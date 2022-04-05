DoubleLine and Barclays Enter Strategic ETF Partnership

PR Newswire

TAMPA, Fla., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DoubleLine and Barclays have entered a strategic partnership, bringing together the investment and trading expertise of DoubleLine and the resources of Barclays in the marketing and distribution of exchange-traded funds (ETF) under DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP (the "Adviser"), the firms announced today.

"Barclays was an early and successful pioneer in the development and distribution of exchange-traded products," DoubleLine CEO Jeffrey Gundlach said. "The pairing of our complementary skill sets and resources in the ETF space will write, I'm sure, a productive new chapter in our now decade-long collaboration."

"We are pleased to be bringing our structuring and funds expertise to this partnership with DoubleLine and are excited to be helping launch these new ETFs," said C.S. Venkatakrishnan, Group Chief Executive, Barclays. "Through our long-standing partnership with Professor Robert Shiller, these new products will drive further development of the ETF landscape and enable more investors to use these products to assist in achieving their financial goals."

In a news release last month, DoubleLine announced the establishment of the DoubleLine ETF Trust (the "Trust") and the Adviser" and the April 5, 2022, launch of the Trust's first two exchange-traded funds (ETFs), the DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (Symbol: DBND) and DoubleLine Shiller CAPE® U.S. Equities ETF (Symbol: DCPE), on NYSE Arca.

As DoubleLine Group President Ron Redell explained at the time, the DoubleLine ETF platform was formed to serve investors and advisors with a preference for exchange-traded funds among '40 Act funds, with a suite of ETFs, starting with DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF and DoubleLine Shiller CAPE® U.S. Equities ETF. Click here for that news release.

Mr. Gundlach and Jeffrey Sherman, Deputy Chief Investment of DoubleLine and President of the Adviser, are portfolio managers of the DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF and DoubleLine Shiller CAPE® U.S. Equities ETF.

Messrs. Gundlach and Sherman will hold a webcast on the two ETFs at 4:15 p.m. Eastern/1:15 p.m. Pacific on Tuesday April 26, 2022. Click here to register for the webcast.

Terms and Definitions

The Investment Companies Act of 1940 (or '40 Act) is the primary statute governing the U.S. public investment fund industry. Investment vehicles such as mutual funds, ETFs, closed-end funds and business development companies are all subject to the requirements of the '40 Act and the rules promulgated thereunder.

About DoubleLine

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP is an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. DoubleLine's offices can be reached by telephone at (813) 791-7333 or by e-mail at [email protected]. Media can reach DoubleLine by e-mail at [email protected]. For information on the DoubleLine exchange-traded funds, telephone (855) 937-0772 or e-mail [email protected]. DoubleLine® is a registered trademark of DoubleLine Capital LP.

A fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The statutory prospectus and summary prospectus (if available) contain this and other important information about the fund and may be obtained by clicking here. In addition, a free hard copy is available by calling (855) 937-0772. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

DoubleLine ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

