Advent Technologies announces new VP of Business Development for Asia Pacific Market

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) (“Advent” or the “Company”), an innovation-driven leader in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology sectors, is pleased to announce that Alan Kneisz has joined the company as Vice President of Business Development, for the Asia market.

Mr. Kneisz has extensive experience implementing green technologies into practical applications globally with Private and Government institutions. More specifically, he has been at the forefront of Hydrogen technology deployments by working with companies that develop fuel cell power systems, renewable energy applications, energy storage, hydrogen fueling, back-up power, and hydrogen transport solutions.

Focusing on bringing hydrogen electrolyzers and fuel cell products to market in the Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Europe, Mr. Kneisz has been heavily involved in public infrastructure projects and private markets such as private power producers, transportation, Original Equipment Manufacturers, Telecommunications, IT, and Military and Rail markets. Over the past ten years, Mr. Kneisz served as Global Business Development Director at Cummins Inc. Prior to that, he served as Regional Director (Asia Pacific & Oceania) at Ballard Power Systems.

“Alan has had a long and quite impressive career in the fuel cell industry, and we expect him to be a valuable asset to our team. His role will be focusing on strategically developing our future offerings and increasing the supply of our current range of clean and reliable fuel cell solutions at a global scale,” said Advent’s Chief Marketing Officer, Chris Kaskavelis.

“One of Advent’s main goals is to be a driving force of innovation and practical technology, with the immediate objectives of replacing diesel generators and combustion engines with clean, efficient fuel cells, and fossil fuels with green hydrogen and renewable zero-emission fuels. For several years, Alan has been a thought leader in promoting the Hydrogen Economy. We appreciate that his global experience will help us in securing opportunities of high strategic importance for the company. We are thrilled to welcome him to the Advent team and look forward to collaborating with him,” Mr. Kaskavelis added.

Mr. Kneisz stated, “I am beyond excited to be joining Advent and look forward to contributing to fulfilling its vision to help the world decarbonize faster by adopting hydrogen and fuel cells to replace fossil fuels. I am eager to use my experience to bring their current and future products to market and establish lasting and sustainable partnerships that will further validate Advent’s leading position in the fuel cell industry.”

About Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a U.S. corporation that develops, manufactures, and assembles complete fuel cell systems as well as supplying customers with critical components for fuel cells in the renewable energy sector. Advent is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with offices in California, Greece, Denmark, Germany, and the Philippines. With more than 100 patents issued and licensed for its fuel cell technology, Advent holds the IP for next-generation HT-PEM that enables various fuels to function at high temperatures and under extreme conditions – offering a flexible “Any Fuel. Anywhere.” option for the automotive, aviation, defense, oil and gas, marine, and power generation sectors. For more information, visit www.advent.energy.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “could,” “may,” “will,” “believe,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “goal,” “project,” and other words of similar meaning. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company’s ability to maintain the listing of the Company’s common stock on Nasdaq; future financial performance; public securities’ potential liquidity and trading; impact from the outcome of any known and unknown litigation; ability to forecast and maintain an adequate rate of revenue growth and appropriately plan its expenses; expectations regarding future expenditures; future mix of revenue and effect on gross margins; attraction and retention of qualified directors, officers, employees and key personnel; ability to compete effectively in a competitive industry; ability to protect and enhance Advent’s corporate reputation and brand; expectations concerning its relationships and actions with technology partners and other third parties; impact from future regulatory, judicial and legislative changes to the industry; ability to locate and acquire complementary technologies or services and integrate those into the Company’s business; future arrangements with, or investments in, other entities or associations; and intense competition and competitive pressure from other companies worldwide in the industries in which the Company will operate; and the risks identified under the heading “Risk Factors” in Advent’s Annual Report on Form 10-K/A filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 20, 2021, as well as the other information filed with the SEC. Investors are cautioned not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. You are encouraged to read Advent’s filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of these statements. Advent’s business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including those referenced above. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220412005742/en/