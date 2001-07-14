Modivcare Announces Appointment of Ilias Simpson as President of its Mobility Division

Modivcare Inc. (“Modivcare” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MODV), a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a platform of integrated supportive care solutions focused on improving patient outcomes, today announced that it has formalized the operating and management structure of its Mobility division, which consists of the Company’s non-emergency medical transportation (“NEMT”) services, with the appointment of Ilias Simpson as President.

This announcement follows Modivcare’s January+announcement of its Modivcare Home division, led by its President, Jason Anderson. Whether on the go, or in the home, Modivcare is committed to addressing patient needs holistically through its one-of-a-kind supportive care platform with a comprehensive suite of solutions that address the social determinants of health.

Dan Greenleaf, Modivcare’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Modivcare is leading the transformation to improve outcomes and better serve the health needs of patients, wherever they are. We are pleased to welcome Ilias to lead our Mobility division, which furthers our commitment to the Company’s foundational NEMT services and the 30 million patients we serve.” Mr. Greenleaf added, “Ilias brings to Modivcare a track record of delivering operational excellence and profitable growth across multiple organizations. His expertise in lean initiatives, customer service delivery, and strategic growth planning will benefit Modivcare Mobility as we continue to drive operational improvements, strengthen relationships with our transportation providers, enhance the experience of patients, and capture new sales wins.”

Mr. Simpson has more than fifteen years of executive leadership experience, with a focus on logistics and transportation, at companies such as Radial Inc., a subsidiary of Bpost Group – Parcels and Logistics, where he served as President and CEO, Ryder System, Inc., Pentair, Cintas, and Halliburton. Additionally, he is a decorated veteran of the United States Air Force. He graduated with a Master of Business Administration from the University of Dayton and a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from the University of North Texas.

Mr. Simpson added, “I am thrilled to be joining the Modivcare team to grow the nation’s market-leading non-emergency medical transportation company. I look forward to working together to further advance the Company’s core purpose of Making Connections to Care.”

Although the Company has aligned its operations and management into two divisions, Modivcare Mobility and Modivcare Home, the Company’s financial reporting segments will consist of NEMT, Personal Care Services, Remote Patient Monitoring, and Matrix.

About Modivcare

Modivcare Inc. (“Modivcare”) (Nasdaq: MODV) is a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a platform of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. Our value-based solutions address the social determinants of health (SDoH), enable greater access to care, reduce costs, and improve outcomes. We are a leading provider of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT), personal care, remote patient monitoring, and meal delivery. Modivcare also holds a minority equity interest in CCHN Group Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries (“Matrix Medical Network”), which partners with leading health plans and providers nationally, delivering a broad array of assessment and care management services to individuals that improve health outcomes and health plan financial performance. To learn more about Modivcare, please visit www.modivcare.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220412005237/en/