Wesco Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call

Wesco International (NYSE: WCC) will hold its first quarter 2022 earnings conference call on Thursday, May 5, at 10:00 a.m. ET. Dial-in details are below. The live audio webcast and presentation slides of the earnings call will be accessible on the investor relations section of Wesco’s website, www.wesco.com. The link to the webcast replays will be posted in the Events and Webcasts section of Wesco's Investor Relations website.

Wesco will also be participating in the KeyBanc Industrials & Basic Materials Conference on June 1. Details about Wesco’s participation will be available in the coming weeks.

About Wesco International

Wesco International (NYSE: WCC) builds, connects, powers and protects the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Wesco is a FORTUNE 500® company with more than $18 billion in annual sales and a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Wesco offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The Company employs approximately 18,000 people, partners with the industry’s premier suppliers, and serves thousands of customers around the world, including more than 90% of FORTUNE 100® companies. With nearly 1,500,000 products, end-to-end supply chain services, and leading digital capabilities, Wesco provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, government agencies, institutions, telecommunications providers, and utilities. Wesco operates approximately 800 branches, warehouses and sales offices in more than 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and multi-national corporations.

