portfolio of CPG brands focusing on the the plant-based and organic lifestyle.

OGGFF’s “Organic Garage” specialty retail stores have built up a cult following among millennial shoppers in Toronto, Canada through a fun experiential retail concept and discount pricing - ”Healthier Food For Less”. OGGFF currently has four stores generating over $30 million in revenue, at strong gross margins - and is now at an inflection point - ready to scale rapidly with new locations. In his interview with Wall Street Reporter, OGGFF CEO Matt Lurie discusses the possibilities for scaling the Organic Garage brand globally, whether through company owned stores, partnerships, and or franchises.

CEO Matt Lurie is especially excited about the growth potential for OGGFF’s branded CPG (Consumer Packaged Goods) business focused on the $30 billion plant-based foods and lifestyle sector. OGGFF is leveraging its retailing domain expertise into the plant-based foods space. With a strong insight and data on what sells on retail shelves and what today’s consumers want, OGGFF is developing a suite of plant-based CPG brands through acquisitions, and internal development with a significant focus on expansion in the US market.

One of OGGFF’s recently launched CPG brands “Future of Cheese” (targeting the $900 billion dairy alternatives market) is already gaining significant traction. Developed by the world’s leading cheese experts, Future of Cheese is rolling out a full line of cheese, butter and other exciting plant-based dairy products. The brand is a hit with consumers and products are selling out on shelves weekly. OGGFF is now expanding its product portfolio to 8-10 SKU’s in coming months which will help drive market penetration with international retailers, and restaurants. OGGFF expects significant revenue growth potential as it further develops a diversified suite of synergistic CPG brands through acquisitions in coming months.

March 23 - OGGFF appoints Matthew Merson to the Company’s Advisory Board to support growth and expansion of the Company’s Consumer Packaged Goods ("CPG") division. Mr. Merson is an industry executive with over 30 years of leadership roles with some of the most recognized food and beverage brands including dairy giant Danone, Coca-Cola, Glaceau, sustainable water brand Boxed Water, leading coconut water brand ZICO, and most recently, plant-based poultry company Simulate, owner of the popular brand NUGGS. Under Mr. Merson’s sales leadership, Simulate has obtained listings in over 10,000 U.S. stores including Walmart, Target, Safeway and Kroger.

April 6 - OGGFF receives FDA registration, allowing the company’s Future of Cheese CPG brands, to commence production and sales plans within the U.S. market. The U.S packaged foods industry is estimated at over $1 trillion in annual sales, according to GrandView Research.

Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. ( KGKG) CEO Robert Clark “First Million Dollar Quarter - Retail Distribution Expanding”

Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. ( KGKG), a holding company focused on product development in the better-for-you and hemp and CBD functional beverage sector, is pleased to announce the Company had revenues of over one million dollars in the first quarter of 2022. This marks the Company’s first quarter of one million dollars or more, which is a huge milestone and testament to the continued growth it’s experiencing. Kona Gold Beverages two subsidiaries, Kona Gold LLC and Gold Leaf Distribution LLC’s combined revenue broke the one-million-dollar mark in Q1. CEO Robert Clark, comments: “Q1 marks a huge milestone for Kona Gold Beverage with over one million dollars in sales and I couldn’t be prouder of our team. In April, we anticipate a big uptick in revenue from our Kona Gold subsidiary’s Ooh La Lemin product lines. We have several current and new distribution partners that will be placing orders in preparation for Walmart roll outs and to begin selling into other retail chains. Our distribution subsidiary, Gold Leaf, continues to beat our estimates and expectations, with over $300,000 in sales in the month of March. Gold Leaf is nearing profitability as its new distribution center in Conway South Carolina quickly ramps up. Gold Leaf has also begun distributing our new Sparkling Ooh La Lemin Lemonades to Walmart retail locations in South Carolina and anticipates an upswing in revenue as Gold Leaf continues to distribute to additional locations.”

GenTech Holdings, Inc. ( GTEH) CEO, Leonard Armenta: ”Fizzique Retail Penetration Grows Nationwide”

GenTech Holdings, Inc. ( GTEH) an emerging leader in the Functional Food, and Nutritional Supplement marketplaces, reports increasing retail penetration for its brand Fizzique™ as it continues to receive orders from several national and regional retailers as well as increasing its online availability. GTEH reports orders from two major online retailers, Muscle and Strength, and Kroger owned, VitaCost™ , to place purchase orders for Fizzique™ via industry powerhouse distributor UNFI™. This major retail player has also been supplying FLIK micro-market cafe’s at the ESPN™ locations out of Connecticut, who have seen significant up-ticks in purchases since initial retailer cooler placement within the last 30 days. CEO, Leonard K. Armenta Jr. comments: “With around 100,000 cans, nearly 9,000 cases, of the Fizzique™ product sold in its first four weeks of availability I could not be more proud of the team who have pulled out every ounce of their energy to make this product available across the USA and beyond. April is a critical month, as I believe individual orders of this magnitude are lined up. Fizzique is taking the industry by storm and the reviews are beyond our greatest expectations.”

