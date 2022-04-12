Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

3M Announces Upcoming Investor Event

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ST. PAUL, Minn., April 12, 2022

ST. PAUL, Minn., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 3M (NYSE: MMM) today announced the following investor event:

  • First-quarter 2022 earnings conference call on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at 8 a.m. CDT. The earnings call can be accessed at (800) 762-2596 within the U.S. or +1 (212) 231-2916 outside the U.S.

This event will be webcast live and a replay will be available on 3M's Investor Relations website at http://investors.3M.com.

About 3M

At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily as our employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M's creative solutions to global challenges at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.

Investor Contact:
Bruce Jermeland
(651) 733-1807

Diane Farrow
(612) 202-2449

Media Contact:
Tim Post
[email protected]

3M_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CG16302&sd=2022-04-12 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/3m-announces-upcoming-investor-event-301519370.html

SOURCE 3M

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG16302&Transmission_Id=202204120910PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG16302&DateId=20220412
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Q&A with Gurus

Related Articles