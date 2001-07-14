Cvent Announces New App Marketplace

Cvent, a market-leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider, today announced the new Cvent+App+Marketplace at the company’s customer conference, Cvent+CONNECT. The App Marketplace provides a centralized location for planners and marketers to easily discover SaaS solutions and other complementary technology partners that integrate with the Cvent Platform to help drive even greater event success. The new marketplace also offers a collaborative space for other leading technology partners to develop on top of the Cvent platform and build ready-to-use apps, helping to expand and personalize the platform capabilities.

“Live event programs are now more digital than ever, requiring planners and marketers to leverage multiple technologies to deliver greater impact,” said Cvent Vice President of Product, Brett Fitzgerald. “But when those technologies aren’t well connected, experiences become disjointed and critical data gets lost. We’ve found that event professionals have the most success when they can run their total event program on one platform and integrate their event data with other business-critical systems and complementary MarTech solutions. We developed the App Marketplace as a space for us to collaborate and innovate with other leading technology companies to help make that outcome a reality.”

"Uber for Business and Cvent share a common thread in our commitment to helping businesses elevate customer experiences and drive event engagement. That's more important than ever before in an evolving business world where the way we work and interact has drastically changed,” said Susan Anderson, Global Head of Uber for Business. “We’re proud to be a default integration within the App Marketplace as Cvent continues to expand their event marketing and management platform. With the integration, event managers can seamlessly issue vouchers to event attendees for rides and meal deliveries with Uber, helping elevate in-person, virtual, and hybrid events."

Additional Cvent App Marketplace benefits:

Integrate Cvent event data with a broad range of applications across key categories including customer relationship management (CRM), marketing automation, analytics, networking, travel tech, health & safety, and more.

Access a centralized location for all apps and Cvent technology partners to facilitate a simpler integration process for users.

Connectors and integrations enable event data to flow seamlessly between Cvent and critical SaaS solutions, delivering one single source of truth.

Initial app listings include industry-leading SaaS platforms such as Salesforce, Google Analytics, Adobe Marketo, Uber for Business, American Express, and SAP Concur, among others. The App Marketplace will continue to grow as more technology partners and third parties develop on top of the Cvent platform and build ready-to-use apps to meet the evolving needs of meeting and event professionals.

Cvent unveiled the App Marketplace at the company's customer conference, Cvent CONNECT.

About Cvent

Cvent Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: CVT) is a leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider with more than 4,300 employees and nearly 21,000 customers worldwide. Founded in 1999, the company delivers a comprehensive event marketing and management platform and offers a global marketplace where event professionals collaborate with venues to create engaging, impactful experiences. Cvent is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia, just outside of Washington D.C., and has additional offices around the world to support its growing global customer base. The comprehensive Cvent event marketing and management platform offers software solutions to event organizers and marketers for online event registration, venue selection, event marketing and management, virtual and onsite solutions, and attendee engagement. Cvent’s suite of products automate and simplify the entire event management process and maximize the impact of in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. Hotels and venues use Cvent’s supplier and venue solutions to win more group and corporate travel business through Cvent’s sourcing platforms. Cvent solutions optimize the entire event management value chain and have enabled clients around the world to manage millions of meetings and events. For more information, please visit Cvent.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

