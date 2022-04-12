The next generation of device design: 3M develops long-wear adhesive to enable continuous data, advanced care

PR Newswire

New adhesive delivers up to 21 days of extended wear on the skin and conformability

Ideal for devices that require continuous wear, within and outside of care facilities

Will help usher in the next generation of device design

ST. PAUL, Minn., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As health care becomes more patient-centric and data and technology grow more sophisticated, medical device developers have an opportunity to lead the health tech sector into the future. The key is making devices that integrate into users' lives. This enables users to comply with their health and wellness regimen while relevant data is collected, striving towards more meaningful outcomes.

Adhesives can help make this possible. 3M's latest medical adhesive, 3M™ Spunlace Extended Wear Adhesive Tape on Liner, 4576, was developed for extended wear devices requiring attachment to the skin for up to a 21-day wear time, ushering in the next generation of device design. Longer wear times, like 21 days, may support user compliance and health economic benefits.

"People deserve to live active lives without their condition – or a device meant to monitor it – getting in the way," said Marcello Napol, vice president in 3M's Medical Solutions Division. "Adhesives are more than a simple material. They have the potential to unlock longer wear times, slimmer device profiles, and more. We're excited about 3M Medical Tape 4576 and what it can offer device developers and real-time, proactive health monitoring as a whole."

3M Medical Tape 4576 is an acrylate-based adhesive intended for applications that require up to a 21-day wear time. It is flexible, conformable and with its excellent adhesion to the skin, this new product is ideal for devices that require continuous extended wear, both in and out of care facilities.

As part of 3M's extensive breadth of medical adhesives, 3M Medical Tape 4576 builds upon the company's 55 years of experience sticking to skin and was made possible through a collaborative, global effort.

"Collaboration is really what made 3M Medical Tape 4576 a reality," added Audrey Sherman, division scientist in 3M's Medical Solutions Division and a leader in 3M Medical Tape 4576 development. "The team was based in the U.S. and Japan, so it was being worked on virtually every hour of the day for a year. It's this deeply collaborative, thoughtful approach that will power future innovations."

To learn more about 3M Medical Tape 4576, visit 3M.com/MedTech. Design engineers can also visit FindMyAdhesive.com for help selecting the right adhesive for their next medical device project. Created by 3M, Find My Adhesive is an online resource that uses a series of project-specific questions to identify a list of the most appropriate medical adhesive suggestions.

