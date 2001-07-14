Intercontinental Exchange and McLaren Racing Launch New Partnership With Amplified Focus on Sustainability and Diversity

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure, and McLaren Racing today announced that ICE has become an Official Partner of the McLaren MX Extreme E Team, which races in a new all-electric series featuring male and female drivers behind the wheel. This is the first year that McLaren has entered the Extreme E series, now in its second season. The series is designed to focus attention on sustainability and diversity in the sport around the globe.

The multi-year partnership between ICE and McLaren Racing will be launched Tuesday with a series of events at the New York Stock Exchange, an ICE exchange, in which McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown, driver Tanner Foust, and engineer Leena Gade will ring the Closing Bell.

ICE and McLaren form a natural partnership, with the winning legacy of both organizations drawn from their enduring focus on data and technology. ICE was founded to help modernize trading in energy markets and has since leveraged its technology to make markets around the globe more efficient, transparent and sustainable. Today ICE operates the world’s most liquid environmental markets, offering environmental, social and governance (ESG) data to investors and public corporations, and providing tools to help listed companies manage their sustainability efforts.

Highlighting the new partnership’s focus, the Number 58 McLaren Extreme E race car will appear on NYSE’s Experience Square in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday morning. Later in the day, ICE CMO Stephanie Dobbs Brown will host McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown, McLaren MX Extreme E Driver Tanner Foust, and McLaren Racing Senior Principal Race Engineer Leena Gade at a news conference in the NYSE’s Board Room before moving to the iconic Trading Floor to ring the Closing Bell on Tuesday afternoon.

“I’ve been a fan of Zak Brown and McLaren Racing for years, and our team could not be more excited about becoming an Official Partner of the McLaren Extreme E Team,” said Jeff Sprecher, Founder, Chair and CEO of ICE. “ICE and McLaren are both driven by the use of data and technology to create a competitive advantage. We look forward to collaborating with McLaren Racing, not only to make an impact in the thrilling all-electric Extreme E championship, but also to join the leadership effort in the development of sustainable technology.”

“Partnering with a leading global name in financial markets like ICE is a fantastic moment for McLaren Racing. Like us, ICE targets authentic brand engagement driven by data and technology, and we look forward to joining them at the New York Stock Exchange to celebrate this new partnership,” said Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing. “ICE aligns with our commitment to sustainability, including DE&I. This makes Extreme E a perfect platform to carry our partnership and raise awareness of the impact of climate change, while promoting a more level playing field for gender equality.”

The Extreme E series requires male and female driver lineups as the teams compete in electric SUVs on off-road courses located in remote parts of the world. The unique locations on the Extreme E schedule help to raise awareness about the environmental challenges of those regions. Beginning with the 2022 Extreme E season, ICE’s logo will be represented on the chassis side and roof of the McLaren MX Extreme E car, and on the racing overalls and helmets of Foust and teammate Emma Gilmour, starting with the recent race in Saudi Arabia.

ICE’s partnership with the McLaren MX Extreme E team represents the next chapter in a growing relationship, with Zak Brown currently appearing in the ICE advertising campaign, “Make the Connection,” which focuses on using data as a competitive advantage.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.(NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

About NYSE Group

NYSE Group is a subsidiary of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure. NYSE Group’s equity exchanges -- the New York Stock Exchange, NYSE American, NYSE Arca, NYSE Chicago and NYSE National -- trade more U.S. equity volume than any other exchange group. The NYSE, an ICE exchange, is the premier global venue for capital raising. NYSE Arca Options and NYSE Amex Options are leading equity options exchanges. To learn more, visit nyse.com

About McLaren Racing

McLaren Racing was founded by New Zealand racing driver Bruce McLaren in 1963. The team entered its first Formula 1 race in 1966, since when McLaren has won 20 Formula 1 world championships, more than 180 Formula 1 grands prix, the Indianapolis 500 three times, and the Le Mans 24 Hours at its first attempt.

The team competes in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship with Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, the INDYCAR Series with Arrow McLaren SP drivers Pato O’Ward and Felix Rosenqvist, and the Extreme E Championship with Emma Gilmour and Tanner Foust.

McLaren was the first F1 team to be awarded the Carbon Trust Standard in 2010 and has retained it since on a bi-annual basis, most recently in February 2021. The team was also the first in F1 to be given the FIA Sustainability Accreditation Award at a three-star level in 2013 as part of the FIA Environmental Certification framework, before becoming a signatory to the UN Sports for Climate Action Commitment in 2021.

